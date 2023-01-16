ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New figures show unemployment drop for Tri-Counties

After some recent increases in parts of the Tri-Counties, the latest state figures show a drop in unemployment for the region. Ventura County’s jobless rate went from 3.7% in November to 3.2% in December. Santa Barbara County showed a slight month-to-month drop, from 3.2% to 3.1%. And, San Luis Obispo County’s unemployment went from 2.8% in November to 2.4% in December.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
How climate change is impacting New England's snowplow drivers

New England winters are known for being cold and snowy, but climate change means that's shifting, and this winter is no exception. New Hampshire Public Radio's Mara Hoplamazian took a ride recently with someone feeling the impact from climate change - a snowplow driver. MARA HOPLAMAZIAN, BYLINE: Harold Davis keeps...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County is identified

Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead under a highway bridge in Ventura County. Police and the CHP were called to the Ash Street pedestrian bridge over Highway 101 in Ventura Monday night, by reports of a possibly deceased person. They found a woman sitting under the bridge. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

