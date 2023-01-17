Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Denny's Set to Open New Location in Rexburg, Idaho - Grand Opening Date AnnouncedBryan DijkhuizenRexburg, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho Falls, ID
4 Amazing Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Related
eastidahonews.com
Randy Steven Woods
Randy Steven Woods, 55, of Idaho Falls, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023, at his home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Gary Jenkins
Gerald “Gary” Morgan Jenkins, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed into the arms of his loving Heavenly Fathers on January 18, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born October 9, 1943, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Edward Leo Jenkins and Myrtle Emma Lindsey Jenkins. He grew up and attended schools in New Sweden and graduated from Shelley Highschool. He then went on to Dixie College in St George, Utah.
eastidahonews.com
John Bruce Reeder
John Bruce Reeder, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2023. John was born December 23, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, to Seth Darrell and Mary Lou Foutz Reeder. John had a happy childhood with his older brother, Dan; younger brothers, Tom and David; and sister, Nancy. Visiting his grandparents and cousins was always a highlight.
eastidahonews.com
Joan Whitmoyer
Joan P. Whitmoyer, 84, of Ammon, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday, January 23, 2023, at the Ammon 4th Ward, 3000 Central Ave., Idaho Falls with a visitation one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
eastidahonews.com
Art and ice meet at Snowscapes in Driggs
DRIGGS — The 11th annual Snowscapes hosted by the nonprofit Downtown Driggs Association has kicked off at the Driggs Plaza as 25 teams from across the west and here in the Tetons wrap up their creations, heading into Saturday’s blowout block party. The weeklong event culminates Saturday, Jan....
eastidahonews.com
Local store owners who helped young mother on Christmas honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email o few weeks ago about the owners of a locally-owned business who went above and beyond to...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
eastidahonews.com
ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase
POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs
POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs. The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
eastidahonews.com
Fremont County Joint School District will ask for nearly $60M bond
ST. ANTHONY — A school district will ask for a nearly $60 million school bond in an effort to improve school facilities. With a unanimous vote on Jan. 9, the Fremont County Joint School 215 Board of Trustees agreed to move forward with the proposed facilities additions and improvement bond.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pocatello’s Main Steam Coffee and Desserts serves everything from coffee and pastries to gourmet dog treats
POCATELLO — When Tom Nestor purchased the building directly across the street from the Chief Theater more than 40 years ago, he dreamed of opening a fine dining restaurant to complement the Chief. Then, in 1993, the Chief was destroyed by a fire. “When it burnt down, my dreams,...
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused in gruesome stabbing murder appears in Bingham County court
BLACKFOOT — Gruesome photos and videos were on display in a Bingham County courtroom Thursday as prosecutors worked to tell the story of a man who was killed in his Blackfoot apartment last November. Melissa Perkes, 35, is charged with second-degree murder after Jace Williams, 37, was found stabbed...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls lifts snow removal parking restrictions and continues to address problem areas
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Street Division has completed snow removal operations associated with the recent weather events. All parking restrictions are lifted, effective immediately. Street Division personnel will continue to clean up problem areas, address ice issues, and remove snow from cul-de-sacs over the next few days.
eastidahonews.com
Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player
ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
eastidahonews.com
Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU
IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
eastidahonews.com
Woman accused of speeding away from police, hitting patrol vehicle
BLACKFOOT — A 27-year-old Idaho Falls woman faces several charges after allegedly speeding from police and then hitting a patrol vehicle with her car. According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Tuesday, an officer found a silver Honda Accord near NW Main Street in Blackfoot weaving on the road. The driver then kept traveling in the center median.
eastidahonews.com
Jury trial set for man who allegedly tried to strangle a woman
IDAHO FALLS – A local man appeared in court Tuesday after reportedly trying to strangle a woman and sitting on top of her so she couldn’t leave a home. Brett Anthony Karinen appeared for an arraignment in district court in front of District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. after being charged with felony attempted strangulation and felony battery with intent to commit a serious felony. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.
eastidahonews.com
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
eastidahonews.com
What is radon? Does it really cause lung cancer? Here’s what I learned having a radon test done at my house
IDAHO FALLS — You can’t see it and you can’t taste it but it could be at dangerous levels inside your home. Radon is a naturally-occurring radioactive gas that comes out of the ground and can cause health problems. “It could be at a low level, it...
Comments / 0