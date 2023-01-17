ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Dill, the puppy injured in Bend head-on crash, making full recovery surrounded by friends and caregivers

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bn5nT_0kH3KSYY00

(Update: Adding video, quotes from vet tech who's helping treat Dill)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Dill, the puppy who was seriously injured in a head-on crash on South Highway 97 in Bend last Saturday, is recovering well. Dill underwent surgery at an emergency vet clinic, thanks in large part to community donations.

Dill – short for Diligence – was brought to Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center by good Samaritans after Saturday’s crash, certified vet tech Brittany Landucci said. The 2-month-old border collie mix suffered several traumatic injuries, including a broken left femur, possible dislocated hip and small fracture of the nasal bone, Landucci the facility said in a Facebook post .

"He's a very easygoing, happy puppy" says Brittany Landucci, community outr each coordinator at Bend Animal Emergency and Specialty Center . "We considered him a critical patient, he had head trauma, with those pulmonary contusions he needed to be on oxygen for most of the day when he was brought in. As the week has gone on he's been improving quite a bit, so our main concern right now are his little back legs working again."

Dill was surrendered by his owner, according to the clinic, and is now in their care and ownership. Landucci said several people have called to donate to the dog’s medical care, in hopes they could repair his broken leg.

"We're just going to keep doing physical therapy and acupuncture. Plateau veterinary clinic has donated acupuncture time with Dr. Cook, so we're super appreciative of that" said Landucci on Friday.

Dill has been one of the most easy-going patients vets at Bend Animal Emergency (BAE) can ask for. He has two "emotional support" friends to help him in his recovery, "Maple" and "Wyatt." He also was watching Lilo and Stitch on his own personal iPad when I arrived.

"To say that he's been spoiled is an understatement. He has so many people loving on him, supporting him, he's doing very well in clinic" said Landucci.

Orthopedic surgery on Dill’s fractured leg took place on Monday, “thanks to all the donations we received” after word spread on social media, the clinic said.

The clinic posted an update Wednesday, saying the surgery went well but that due to his injuries, Dill is still not ambulatory on his hind legs. But he also got an acupuncture treatment and there's a physical therapy consultation planned this weekend.

"Thank you to all who have reached out to us!" the clinic said in Wednesday's update. "Dill has a long road to recovery, but his team of humans are setting him up for a successful path ahead. Dill will be in foster care for the foreseeable future and is not currently up for adoption- but we will keep you all posted on this!"

Dill is not set to be up for adoption until he makes a full recovery, which BAE doesn't have a timeline for currently. "He's not going to be up for adoption for awhile, it just really depends on how his recovery goes. And then, if and when he is up for adoption, we'll let the public know via our social media" Landucci told me.

It's safe to say after all that he's had to endure, he is kind of a big Dill.

Those interested in donating to Dill’s care were asked to call the clinic (541) 385-9110, extension 3.

“It truly takes a village,” the initial posting said, “and we are so grateful to our community members near and far who have helped provide Dill with the funds for his medical care.”

Two people were injured in the crash, Bend police Communications Manager Sheila Miller said.
A 21-year-old La Pine man was arrested and jailed on charges of reckless driving, second-degree aggravated assault and first-degree animal abuse, Miller said.

He's accused of driving an SUV at high speed, running red lights and crashing into another SUV, also causing significant property damage.

The post Dill, the puppy injured in Bend head-on crash, making full recovery surrounded by friends and caregivers appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVZ News Channel 21

Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage

Bend police said Sunday they are seeking citizen information, witnesses and security video as they try to find whoever left behind a trail of costly vandalism in northwest Bend late Friday or early Saturday, including dozens of toppled roadside trees and damaged street and school signs. The post Dozens of trees, street signs toppled, destroyed in NW Bend; police seek tips in costly trail of damage appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

OSP K-9 Marley helps trooper find 15 lbs. of hidden drugs during Hwy. 97 traffic stop north of Bend

An Oregon State Police trooper made a traffic stop on Highway 97 north of Bend Thursday evening, “noticed signs of criminal activity” -- and drug-detection K-9 Marley helped find about 15 pounds of hidden methamphetamine and powder fentanyl, leading to a California woman’s arrest. The post OSP K-9 Marley helps trooper find 15 lbs. of hidden drugs during Hwy. 97 traffic stop north of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of two California residents whose SUV slid off a Forest Service road near Swamp Wells Butte southeast of Bend Thursday and got high-centered in deep snow and ice. The post California pair’s SUV slides off snowy forest road SE of Bend; Deschutes County Sheriff’s SAR comes to rescue appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park

A Bend man who witnessed several drivers in dangerous maneuvers at Bend’s Pine Nursery Park Thursday night was assaulted by one teen while restrained by another before breaking free, leading Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies to a guns-drawn traffic stop and arrest of one 15-year-old on an assault charge. A second is being sought. The post One 15-year-old arrested, second sought in assault of Bend man at Pine Nursery Park appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate

In this special report, NewsChannel 21's Patrick Priest spoke with a Bend woman who shared the painful loss of her brother to a suspected fentanyl overdose, in hopes that others will seek out the help they need, which is available, to avoid similar tragedies -- even as simple as a $20 test kit you can The post Bend woman shares painful story of losing her brother, in hopes others can avoid tragic fate appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene

A complaint led Oregon’s workplace safety agency to investigate the August 2022 shooting at the east Bend Safeway, where a gunman fired numerous shots and killed a worker and customer, then killed himself as police approached. The investigation led to Safeway being fined $7,250 for two violations. The post Oregon OSHA fines Safeway $7,250 for workplace safety violations at Bend shooting scene appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s

A tip of a felon in illegal possession of a gun prompted a raid on a southeast Bend home Tuesday morning. Police said the man ran from the home, armed with a handgun, and jumped a fence before he was caught, with the help of drones and two K-9s. The post Tip of felon with gun leads to CERT raid on SE Bend home; suspect runs, caught with drones, K-9s appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post After sad discovery of Melissa ‘Rose’ Trench’s remains, grieving family says: ‘Her spirit is free and she is at peace’ appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Smith Rock State Park gets wider pedestrian footbridge this summer; work to interrupt some access

Smith Rock State Park is slated to get a new, wider pedestrian bridge this summer, which means there will be no bridge access for up to four weeks during construction in mid to late summer, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Thursday. The post Smith Rock State Park gets wider pedestrian footbridge this summer; work to interrupt some access appeared first on KTVZ.
TERREBONNE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench

Nearly three weeks of searching by police, SAR teams, family, friends and community members came to a sad end Sunday, as searchers at Shevlin Park found the remains of Melissa Rosann Trench, a 38-year-old Bend woman last seen by family the day after Christmas. The post Shevlin Park searchers find the remains of missing Bend woman Melissa Rosann Trench appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy