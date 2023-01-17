ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

gojsutigers.com

Bowling To Host Sonic Boom Classic This Weekend

The Jackson State University bowling team will host the annual Sonic Boom Classic at Fannin Lanes this weekend. The five-team event is scheduled to begin Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The teams will compete...
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule

The Jackson State University baseball program announces its 2023 schedule, a 50-game campaign with 25 home contests scheduled at Braddy Field. JSU head coach Omar Johnson and the Tigers will open the season in Houston in the inaugural Houston Astros Cactus Jack HBCU Classic at Minute Maid Park Friday – Sunday, Feb. 17-19. JSU will face Southern Feb. 17, Miss. Valley St. Feb. 18, and Prairie View A&M Feb. 19 in non-conference matchups.
JACKSON, MS
gojsutigers.com

Samford Open Preview

JACKSON, Ms. - The Jackson State men's and women's track and field program are back in action for competition for the Samford Open Indoor Track and Field meet at the Birmingham Crossplex located in Birmingham, AL this Saturday, January 21st to kick off with the women's weight throw starting at 10 o'clock in the morning.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

7th Grader dominates varsity basketball

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
MADISON, MS
gojsutigers.com

2023 Baseball Season Tickets On Sale

Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2023 Jackson State University baseball season. The 25-game home schedule at Braddy Field opens Tuesday, Feb. 21 hosting Southeastern La. at 6 p.m. Jackson State will host five Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division series beginning March 17 hosting Alabama A&M. Tickets...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

MVC on Cherry and South Street

A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man shot, killed on Pinecrest Circle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The victim has not […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash

Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS

