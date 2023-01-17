Read full article on original website
CVG announces partnership with Sinkula to bring Wendy’s franchise to airport’s concourse B
This summer, travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have another quick-service food option at the food court in Concourse B. CVG announced this week a partnership with local family franchisee Sinkula to bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets and Frosty to travelers on the go.
News Briefs: Appointments and promotions, recognitions, miscellaneous news and happenings
Curl fills unexpired term on Newport Board of Education. Dr. Tim Curl, a Newport native and graduate of Newport High School with career experience in education, has been selected to fill a vacancy on the school board left by Julie Smith-Morrow who was elected to the Newport City Commission. “He...
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
Point/Arc’s Apparel shop prints Thomas Burns t-shirts for fundraiser and tonight’s Cov-Cath game
The Point/Arc and its Apparel Shop is stepped up for a good cause to make the popular T-Shirts for the benefit for cancer-stricken student Thomas Burns that is part of the Covington Catholic-Highlands games tonight at 7:30 p.m. CovCath student Burns is suffering from a rare form of cancer, Ewing...
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre
The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
NKY Symphony Orchestra continues 31st season with ‘Happy Feet’ ballet music at Greaves Hall Sat.
The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, directed by J.R. Cassidy, continues its 31st season with a diverse collection of symphonic ballet music, performers and flavors all of the 20th century. Ballet as an art form began in the noble Renaissance courts of 15th c. Italy and soon migrated to France where it...
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
Sorg Opera House’s lineup includes country singer Lorrie Morgan, James Taylor tribute and more
Songstress Lorrie Morgan is set to perform at Sorg Opera House in February. The country star is one of several big names to play at Middletown’s historic venue.
Our Rich History: Just as languages, cultures evolve, so has teaching of foreign languages at Thomas More
Part 78 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In her Retrospect and Vista about the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College (1921–1971) Sr. Irmina Saelinger noted that, in 1929, for an academic program at a “senior college” to be given accreditation there had to be a “minimum of eight departments” chaired by personnel with a PhD degree. In response, the three orders of women religious based in the diocese (Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of Notre Dame, and Sisters of Divine Providence) agreed that “each community should be responsible for certain departments by supplying qualified chairmen as soon as possible and trained teaching staff for each department” (Saelinger, p. 11; TMU Archives).
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24
CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Car of missing Cincinnati architect found in Mexico full of bullet holes
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The family of 36-year-old Jose Guiterrez says they recently learned the car he used in Mexico has been found riddled with bullet holes. The family still hopes and prays for his safe return. “We constantly keep praying every night,” said Brandie Guiterre, Jose’s sister. “We have...
Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road
Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
CVG news: Braxton Brewing to open taproom; American Airlines adds non-stop to Raleigh-Durham
Travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will be able to enjoy Braxton Brewing Co. when the brand’s newest taproom opens in Concourse A this spring. CVG and Braxton announced construction on this taproom has begun, and visitors will be able to enjoy the local favorite – and...
