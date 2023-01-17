Read full article on original website
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma City Convention Center celebrates a successful second year
In its second year, the Oklahoma City Convention Center (OKCCC) welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors, further cementing the city’s place as an attractive destination. A total of 195,685 people visited the convention center in 2022, an increase of more than 76% in visitors over the center’s first year to open in 2021.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
news9.com
Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game
Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
news9.com
OKC Police Introduce New Less-Lethal Equipment To Officers In The Field
The Oklahoma City Police Department has introduced a new weapon to fight crime and save lives. Department trainers said on Wednesday, there are two steps officers must take before they are handed the new less-lethal device. First the classroom and then hands-on training. Master Sergeant Scott Sanders with the Oklahoma...
OKC VeloCity
Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17
Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why DE P.J. Adebawore Wasn't Always a Football Guy
After rising from an unranked high school player to a 5-star on every college team's list, Adebawore is now ready to continue his ascent at Oklahoma.
OKC man no longer has to pay toll fine
A license plate mix up was causing an Oklahoma City man to hit roadblock after roadblock, until he reached out to the KFOR In Your Corner team.
Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC
The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
KOKI FOX 23
Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant
STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee artist’s bird art is chosen to be displayed in Scissortail Park
OKLAHOMA CITY – The art of Cherokee Nation citizen Clint Walkingstick has been chosen to be included in a show featuring birds at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. Walkingstick is only one of two artists who have two works featured in the exhibit. “I’m proud to represent my...
A license plate mix up has OKC man seeking help
“It's very frustrating,” said Lucky Lofton. “I don't want to be put in collections for something we didn't do.”
OKC VeloCity
Midtown offers weeklong meal deals
Oklahoma City’s Midtown District is offering deals throughout the district with its 10 Buck Lunch Week, Feb. 20-24. Up to 20 restaurants are offering lunch specials for $10, including a drink as a part of the districtwide initiative, spanning from Western to Broadway avenues, between Northwest 4th and 13th streets. The $10 lunch specials are guaranteed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocol in wake of incident at Del City High School
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Millwood Public Schools is changing its event protocol in the wake of an incident that happened after its basketball game at Del City on Tuesday. Reports say a fight occurred after the game between the two schools and gunshots were fired inside the field house at Del City High School.
KOCO
Millwood Public Schools changes event protocols after shooting at road basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has changed event protocols for its final home basketball games of the season after a person was shot during the high school's basketball game in Del City. A news release from the district says any minor not accompanied by an adult will not...
Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar
Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Home Alone actor’s case headed to trial in Oklahoma County
An actor who was featured in a pair of beloved Christmas movies was in an Oklahoma County courtroom earlier this week.
5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State
Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
blackchronicle.com
Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
kosu.org
Oklahoma City sues oil company for stealing water intended for emergency drought relief
The company, Revolution Resources, operates a well site at the Wiley Post Airport in Bethany, where they started drilling in the spring of 2022. They applied for permits to run temporary waterlines from the North Canadian River to the drilling site, but both Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board rejected them.
