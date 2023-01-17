Read full article on original website
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
City of Las Vegas to offer ‘No School Fun Days’ for CCSD students, families
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Extra support for families across the Clark County School District has arrived in the form of more childcare support during teacher in-service days this year. The City of Las Vegas will offer all-day fun, recreation, and enrichment for youth in kindergarten through eighth grade when the CCSD has teacher-in-service days. ‘No […]
The push for Black teachers in Clark County
According to CCSD's numbers, only about 8.5% of the district's licensed personnel — which includes teachers — are Black, while 64.5% are white.
963kklz.com
Northwest And Southeast Valley Students Could Be Moved
High school students in the northwest and southeast portions of the Las Vegas Valley could soon be moving to different schools if boundary changes being discussed by the Clark Count School District are approved. According to an article written by Joshua Peguero on 8NewsNow.com, the overcrowding in classrooms at schools...
CCSD rezoning proposal could force some students to attend a different school
The CCSD school board is discussing some rezoning options as some high schools are experiencing overcrowding.
jammin1057.com
CCSD School Shuffle Could Affect Where Your Kid Goes To School
Before parents move to a new community, first priority is to check out the schools. The street you live on determine if your kid goes to an 8/10 school or 2/10 school. Well, CCSD is debating approving new boundaries for elementary, middle and high schools. In a Clark County School...
CCSD employees can now get UNLV tuition paid for to become a teacher
Hundreds of classrooms in Southern Nevada are still without a permanent teacher, but becoming a licensed teacher for those already within CCSD will be a little easier thanks to a new collaboration with UNLV and the Public Education Funding.
CCSD seizes knives, guns from students as teachers express safety concerns
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Guns and knives are being seized from students at Clark County schools, according to recent data. Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, from Aug. 8 to Dec. 8, 112 knives and 16 guns were confiscated within the Clark County School District. That data, which is located on CCSD’s website, comes […]
Changes to CHAP benefit program coming next week
As state and federal funding to address the COVID-19 impact begins to phase out, the Clark County Cares Housing Assistance Program (aka “CHAP”) will be changing its eligibility requirements.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
Fox5 KVVU
Fewer hospital beds in Las Vegas Valley means more patients at facilities, possibly longer wait times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A drop in hospital beds in the Las Vegas Valley may mean more patients at busy hospitals, and possibly some longer wait times for patients. The loss of 282 in-patient beds by March at Desert Springs Hospital comes as the Valley keeps experiencing a population boom, and many local hospitals already describe the status quo as “busy” and often nearly full. Desert Springs will continue to provide only emergency care.
NEW: COVID-19 hospitalizations declining as Kraken variant appears in Clark County
A rapid decline in the number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19, flu or RSV has improved the situation at hospitals around the state, according to a Wednesday report.
Foster mom calls for community help amid foster parent shortage
Clark County Foster Champion Katie Krikorian called for more people to become foster parents as she raised her three kids while simultaneously caring for three young foster children.
news3lv.com
Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada warns of eviction crisis
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is warning of an eviction crisis as rent prices remain high across the valley. Those with the Legal Aid Center believe a wave of evictions is coming. They said affordable housing is not widely available, and there will be less funding for assistance.
Fox5 KVVU
Village Square movie theater in west Las Vegas set to close, reports say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nearly 40 Regal Cinemas locations across the country are set to close after the theater’s parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy late last year. According to Insider, Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, made the announcement of the 39 Regal Cinemas locations that will close...
vegas24seven.com
Springs Preserve Calendar of Upcoming Shows, Events, Exhibits and More
ADVENTURE IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AT SPRINGS PRESERVE. The Springs Preserve is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Hours may vary for classes and special events. The Springs Preserve is closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Nevada State Museum is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The Springs Café is open Thursday-Monday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
businesspress.vegas
2023 Nevada Top Workplaces gears up for new year
It’s a new year, and plans for 2023 Nevada Top Workplaces are underway. The deadline to nominate companies has been extended to Jan. 27. Philadelphia-based research company Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 61 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.
Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that...
