Idaho Falls, ID

eastidahonews.com

Randy Steven Woods

Randy Steven Woods, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Gary Jenkins

Gerald “Gary” Morgan Jenkins, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Fathers on January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 9, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. He grew up and attended schools in New Sweden and graduated from Shelley Highschool. He then went on to Dixie College in St George, Utah.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

John Bruce Reeder

John Bruce Reeder, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2023. John was born December 23, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, to Seth Darrell and Mary Lou Foutz Reeder. John had a happy childhood with his older brother, Dan; younger brothers, Tom and David; and sister, Nancy. Visiting his grandparents and cousins was always a highlight.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Joan Whitmoyer

Joan P. Whitmoyer, 84, of Ammon, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Ave., Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
AMMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Art and ice meet at Snowscapes in Driggs

DRIGGS — The 11th annual Snowscapes hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association has kicked off at the Driggs Plaza as 25 teams from across the west and here in the Tetons wrap up their creations, heading into Saturday’s blowout block party. The weeklong event culminates Saturday, Jan....
DRIGGS, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase

POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs

POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs. The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU

IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle

BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman

IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

