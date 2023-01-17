ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elsmere, KY

Some Taylor Mill residents complain to Taylor Mill city commission about new firehouse plans

Several residents of Taylor Mill attended the regular meeting of city commission Wednesday night to complain to commissioners about building a new firehouse. Judi Reis, who lives on Robertson, asked them how they got the word out to the public that there would be a public hearing about the firehouse. She told them she went door to door, and said most of the people didn’t know about the public hearing. Reis said she thought she would take a survey of the people she talked to, and she collected 208 signatures of people that she encountered in her door to door quest.
TAYLOR MILL, KY
Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in

Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
FLORENCE, KY
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore to chair board of OKI Regional Council of Governments

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore will head the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors as its president to lead the transportation planning organization for 2023. “OKI is a national leader in providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to 21st Century mobility challenges,” Moore said. “Our region’s 200 communities deserve...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DAYTON, OH
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant

The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre

The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
NEWPORT, KY
Our Rich History: Just as languages, cultures evolve, so has teaching of foreign languages at Thomas More

Part 78 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971–2021. In her Retrospect and Vista about the first fifty years of Villa Madonna College/Thomas More College (1921–1971) Sr. Irmina Saelinger noted that, in 1929, for an academic program at a “senior college” to be given accreditation there had to be a “minimum of eight departments” chaired by personnel with a PhD degree. In response, the three orders of women religious based in the diocese (Benedictine Sisters, Sisters of Notre Dame, and Sisters of Divine Providence) agreed that “each community should be responsible for certain departments by supplying qualified chairmen as soon as possible and trained teaching staff for each department” (Saelinger, p. 11; TMU Archives).
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Boy Scouts Troop 236 holding annual spaghetti dinner Feb. 18 to fund summer camps

The Boy Scouts of America, troop 236, invite people to come to their annual spaghetti dinner on February 18 at Gloria Dei Church in Crestview Hills from 5-8 p.m. “This will be the 24th year the scouts have held this dinner,” said Tina Smeltzer, fundraiser chairperson. “We had a record year before the pandemic hit, but since the pandemic we have been trying to get attendance up again.”
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
