Read full article on original website
Related
scaffoldmag.com
CPL ups electric sales
UK-based CPL, part of the Klubb Group, has received two large orders for the KL26 electric boom, mounted on the Renault Master ZE, following a significant rise in demand for fully electric van mounted platforms. Infrafleet, a new rental company based in central London, received the first of 20 fully...
scaffoldmag.com
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
scaffoldmag.com
Access pioneer Paul Adorian publishes memoir
Paul Adorian, one of the founders of IPAF and an early pioneer of access, has written an engaging memoir of his days in the industry. Murray Pollok reports. It’s not every business book that admits to a ‘financially crippling business failure’ on its first page, but Paul Adorian’s candour is in evidence throughout his newly published memoir.
Comments / 0