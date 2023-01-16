Read full article on original website
John Bruce Reeder
John Bruce Reeder, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2023. John was born December 23, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, to Seth Darrell and Mary Lou Foutz Reeder. John had a happy childhood with his older brother, Dan; younger brothers, Tom and David; and sister, Nancy. Visiting his grandparents and cousins was always a highlight.
Maurine Hall
Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church building at 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
Amy Marie Patrias
Amy Marie Patrias, 34, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 5, 2023. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Carroll Pitcher Davis
Carroll Pitcher Davis, 89, formerly of Iona, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
Great Scott! Rexburg Arts is sending you ‘Back to the Future’ this Saturday
REXBURG — Gas up the Delorean and crank the Huey Lewis and the News to “11!” “Back to the Future” is coming back to the big screen for one night only, at 6:30 pm this Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Romance Theater in Rexburg!. The...
Staff shortages an ongoing struggle in Clark County, and what officials say is causing it
DUBOIS – Working as a cop is something Rick Donohoo has dreamed of ever since he was a kid. And the chance to work as a deputy in Clark County was the perfect fit for him. The Salt Lake City native moved to Dubois in April 2020 with his wife and kids. Though initially working in Idaho Falls, he started volunteering as a reserve deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired as a deputy full-time last May, forcing him to quit his Idaho Falls job. But at the time, his daily commute was 50 miles one-way.
Idaho Falls mayor awards 3 organizations, 7 people during city council meeting
IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper presented 10 Mayor’s choice awards to individuals and organizations during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The Mayor’s Choice Awards were created as a way to recognize outstanding residents, businesses, organizations, efforts or community figures for contributions to the city, noteworthy accomplishments, or other achievements. The awards are presented once a year, at the discretion of the Mayor, generally in January.
Biz Buzz: Home decor and art business opens in old downtown Idaho Falls tattoo parlor
IDAHO FALLS – Ashley Webb’s passion is turning an old building into a usable space. She’s been involved in several downtown renovation projects over the years, and in September, she partnered with Meggan Mitchell for a business venture. The Black Brick Co. opened at 1120 South Boulevard...
Robert Burns Supper to celebrate poetry, music and food of Scotland
IDAHO FALLS — Celtic music group Teton Skye invites you to join them for the 2023 Robert Burns Supper on Jan. 19 at The Arbor Events Center in Idaho Falls. The Burns Supper celebrates the work of Robert Burns, one of Scotland’s most renowned poets. Beyond that, the Burns Supper lauds the art and culture of Scotland through its music and food. It’s a unique opportunity to have a cultural experience without traveling abroad.
ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase
POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Looking back: School ordered to close, farmer survives accident with train and ‘dense fog’ grounds flights
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 16 to Jan. 22 in east Idaho history. SUGAR CITY — A local school was ordered to close until the board of trustees “had provided sufficient pure water for drinking purposes,” according to the Sugar City Times.
How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day
IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs
POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs. The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.
Life Lessons: John went to fix a plumbing problem at Vivian’s house and they ended up getting married
Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons. We’re asking MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers will make you laugh, some...
Local farm and ranch retailer expanding its footprint across the west with merger
IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that’s been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
UPS driver who died following crash, worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community
POCATELLO — A UPS driver who died following a crash last week worked for the company for 28 years and loved his community. Christopher Lippie, or Chris, was 46 years old and lived in Pocatello. “He was super outgoing. He was the life of the party anywhere he went....
Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player
ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help
NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
Train crashes into car after vehicle fails to yield, authorities say
IONA — A vehicle with one juvenile and an adult inside was hit by a train Thursday afternoon. It happened on 50th East, north of Lincoln Road, in Bonneville County around 3:40 p.m., according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Sgt. Bryan Lovell, a spokesman with the...
Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU
IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
