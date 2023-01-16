ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

temple.edu

Temple engineering students repair damaged watershed during Wellness Day

The Temple chapters of the American Society of Civil Engineers and Engineers Without Borders tweaked their October Wellness Day experience, dedicating their time to environmental fieldwork. The crew replanted more than 50 trees along a tributary of the West Branch of Chester Creek after the area was clear-cut of trees...
TEMPLE, PA
temple.edu

5 sustainable things on campus you might not know about

Did you know that Temple is committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050? Being located in an urban environment makes sustainability efforts by the university not only necessary but crucial. Sustainability resources and initiatives are being implemented throughout campus, many of which remain hidden to the untrained eye. Here, we...
TEMPLE, PA

