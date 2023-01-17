Konevych, Burke Score Power Play Goals in the Third Period for Chatham Boys Ice Hockey in 4-4 Tie with Pope John

STOCKHOLM, NJ -- Chatham defensemen Nikita Konevych and Ryan Burke each connected for a power-play goal in the third period of a 4-4 ice hockey tie with Pope John on Monday night at Skylands Ice World.

Burke knocked in a power-play goal off a pass from Luc D'Costa with 5:45 left in the third to give Chatham (8-1-3) a 4-3 edge before Robbie Myshkoff netted a power-play goal with 2:19 left to gain Pope John (8-6-1) the tie.

Konevych, Ronan Curry and Burke each collected a goal and an assist for Chatham. Konevych's team-leading 18th goal off a pass from Curry on a power play had tied the game at 3-3 with 11:41 to play in the final period.

Matt Nacinovich scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play in the second period off a pass from Burke (9 assists) for Chatham. Junior goalie Nate May came up with 18 saves for the Cougars.

Senior forward Curry boosted his season totals to nine goals and 13 assists.

It was the second straight 4-4 tie for Chatham, which also played to a 4-4 finish vs. Middletown North last Thursday.

Chatham is set to play Randolph (8-1-2), 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mennen.







