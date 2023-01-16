ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Cleveland police: Man fatally stabbed, suspect in custody

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a stabbing that killed one man on Thursday night. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 3516 Martin Luther...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Porch pirate suspect wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. The suspect stole packages off a porch on Hillcrest Avenue on an. 18, according to police. Police said it is believed the suspect lives on,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Grand jury rejects charging Garfield Heights officer who accidentally shot woman in 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury this week chose not to file criminal charges against a Garfield Heights police officer who said he accidentally shot a woman in 2021. The grand jury on Wednesday returned a “no-bill” that rejected felonious assault, reckless assault and negligent assault against officer Eric Garcia in the shooting, Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Saleh Awadallah said.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this robbery suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man captured on surveillance video robbing a woman in a CVS parking lot is wanted by Cleveland police. The robbery took place on Jan. 11 around 8:10 p.m., police said. According to police, the man robbed a woman of her keys while she was in...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Lorain apartment complex, police say

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police confirmed to 19 News that one man died and another is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex. The shooting happened in the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard around 3 p.m. Tuesday. 19-year-old Abraham Thomas Jr. was pronounced dead at the...
LORAIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy