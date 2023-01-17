Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Related
Jackson State RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson optimistic in post-Post Prime Era
Sy'Veon Wilkerson came to Jackson State to play for Deion Sanders. Though Prime is gone, he's found a home. The post Jackson State RB Sy’Veon Wilkerson optimistic in post-Post Prime Era appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak
Jackson State head basketball coach Tomekia Reed has some words of wisdom for those who want to coach HBCUs. The post Jackson State HC Tomekia Reed: Coaching at an HBCU not for the weak appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
gojsutigers.com
Bowling To Host Sonic Boom Classic This Weekend
The Jackson State University bowling team will host the annual Sonic Boom Classic at Fannin Lanes this weekend. The five-team event is scheduled to begin Friday at 10 a.m., Saturday at 9:30 a.m., and Sunday at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free and open to the public. The teams will compete...
gojsutigers.com
Baseball Announces 2023 Schedule
The Jackson State University baseball program announces its 2023 schedule, a 50-game campaign with 25 home contests scheduled at Braddy Field. JSU head coach Omar Johnson and the Tigers will open the season in Houston in the inaugural Houston Astros Cactus Jack HBCU Classic at Minute Maid Park Friday – Sunday, Feb. 17-19. JSU will face Southern Feb. 17, Miss. Valley St. Feb. 18, and Prairie View A&M Feb. 19 in non-conference matchups.
gojsutigers.com
Samford Open Preview
JACKSON, Ms. - The Jackson State men's and women's track and field program are back in action for competition for the Samford Open Indoor Track and Field meet at the Birmingham Crossplex located in Birmingham, AL this Saturday, January 21st to kick off with the women's weight throw starting at 10 o'clock in the morning.
7th Grader dominates varsity basketball
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A 7th grader at Madison Central is turning heads not only for her game, but that fact she is so young at this level. Karley Robinson starts for the Jaguars varsity girl’s basketball team. A rare thing to see, but for Robinson she feels like she fits right in. Her story […]
gojsutigers.com
2023 Baseball Season Tickets On Sale
Season tickets are now on sale for the upcoming 2023 Jackson State University baseball season. The 25-game home schedule at Braddy Field opens Tuesday, Feb. 21 hosting Southeastern La. at 6 p.m. Jackson State will host five Southwestern Athletic Conference Eastern Division series beginning March 17 hosting Alabama A&M. Tickets...
Yazoo City boys basketball turns heads in 4A
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV)- Yazoo City is starting to turn heads in 4A boys basketball. The Indians now stand at 18-5 with multiple wins over 5A/6A schools. The team says team chemistry is what has built this winning team. Yazoo City lost in the 1st round of the playoffs last season, but hopes this great […]
WLBT
Jefferson County Girl’s Basketball player hospitalized in Jackson after head injury
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jefferson County High School girl’s basketball player is hospitalized in Jackson after suffering a head injury. Tuesday night’s game between Franklin County and Jefferson County was nearly two minutes from the final whistle until disaster struck for senior forward, Zyre Smith. Smith, fighting...
WAPT
Deion Sanders' home in Canton is on the market and it's a listing you have to see
CANTON, Miss. — Deion Sanders' 5,346 square-foot house in Madison County is on the market. The Coach Prime era at Jackson State University came to an end after three seasons and two-straight SWAC Championships. Sanders' is now the head football coach for the Colorado Buffaloes. Now, Sanders is selling...
Family of Jaylen Lewis wants answers after his shooting death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis held a protest outside the Mississippi State Capitol demanding answers from Capitol police over the death of the 25-year-old. Lewis died after a shooting incident involving Capitol Police on September 25, 2022. According to his mother, Arkela Lewis, they have heard nothing from Capitol police or […]
WAPT
JPD: Argument led to fatal shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say an argument led to a fatal shooting earlier this month. Police were called Jan. 11 to the 3000 block of Charleston Drive, where a man had been shot to death. The man's name was not released. Jackson Police Department public information Officer Sam...
vicksburgnews.com
MVC on Cherry and South Street
A two-vehicle MVC has occurred on South and Cherry Street on Wednesday night. Two individuals were laying in the street where the Vicksburg Fire Department and the Vicksburg Police Department are now on the scene. This is a developing story.
Human remains found in Hinds County identified as McComb woman
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Human remains that were found in Hinds County in December have been identified as a missing McComb woman. Decomposed human remains were found on Wynndale Road near a water tower on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said it appeared the remains had been at the location for […]
Man shot, killed on Pinecrest Circle in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street. Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene. The victim has not […]
WLBT
Coroner identifies victims of gas station shooting on Northside Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Coroner identified the victims of a gas station shooting in Jackson. Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart says Christopher Oliver, 32, and Steven Nichols, 31, were the two people who suffered multiple gunshot wounds at the Blue Sky gas station on Northside Drive. The incident happened...
WAPT
'Armed and dangerous' suspect identified in shooting that killed Jackson woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with a fatal shooting. Lucy Parkman was shot to death on Jan. 11 at a mobile home park in the 200 block of Stokes Robertson Road. According to police, she was shot by "a known associate," later identified as Charlott Blackley.
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
WLBT
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Velma Jackson senior killed in Madison County crash
Editor’s Note: The Madison County School District released the correct spelling of the student’s name. The following post has been updated with the correct information. MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An 18-year-old died in a single-car crash in Madison County on Sunday, January 15. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland said the accident happened on Loring […]
Comments / 0