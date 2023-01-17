Chris Paul has been an integral part of the Phoenix Suns going from bottom-of-the-Western Conference to perennial championship contenders over the past few years. That said, Paul is nearly 38 years old and putting up a career-low 13.1 points per game. There is also no ignoring that the Suns got trounced in embarrassing fashion in last year’s playoffs and are 21-24 this year.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO