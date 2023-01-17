ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma City Convention Center celebrates a successful second year

In its second year, the Oklahoma City Convention Center (OKCCC) welcomed nearly 200,000 visitors, further cementing the city’s place as an attractive destination. A total of 195,685 people visited the convention center in 2022, an increase of more than 76% in visitors over the center’s first year to open in 2021.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Moore American

Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital

Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Toby Keith Spotted At Impromptu Norman Concert, Bedlam Basketball Game

Toby Keith was spotted over the weekend performing at an impromptu concert in Norman, and he was spotted at the Bedlam basketball game Wednesday night in Stillwater. The performance happened last weekend at Hollywood Corners Station. Keith played a few songs with the musical act on stage. Keith is battling...
NORMAN, OK
OKC VeloCity

Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine to open Feb. 17

Originally scheduled for November 2022, the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine is now set to open Feb. 17, 2023, in south Oklahoma City. Father Stanley Rother was born in Okarche, Okla. He lived with his family while working along the small-town farmland. After completion of high school at Holy Trinity School, he entered priesthood – which led to assignments and seminary trips from Oklahoma, Texas, Maryland and, ultimately, Guatemala and Mexico.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Mental Health Hospital Coming To OKC

The Griffin Memorial Hospital in Norman is making the move to Oklahoma City, bringing hundreds of jobs and beds. The mental health hospital will sell its current land and move an area south of Oklahoma State University's Oklahoma City campus. The move will bring approximately 220 jobs to the city,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
OKC VeloCity

Midtown offers weeklong meal deals

Oklahoma City’s Midtown District is offering deals throughout the district with its 10 Buck Lunch Week, Feb. 20-24. Up to 20 restaurants are offering lunch specials for $10, including a drink as a part of the districtwide initiative, spanning from Western to Broadway avenues, between Northwest 4th and 13th streets. The $10 lunch specials are guaranteed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Whiskey Riff

Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar

Man, it feels good to be an OK State Alum today. Last night during the annual Bedlam basketball game against rival OU, Oklahoma State came out on top. After the game, notorious OU fan Toby Keith hit the iconic Eskimo Joes right around the corner from Gallagher-Iba Arena and led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Row (@oldrowofficial) It truly shaped up to be one of the best Wheel […] The post Toby Keith Leads A Sing-Along Of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” In An Oklahoma State University Bar first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
STILLWATER, OK
Arizona Sports

5-star Oklahoma EDGE Clayton Smith transfers to Arizona State

Former Oklahoma Sooners EDGE Clayton Smith announced his transfer to Arizona State on Thursday. Smith was a five-star recruit by Rivals and a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN, making him the highest-ranked player to transfer to ASU via the portal. Arizona just missed out on landing another five-star recruit...
TEMPE, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Poison Hemlock plants popping up across Edmond; Oklahoma City Metro

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) — You may notice some beautiful new blooms in your yard, but beware – they could be deadly for you and your pets. The plants could be Poison Hemlock plants. Some Oklahoma City area residents are finding these in their yard after recent rains. Behind...
EDMOND, OK

