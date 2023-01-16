Read full article on original website
New figures show unemployment drop for Tri-Counties
After some recent increases in parts of the Tri-Counties, the latest state figures show a drop in unemployment for the region. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.7% in November to 3.2% in December. Santa Barbara County showed a slight month-to-month drop, from 3.2% to 3.1%. And, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment went from 2.8% in November to 2.4% in December.
Museum landing on Central Coast: Santa Maria Airport to host aviation museum, with historic aircraft
The sounds of historic, and rare aircraft will soon be roaring above the Central Coast on a regular basis. The Planes of Fame Air Museum, in the San Bernardino County community of Chino has announced plans to open a second museum, at Santa Maria Airport. "We in a nutshell have...
How climate change is impacting New England's snowplow drivers
New England winters are known for being cold and snowy, but climate change means that's shifting, and this winter is no exception. New Hampshire Public Radio's Mara Hoplamazian took a ride recently with someone feeling the impact from climate change - a snowplow driver. MARA HOPLAMAZIAN, BYLINE: Harold Davis keeps...
Some beaches still closed because of massive sewage spill caused by heavy rainfall in Ventura County
A massive sewage spill caused when last week’s big storm damaged some sewage lines continues to affect some Tri-County beaches. Ojai Valley Sanitary District officials estimate that as a result of the problems with two of its lines, about 14 million gallons of sewage flowed into the Ventura River, and the ocean.
Ventura County couple narrowly escapes disaster in storm, as 80 foot tree hits house and garage
It’s a sound Ann Whitten said she’d never heard before, and it’s one she said she’ll never forget. On January 9, she and her husband Blair were in the bedroom of their Meiners Oaks home as the huge storm to hit the region was raging outside.
Charges filed against suspect in disappearance and murder of a Ventura County man
Ventura County prosecutors call it a heartbreaking case. A man working as a plumber who was trying to save money to buy a house for his parents becomes a murder victim, with a co-worker as the suspect. Now, there’s been an arrest. DA Eric Nasarenko said they filed 11 felony...
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified
Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wild car chase leads to the arrest of three suspected catalytic converter thieves in Ventura County
Police say three men were arrested after they were caught in the act of stealing a car’s catalytic converter, but not before there was a chase which started in Ventura County, and ended in Los Angeles County. Santa Paula Police say it happened early Tuesday morning. A man awakened...
