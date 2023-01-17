Part 78 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In her Retrospect and Vista about the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College (1921–1971) Sr. Irmina Saelinger noted that, in 1929, for an academic program at a “senior college” to be given accreditation there had to be a “minimum of eight departments” chaired by personnel with a PhD degree. In response, the three orders of women religious based in the diocese (Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of Notre Dame, and Sisters of Divine Providence) agreed that “each community should be responsible for certain departments by supplying qualified chairmen as soon as possible and trained teaching staff for each department” (Saelinger, p. 11; TMU Archives).

