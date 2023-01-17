Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
COV commission hears reports on architectural firm for new City Hall; talks bike friendly city, more
Perhaps Andrew Wilhoite said it best. The city’s director of special projects and intergovernmental affairs introduced himself to the Covington Commission at their regular caucus meeting Tuesday night, and he did so by describing how City Hall has had a “migratory existence” over the past 50 years.
Parents express concerns as expelled student who made threats returns to Conner High School
The Boone County School Board heard from a room full of angry and frightened parents this week at its regular January meeting. The upset concerned the reinstitution of a student into Conner High School after he spent a year expelled from Conner Middle School for writing a virtual hit list, mostly of students, that he wanted to kill.
Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans
Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects on area roads, highways; beware of closings, delays
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.
People Working Cooperatively’s Ramp It Up program raises $93k for repairs to Tri-State veterans homes
As part of its Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign that raises money to provide critical repairs and accessibility modifications in the homes of local veterans, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) recently hosted its eighth annual Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Nearly 30 veterans representing...
Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in
Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore to chair board of OKI Regional Council of Governments
Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore will head the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors as its president to lead the transportation planning organization for 2023. “OKI is a national leader in providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to 21st Century mobility challenges,” Moore said. “Our region’s 200 communities deserve...
News Briefs: Appointments and promotions, recognitions, miscellaneous news and happenings
Curl fills unexpired term on Newport Board of Education. Dr. Tim Curl, a Newport native and graduate of Newport High School with career experience in education, has been selected to fill a vacancy on the school board left by Julie Smith-Morrow who was elected to the Newport City Commission. “He...
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
‘Covington Works’ workforce development project to provide services for under and unemployed residents
A new workforce development project will invest in one of the city’s best resources: the talent in its own backyard. Pointing out that the city has been successful in attracting outside talent to move here, Covington Economic Development Director Tom West said it’s time to focus on developing workers who already live here.
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center seeking artwork for local artists showcase at DBL Law Office
The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is requesting artwork submissions from local artists to showcase their work at the new DBL Law office. If accepted, art will be on display from March 7-August 19 at the DBL law offices located in the historic Monarch Building on Fourth Street in Covington.
NKY Chamber of Commerce seeking presenters for June 9 diversity, equity and inclusion summit
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is seeking speakers for Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, its annual DEI summit. This year’s event will be held June 9 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger. This will be the second year for...
CovCath, Highlands, Covington come together for a ‘TB Strong’ moment; Colonels victorious 71-51
That’s the first line of the Covington Catholic Fight Song that the Colonels, their fans, their rivals at Highlands and their hosts at Covington Holmes made come alive Tuesday night. A spirit that’s far more than upbeat lyrics — much more – when it becomes real life....
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant
The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre
The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
Our Rich History: Just as languages, cultures evolve, so has teaching of foreign languages at Thomas More
Part 78 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In her Retrospect and Vista about the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College (1921–1971) Sr. Irmina Saelinger noted that, in 1929, for an academic program at a “senior college” to be given accreditation there had to be a “minimum of eight departments” chaired by personnel with a PhD degree. In response, the three orders of women religious based in the diocese (Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of Notre Dame, and Sisters of Divine Providence) agreed that “each community should be responsible for certain departments by supplying qualified chairmen as soon as possible and trained teaching staff for each department” (Saelinger, p. 11; TMU Archives).
Boy Scouts Troop 236 holding annual spaghetti dinner Feb. 18 to fund summer camps
The Boy Scouts of America, troop 236, invite people to come to their annual spaghetti dinner on February 18 at Gloria Dei Church in Crestview Hills from 5-8 p.m. “This will be the 24th year the scouts have held this dinner,” said Tina Smeltzer, fundraiser chairperson. “We had a record year before the pandemic hit, but since the pandemic we have been trying to get attendance up again.”
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0