ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CVG announces partnership with Sinkula to bring Wendy’s franchise to airport’s concourse B

This summer, travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have another quick-service food option at the food court in Concourse B. CVG announced this week a partnership with local family franchisee Sinkula to bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets and Frosty to travelers on the go.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre

The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - After decades of waiting, the old Train Depot in Hamilton was moved to its new home. More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday. “This is a monumental day for our city, for our residents, and our businesses,”...
HAMILTON, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: Just as languages, cultures evolve, so has teaching of foreign languages at Thomas More

Part 78 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In her Retrospect and Vista about the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College (1921–1971) Sr. Irmina Saelinger noted that, in 1929, for an academic program at a “senior college” to be given accreditation there had to be a “minimum of eight departments” chaired by personnel with a PhD degree. In response, the three orders of women religious based in the diocese (Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of Notre Dame, and Sisters of Divine Providence) agreed that “each community should be responsible for certain departments by supplying qualified chairmen as soon as possible and trained teaching staff for each department” (Saelinger, p. 11; TMU Archives).
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Broadway in Cincinnati: See what shows are coming in 2023-24

CINCINNATI — Broadway in Cincinnati just announced its lineup of shows coming in 2023-24. The 2023-24 season starts out with MJ The Musical, which runs from Sept. 5-17, 2023. Here's the rest of the seasons lineup:. Girl from the North Country: Oct. 17-29, 2023. Disney's Aladdin: Nov. 14-19, 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
KENTUCKY STATE
linknky.com

Florence honks hello to new Ford’s Garage location on Houston Road

Ford nostalgia? Check. One hundred different types of beer? Check. Half-pound angus burgers? Check. Whatever a person might need for a night out with their family, Ford’s Garage has them covered. Luckily for Florence residents, a new location just opened at 4911 Houston Road. Today is their first official day of business.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy