Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach
Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
syossetjerichotribune.com
Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident
The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
ID Released For Brentwood Man Who Died After SUV Plunged Into Water In Bay Shore
The identity has been released of a man who died after the SUV he was driving plunged into the water on Long Island. Albert Williams, age 76, of Brentwood, was pronounced dead at the hospital after driving a 2020 Jaguar SUV into the water at Bay Shore Marina on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department.
Man Dies After Vehicle Plunges Into Water At Bay Shore Marina
A man was pronounced dead after his vehicle plunged into the water on Long Island. The incident happened at the Bay Shore Marina at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. The man's identity has not been released yet. SCPD did not report any...
ID Released For Man Struck, Killed By Allegedly Drunk Driver Outside Woodbury Diner
The identity has been released of a man who was killed after exiting a popular Long Island diner when he was struck by a drunk driver, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Police: Car plunges into Bay Shore Marina, 1 dead
The incident occurred on around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Victim Who Just Exited Popular Woodbury Diner Struck, Killed By Drunk Driver: Police
A man driving drunk struck and killed a victim who had just exited a popular Long Island diner, according to authorities. Officers responded to the parking lot of On Parade Diner in Woodbury, located at 7980 Jericho Turnpike, at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18. Willem Specht, age 62, of...
Vehicle Crashes Into Salvation Army Building In East Northport
Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island.A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Police said no one was injured in the…
Trio Apprehended In String Of Dunkin' Burglaries In Suffolk County
An investigation into a string of burglaries of Dunkin' locations on Long Island led to charges for three people. Two people broke into Dunkin', located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, the Suffolk County Police Department reported. They stole cash and left...
ID Released For Man Killed After Tractor-Trailer Fell On I-287 Near I-684 In Harrison
The names of the victims of a crash in which a tractor-trailer flipped over a guardrail on an exit ramp and landed on I-287 at the interchange with I-684 in Westchester County have been released by police. The driver of the tractor-trailer who was killed was identified as 42-year-old Connecticut...
News 12
Police: Occupied school bus rear-ended by hit-and-run driver in West Babylon
Police say an occupied school bus was struck in a hit-and-run on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in West Babylon. The accident happened around 8 a.m. by Belmont Avenue. Police say two vehicles were involved, and a school bus was rear-ended by a dark sedan. The sedan fled the scene.
Would-Be Elder Scammer Outsmarted By Long Beach Man, Police Say
A quick-thinking Long Island man helped police nab a would-be elder scammer who tried conning him out of thousands of dollars, authorities said. The incident happened Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Long Beach, according to Nassau County Police. Detectives said an 88-year-old man received a phone call from an unknown man...
19-Year-Old Suffers Skull Fracture During Baseball Bat Attack In Riverhead, Police Say
A 19-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked by a group of people on Long Island and struck with a baseball bat. Riverhead Police officers responded to an area hospital at about 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after receiving a report that an assault victim was at the hospital, the Riverhead Town Police Department reported.
Eyewitness News
Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead
SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
Cops seek man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from Michael Kors store on Jan. 1
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a man they say stole $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Michael Kors store at Tanger Outlets this month. Police said the man removed the merchandise from the Riverhead store at 4:30...
Riverhead shooting victim dies; gunman remains at large as investigation continues: police
The man shot and critically injured on East Main Street Jan. 6 has died, Riverhead Police Chief David Hegermiller told RiverheadLOCAL this afternoon. The shooter remains at large, Hegermiller said. The case has been turned over to the Suffolk County Police Department Homicide Squad and is under active investigation, the chief said.
Police: 26 cats found inside Islip home; father, son arrested
Police responded to 104 Lake St. following reports of animal cruelty.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 10...
Two Dead In Plane Crash Near Westchester Airport
The identities have been released of two people who were killed after a small plane crashed near Westchester County Airport.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 near the airport in White Plains.The wreckage of the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was found just west of the airport near…
Conviction overturned for former Hempstead resident accused of killing Hofstra coach
A former Hempstead resident who spent 24 years in prison had his conviction for the 1990 killing of an assistant Hofstra football coach overturned.
