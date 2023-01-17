Duo flees after truck catches fire, crashes into cable barrier on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A pair of men are on the run Monday evening after their pickup truck caught fire and crashed into the cable barrier on I-75 near the 114 Mile Marker.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 7:23 p.m., a truck was headed south on I-75 near the 114 Mile Marker when it began to smoke and catch fire.

The truck then veered off the road, where it hit the cable barrier and burst into flames.

Both the driver and the passenger fled the scene on foot. Their identity and location are unknown at this time, FHP said.

