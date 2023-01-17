Dill, the puppy injured in Bend head-on crash, making full recovery surrounded by friends and caregivers

(Update: Adding video, quotes from vet tech who's helping treat Dill)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dill, the puppy who was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend last Saturday, is recovering well. Dill underwent surgery at an emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations.

Dill – short for Diligence – was brought to Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center by good Samaritans after Saturday’s crash, certified vet tech Brittany Landucci said. The 2-month-old border collie mix suffered several traumatic injuries, including a broken left femur, possible dislocated hip and small fracture of the nasal bone, Landucci the facility said in a Facebook post .

"He's a very easygoing, happy puppy" says Brittany Landucci, community outr each coordinator at Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center . "We considered him a critical patient, he had head trauma, with those pulmonary contusions he needed to be on oxygen for most of the day when he was brought in. As the week has gone on he's been improving quite a bit, so our main concern right now are his little back legs working again."

Dill was surrendered by his owner, according to the clinic, and is now in their care and ownership. Landucci said several people have called to donate to the dog’s medical care, in hopes they could repair his broken leg.

"We're just going to keep doing physical therapy and acupuncture. Plateau veterinary clinic has donated acupuncture time with Dr. Cook, so we're super appreciative of that" said Landucci on Friday.

Dill has been one of the most easy-going patients vets at Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) can ask for. He has two "emotional support" friends to help him in his recovery, "Maple" and "Wyatt." He also was watching Lilo and Stitch on his own personal iPad when I arrived.

"To say that he's been spoiled is an understatement. He has so many people loving on him, supporting him, he's doing very well in clinic" said Landucci.

Orthopedic surgery on Dill’s fractured leg took place on Monday, “thanks to all the donations we received” after word spread on social media, the clinic said.

The clinic posted an update Wednesday, saying the surgery went well but that due to his injuries, Dill is still not ambulatory on his hind legs. But he also got an acupuncture treatment and there's a physical therapy consultation planned this weekend.

"Thank you to all who have reached out to us!" the clinic said in Wednesday's update. "Dill has a long road to recovery, but his team of humans are setting him up for a successful path ahead. Dill will be in foster care for the foreseeable future and is not currently up for adoption- but we will keep you all posted on this!"

Dill is not set to be up for adoption until he makes a full recovery, which BAE doesn't have a timeline for currently. "He's not going to be up for adoption for awhile, it just really depends on how his recovery goes. And then, if and when he is up for adoption, we'll let the public know via our social media" Landucci told me.

It's safe to say after all that he's had to endure, he is kind of a big Dill.

Those interested in donating to Dill’s care were asked to call the clinic (541) 385-9110, extension 3.

“It truly takes a village,” the initial posting said, “and we are so grateful to our community members near and far who have helped provide Dill with the funds for his medical care.”

Two people were injured in the crash, Bend police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.

A 21-year-old La Pine man was arrested and jailed on charges of reckless driving, second-degree aggravated assault and first-degree animal abuse, Miller said.

He's accused of driving an SUV at high speed, running red lights and crashing into another SUV, also causing significant property damage.

The post Dill, the puppy injured in Bend head-on crash, making full recovery surrounded by friends and caregivers appeared first on KTVZ .