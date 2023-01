The Snead State Community College Music Department is hosting a Guest Recital and Masterclass featuring Singer and Professor of Voice at the University of Alabama in Birmingham Dr. Kristine Hurst-Wajszczuk. The recital will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, in Fielder Auditorium, located in the Story Administration...

BOAZ, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO