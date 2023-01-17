ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmingville, NY

Daily Voice

Vehicle Crashes Into Pole In Centereach

Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash that happened on Long Island in the early morning hours.A vehicle crashed into a pole in Centereach on Holbrook Road at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.Authorities did not have information about wheth…
CENTEREACH, NY
syossetjerichotribune.com

Teen Dies In Old Brookville Accident

The Nassau County Police Department Homicide Squad reported the details of a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at 3:37 a.m. in Old Brookville. According to detectives, a 2008 Nissan was traveling westbound on Chicken Valley Road when the 16-year-old female operator lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree near the intersection of Brookville Lane.
OYSTER BAY, NY
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 10...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Two Dead In Plane Crash Near Westchester Airport

The identities have been released of two people who were killed after a small plane crashed near Westchester County Airport.The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 near the airport in White Plains.The wreckage of the single-engine Beechcraft A36 was found just west of the airport near…
WHITE PLAINS, NY

