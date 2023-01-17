ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

Konevych, Burke Score Power Play Goals in the Third Period for Chatham Boys Ice Hockey in 4-4 Tie with Pope John

By Ed Barmakian
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

STOCKHOLM, NJ -- Chatham defensemen Nikita Konevych and Ryan Burke each connected for a power-play goal in the third period of a 4-4 ice hockey tie with Pope John on Monday night at Skylands Ice World.

Burke knocked in a power-play goal off a pass from Luc D'Costa with 5:45 left in the third to give Chatham (8-1-3) a 4-3 edge before Robbie Myshkoff netted a power-play goal with 2:19 left to gain Pope John (8-6-1) the tie.

Konevych, Ronan Curry and Burke each collected a goal and an assist for Chatham. Konevych's team-leading 18th goal off a pass from Curry on a power play had tied the game at 3-3 with 11:41 to play in the final period.

Matt Nacinovich scored his eighth goal of the season on a power play in the second period off a pass from Burke (9 assists) for Chatham. Junior goalie Nate May came up with 18 saves for the Cougars.

Senior forward Curry boosted his season totals to nine goals and 13 assists.

It was the second straight 4-4 tie for Chatham, which also played to a 4-4 finish vs. Middletown North last Thursday.

Chatham is set to play Randolph (8-1-2), 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at Mennen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6CI5_0kH3ZnkU00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RLfBj_0kH3ZnkU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

Semioli Scores 17 Points in 2nd half, including 6 Free Throws in Final Minute for Chatham Girls Hoops in 69-68 win vs. Sparta

CHATHAM, NJ -- It was going to take a complete team effort for Chatham to break its five-game losing streak against state-ranked Sparta and that's exactly what it got in its 69-68 girls basketball win on Thursday night. Four starters scored in double figures for Chatham (9-7), led by Ella Kreuzer with 20 points, followed by Addison Barrett with 18, Mia Semioli with 17 and Riley Allen with 14. Ally Sweeney scored a career-high 45 points for Sparta (10-4). Ella Kreuzer and Mia Semioli talk about the win Sophomore guard Semioli scored all 17 of her points in the second half (see 2 of her points below) and sank 6 of 6 free throws in the final minute to hold off Sparta. Chatham plays a 1 p.m. game at Bridgewater-Raritan (1-13) on Saturday.
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

North Plainfield Girls Basketball Comes Back to Bounce Edison, 55-51

EDISON, NJ — Nyla Felton scored 22 points and Kaelyn Hester added 14 points to lead North Plainfield over Edison, 55-51.   Down eight points, the Canucks outscored Edison 19-7 in the fourth quarter for the win. 13 of Felton’s 22 points came from free throws. Layla Gutierrez added eight points and seven assists for North Plainfield.   Ghelsey Go scored 23 points and Keisha Ortiz added 20 points for Edison (13-2).   North Plainfield next hosts Sayreville on Saturday.
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Madison Girls Ice Hockey Shuts Out Princeton; 9-0

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison girls ice hockey (2-3) shut out Princeton, 9-0, on Thursday. The Dodgers scored six first-period goals. Chloe Niceberg put in two goals and Mia McSherry, Maya Metzler, Ava Haralampoudis, Shayne Carfano, Izzy Hunter, Orla Maxwell and Mddie Santoriello each added a goal. Madison goalie Iris Piskula had two saves. Princeton goalie Loagn Hollingsworth had 16 saves on the day.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: East Brunswick Wins Third Straight, 71-46

MONROE, NJ -- The East Brunswick boys basketball team lost 10 of its first 12 games, but the Bears clearly have not given up on their season. East Brunswick won its third game in four days on Thursday, defeating Monroe, 71-46. The Falcons (1-12) have won only one game this season, but that came against East Brunswick, which came out and played with a purpose right from the start in Thursday's rematch. East Brunswick (5-10) knocked down 8 of 13 shots in the opening quarter to take an 11-point lead after eight minutes. Matt Mikulka pumped in 11 points in the first quarter for...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: West Essex Beats Bloomfield, 46-37

BLOOMFIELD, NJ -- The West Essex girls basketball team edged away in the final quarter to close out a 46-37 victory over Bloomfield on Thursday. Jordan Cohen finished with 19 points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists for West Essex (9-4), which outscored the Bengals, 15-8, in the fourth quarter. Olivia Weiss collected 10 points and eight rebounds and Sasha Resnick grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with five points for the Lady Knights.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rahway Bowling Team Takes Second Place at Union County Tournament

RAHWAY, NJ — The Rahway High School (RHS) bowling team competed in the finals of the Union County Tournament on Thursday. The team had a great run, making it all the way to the final match, where it lost to #1 seed Westfield and took second place overall. On its way to the finals, the team upset #3 seed, and the #4 ranked team in the state, Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the quarterfinals, and then #2 seed Roselle Park in the semifinals. Rahway beat both teams in a best-of-five matchup, defeating both 3-2. Head Coach Darius Singletary said, "Every game leading up to the finals came down to the wire and our team made the clutch and necessary shots to get the win. We were the underdogs coming in and showed everyone what Rahway Strong is all about." The county tournament roster included Alexander Paz, Nasir Pate, Richard “RJ” Kluse, Shawn Mackay, and Marcelino Torres. Richard Kluse competes on Friday in the individual finals. The team next takes on Clark's Arthur L. Johnson on Monday, January 23, at 4 p.m. [Don’t miss any TAPinto Rahway news. Go to tapinto.net/enews to sign up for our free e-newsletter, delivered each morning to your inbox.]
RAHWAY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Morristown Tops Morris Knolls; 40-20

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (7-6) defeated Morris Knolls, 40-20, on Thursday night. In the Colonials’ fourth victory over the last five games. Anna Rivetti scored 16 points and Maya Summerville had a strong all-around performance of 15 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals, five blocks and three assists. The Colonials will host North Star Academy today, Friday January 20. Game time is 7pm   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones!  
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

McCoy and Thornton Power Barnegat to 54-39 Victory over Brick

BARNEGAT - Emma Thornton’s scored 16 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to lead Barnegat to a 54-39 victory over Brick Township in Barnegat. Cara McCoy made six 3-pointers for Barnegat (8-7) as she finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Rian Stainton scored 10 points to lead Brick (2-10.      2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Riley Nausedas 3 0 1 2 7 0 0 0 0 Kendall Sorrentino 1 0 1 1 3 0 0 0 0 Kiley Groschel 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Madalynn Dougherty 1 1 3 3 8 0 0 0 0 Nicole Kuhl 1 0 2 2 4 0 0 0 0 Olivia Hermance 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 CiCi Weatherspool 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Rian Stainton 3 0 4 6 10 0 0 0 0 Totals: 11 2 11 14 39 0 0 0 0    Barnegat   2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Giana Germano 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 Sydney Collins 2 0 0 0 4 6 0 0 0 Olivia Carll 0 1 0 0 3 2 3 1 0 Morgan Dobbin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Emma Thornton 7 0 2 4 16 16 4 4 3 Cara McCoy 3 6 0 1 24 7 3 1 2 Madysen Plescho 2 1 0 0 7 2 0 0 1 Rachel Bonhard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Elizabeth Medina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0  
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Wrestling Takes Down Pompton Lakes

NEWTON, NJ – Newton wrestling defeated Pompton Lakes 55-24 on the Braves mat on Wednesday. Braves wins: 106 lbs Ryan Bollette with a pin at 0:57 120 lbs Keegan Murtagh with a pin at 1:32 132 lbs Mason Bucci with a pin at 4:51 138 lbs Tyler Morodan with a pin at 4:55 150 lbs Michael Melillo in an injury default 157 lbs Aaron Stone in a 7-5 decision 165 lbs Thaylor Sibblies in a 16-5 major decision 175 lbs Brayden Nolan with a pin at 1:25 190 lbs Daniel Barry with a pin at 0:26 215 lbs Brody Guerra with a pin at 0:26 Newton’s record moves to 2-6.  They will host Hackettstown on January 24 at 7 p.m.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Girls Basketball: Leads from Start to Finish Against Passaic

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – The Maroons defeated Passaic by a score of 41-26 on Thursday night, notching their second consecutive victory. After falling short to Ramapo last week, the team is looking to start a winning streak as post-season play looms. The Maroons led from the jump as they outscored the visitors 8-2 in the first four minutes of the game. Ridgewood would continue to have the early edge as they finished the quarter with a double-digit lead at 14-4. Through the first eight minutes and into the second quarter, Ridgewood was getting virtually whatever they wanted offensively as Passaic sat back in...
PASSAIC, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball – Rams Easily Defeat South River and Improve to 11-1

SOUTH RIVER, NJ – Roselle girls basketball made it three wins in a row after defeating South River 42-26 on Tuesday afternoon. Their recent wins over South River, Brearley and Rahway show the girls are dominating their competition. The Rams outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points per game over that 3 game stretch. A very tight 3-point loss to Linden is their only defeat of the season. Roselle defeated Brearley 56-31 to start their recent winning streak. Zoe Boston (19 PTS, 10 REB) and Briana Holt (14 PTS, 12 REB) both had double-doubles for the Rams. Aaliyah Littles...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball; Madison Edged Mountain Lakes 51-49

MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ - Madison boys basketball (8-5) won its third in a row and edged Mountain Lakes, 51-49, Thursday. Jackson Maloney led the Dodgers with 15 points. Zach Taddeo added 8 points while Gavin Randall and Evan Colao each added 7. Colin Melvin got on the board, scoring 6 points. Tommy Bland added 4our points and Jack Eckhard and Will Boyer each added a basket. Joe Sluck led Mountain Lakes with 14 points. The Dodgers will be back on the court Saturday when they host Jonathan Dayton at 1pm.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS Basketball: Paramus Defeats Northern Highlands in Final Seconds

PARAMUS, NJ — The Paramus Spartans (6-7) defeated the Northern Highlands Highlanders (6-6) 51-50.  It was a back-and-forth contest that came down to the wire with the Spartans coming out on top in the final seconds.  Senior Anthony DiGiacomo scored the game-winning basket that put Paramus ahead with eight seconds remaining.  With time left on the clock, the Spartans were forced to make a stop to secure the victory.  Junior guard Mateen Aminyar was crucial in the comeback with his playmaking and shot making  down the stretch.  The Spartans outscored the Highlanders 21-12 to complete the fourth quarter comeback with a dramatic finish.  Paramus will turn their attention to a surging Fair Lawn team in a road matchup on Thursday, January 19 at 7 p.m.
PARAMUS, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS WRESTLING: Southern Seeks Redemption in their Home Gym – And Gets It.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Phillipsburg High School won just four bouts as the Stateliners wrestling team dropped their first dual meet of the season, 42-12, to host Southern Regional on Thursday night in a battle of undefeated teams. If you watched from home, you were probably saying to yourself after 4 bouts, “This feels like Warren Hills last year”. Phillipsburg beat the Rams, 27-25, in last season’s NJSIAA Group 5 semifinals before beating Howell, 51-6, for the Group 5 championship. The Stateliners fell behind in last season’s match but there was no comeback this time as P’burg’s 126-pounder Kyle Beenders, with a 10-7 decision,...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Verona Beats MKA, 45-22

MONTCLAIR, NJ -- Verona built a double-digit lead in the first half and went on to a 45-22 girls basketball victory over Montclair-Kimberley Academy on Tuesday. Emily Baumgard scored 15 points for Verona (9-3), which outscored MKA, 10-4, in the second quarter to open a 22-9 lead. Sabine Matta connected for 11 points and Cali Giacomazza chipped in with 10 points for the Hillbillies, who were 6-for-7 from the foul line. Monica Labib led MKA with 15 points.  
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sarah Prezioso's Softball Career at Bloomfield High Was Undoubtedly Hall of Fame Material, But Her Class, Persona and Leadership was Even More Special

BLOOMFIELD, NJ--For four years, Sarah Prezioso dominated the New Jersey High School softball scene like few other players have. Prezioso, a 2010 graduate of Bloomfield High, will be one of six student-athletes to be enshrined into the school's 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame. Sara joins Mike Carter, Sr., Charles Ace Woods, Michael Nazzaretto, Anna Maria Martino and Stephen Vahalla, Jr., as the newest HOF members.  The ceremony will take place at the Wilshire Grand Hotel, in West Orange, on April 27. For more information, on tickets, please log onto  https://www.bloomfieldeducationalfoundation.org/event/bef-2023-gala-tickets-and-save-the-date/ Prezioso was the player no opposing coach wanted to pitch to. Her power at the plate was astounding. Even...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Southern Wrestlers Easily Defeat Phillipsburg 42-14

STAFFORD - The Southern Regional High School Wrestling team, ranked No. 5 in the NJ.com most recent poll, easily handled perennial power Phillipsburg 42-14. Phillipsburg is the 10th ranked squad in NJ.   113    Attila Vigilante (S) — Decision 8-2  Dawson McWilliams (P)   120   Scottie Sari (S) — Major Decision 14-1     Gavin Geleta (P)   126   Kyle Beenders (P) — Decision 10-7    David Ferrante (S)   132   Conor Collins (S) — Major Decision 14-4  Gavin Hawk (P)   138   Wyatt Stout (S) — Decision 5-4   Luke Geleta (P)   144   Hayden Hochstrasser (S) — Forfeit   150  Matt Henrich (S) — Technical Fall (23-8) 5:23   Patrick Day (P)   157   Nick Bennett (S) — Decision 5-2   Liam Packer (P)   165   Cole Velardi (S) — Major Decision 9-1   Hunter Cleaver (P)   175   Connor Hille (P) — Decision 7-5   Mitch Bivona (S)   190   Caleb Rivera (P) — Decision 4-2   Collin French (S)   215   Riley O'Boyle (S) — Pin 3:12  Logan Kries (P)   285   John Wargo (P) Decision 6-0 Anthony Evangelista (S)   106   Anthony Mason (S) — Major Decision 12-0  Massimo Gonzalez (P)      
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Roxbury Wrestling Celebrates Luke Stanich's 100th Win

ROXBURY, NJ – The Roxbury High School wrestling team this week celebrated the 100th career win by senior Luke Stanich. The victory took place during Wednesday’s match against West Morris Central when Stanich, wrestling at 132 pounds, pinned Vincent Caruso. The Gaels, now 6-5, lost 30-48 that day to the 7-4 Wolf Pack, which won the league title. Stanich has had a distinguished career at Roxbury with a record of 100. He started that career going 35-7 as a freshman in a season that culminated in a sixth-place finish at the state tournament. Stanich’s sophomore season was truncated by COVID-19, but he finished...
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestler Dante Gioia is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Highlander Athlete of the Week

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ -- With a couple of top-five finishes in tournaments already, and an imposing record so far this winter, Dante Gioia is a big reason that the Gov. Livingston wrestling team has a 9-2 record in dual matches. The senior is 14-3 this season, and all three of his losses have been against state qualifiers. Gioia usually wrestles at 150 pounds, but on those occasions when he has stepped up to 157 pounds, he's excelled there, too, pinning three opponents in the 157-pound category in addition to his established success at 150. "Dante is one of the hardest workers in the...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy