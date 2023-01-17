The brave new world of better living through planned breeding was ushered in in the summer of 1912, at the first International Eugenics Congress held in London. Although Charles Darwin hadn't intended his theories of natural selection and survival of the fittest to be practically applied to human beings, the generation that followed him had no such qualms. In fact, the main speaker at the Congress was Darwin's son, Maj. Leonard Darwin. We often think of Nazi Germany when the term "eugenics" comes up, but, of course, the U.S. has its own legacy of racial categorizations, immigration restrictions and forced sterilizations of human beings deemed to be "unfit."

MAINE STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO