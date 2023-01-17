ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Northwest And Southeast Valley Students Could Be Moved

High school students in the northwest and southeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley could soon be moving to different schools if boundary changes being discussed by the Clark Count School District are approved. According to an article written by Joshua Peguero on 8NewsNow.com, the overcrowding in classrooms at schools...
CCSD School Shuffle Could Affect Where Your Kid Goes To School

Before parents move to a new community, first priority is to check out the schools. The street you live on determine if your kid goes to an 8/10 school or 2/10 school. Well, CCSD is debating approving new boundaries for elementary, middle and high schools. In a Clark County School...
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More

ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year

It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
