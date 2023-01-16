ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 18

Peter Pickering
4d ago

Im one of those disabled retirees and I'd rather she fought to lower inflation and help everyone !!! my life was better before the democratic party turned everything upside down.

Reply
5
Debby Kendall
4d ago

that's great but why are the disabled singled out ? people don't ask to become disabled

Reply(10)
5
Red states are banning abortion. Maine could become a refuge

Gov. Janet Mills and Democratic legislative leaders this week previewed a slate of priority abortion bills that expand and further safeguard access to the procedure. The governor, Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross each described the proposals as a check against the unrelenting anti-abortion forces that factored in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that had prohibited states from banning the procedure for nearly 50 years. Among the proposals is one that would waive Maine’s current abortion restriction after fetal viability — about 24 weeks — if approved by a medical professional.
Maine bans TikTok for state workers

STATEWIDE — A big announcement was made at the statehouse in Augusta this week. The social media app TikTok will soon be banned from all state-owned devices. The Maine Office of Information Technology notified executive branch workers in a directive on January 19 that employees must remove TikTok accounts and the application itself from all state-owned devices by February 1.
Canadian company files new proposal for Maine mine

PATTEN, Maine — A Canadian company that was rebuked by Maine regulators over a lack of details in a large-scale mining proposal has filed a new petition to develop a mine outside of Patten. The rezoning proposal dated Thursday was filed by Wolfden Resources, which is seeking a permit...
Remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks mailed out

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration said Wednesday remaining $850 Inflation Relief Checks have finally been mailed out. The 10,200 inflation checks, which had been awaiting additional funding, were sent out today. Qualifying recipients for the checks needed to file their 2021 Maine tax return by October 31, 2022.
Last of $850 inflation relief checks to hit Maine mailboxes

The Mills administration said Wednesday that the last batch of $850 inflation relief checks has finally gone out, just a few weeks before another round of checks start to arrive in mailboxes. The vast majority of eligible taxpayers had received their $850 inflation relief checks from the state by late-summer...
Mills proposes revamp to intellectual and developmental disability services

After years of talking about it, Maine’s health department is proposing to spend millions to clear a backlog for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need state services, and to change the way those services are delivered. The changes, included in Gov. Janet Mills’ proposed $10.3 billion two-year...
Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Dozens of animals are getting a second chance of life here in Maine. ”Recently, we got a call from the Bissell pet foundation and our transport coordinator made a plan with them and they end up bringing 80 pets to Maine from Louisiana,” said Hunsicker.
Maine sends out final round of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents

AUGUSTA, ME. - The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services has just sent out the final set of inflation relief checks to provide much-needed help for residents struggling with rising prices throughout 2021. This program, funded through the Winter Energy Relief Plan enacted earlier this year, is aimed at helping those who are most vulnerable to economic hardships amid the pandemic.
Maine schools limit snow days, no matter the weather

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Those exciting "snow days" are a rite of passage for many school kids. Friday was one of those days where school was canceled in most towns in Maine because of the heavy snowfall. However, some schools are limiting the number of snow days and will...
Maine snowfall totals for Jan 20, 2023

A storm pushing through Maine and New Hampshire on Friday brought several inches of snow throughout both states. Where you live made a huge difference in how much snow fell. Check out some of the snowfall totals as of Friday afternoon from the National Weather Service and our Total Weather Spotters. Many of these were reported during the storm and are not the final measurement.
