ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

John Bruce Reeder

John Bruce Reeder, 71, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away peacefully in his home on January 16, 2023. John was born December 23, 1951, in Ogden, Utah, to Seth Darrell and Mary Lou Foutz Reeder. John had a happy childhood with his older brother, Dan; younger brothers, Tom and David; and sister, Nancy. Visiting his grandparents and cousins was always a highlight.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Maurine Hall

Maurine Christensen Hall, 92, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 17, 2023, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the church building at 1165 Azalea Drive. The family will visit with friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Grant-Central Cemetery.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Amy Marie Patrias

Amy Marie Patrias, 34, of Idaho Falls, passed away on January 5, 2023. Services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Carroll Pitcher Davis

Carroll Pitcher Davis, 89, formerly of Iona, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, in Roswell, New Mexico. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Staff shortages an ongoing struggle in Clark County, and what officials say is causing it

DUBOIS – Working as a cop is something Rick Donohoo has dreamed of ever since he was a kid. And the chance to work as a deputy in Clark County was the perfect fit for him. The Salt Lake City native moved to Dubois in April 2020 with his wife and kids. Though initially working in Idaho Falls, he started volunteering as a reserve deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. He was hired as a deputy full-time last May, forcing him to quit his Idaho Falls job. But at the time, his daily commute was 50 miles one-way.
CLARK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls mayor awards 3 organizations, 7 people during city council meeting

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper presented 10 Mayor’s choice awards to individuals and organizations during Thursday night’s City Council meeting. The Mayor’s Choice Awards were created as a way to recognize outstanding residents, businesses, organizations, efforts or community figures for contributions to the city, noteworthy accomplishments, or other achievements. The awards are presented once a year, at the discretion of the Mayor, generally in January.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Robert Burns Supper to celebrate poetry, music and food of Scotland

IDAHO FALLS — Celtic music group Teton Skye invites you to join them for the 2023 Robert Burns Supper on Jan. 19 at The Arbor Events Center in Idaho Falls. The Burns Supper celebrates the work of Robert Burns, one of Scotland’s most renowned poets. Beyond that, the Burns Supper lauds the art and culture of Scotland through its music and food. It’s a unique opportunity to have a cultural experience without traveling abroad.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

ISU making pieces of Holt Arena available for purchase

POCATELLO — As its renovation project, Idaho State University is offering Bengal fans the opportunity to own a piece of Holt Arena. Retired seats from the arena will be available for purchase on Jan. 30, according to a news release from the university. Seats will be sold for $10 apiece as-is and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

How Idahoans celebrated Martin Luther King Day

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been 60 years since Martin Luther King, Jr. called on Americans to lay down their differences with one of “the greatest demonstration for freedom in the history of our nation.”. Generations have grown up hearing about his words. Many are familiar with portions...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello city employees make large donation to local programs

POCATELLO — Through donations to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, city of Pocatello employees have given more than $20,000 to local programs. The Pocatello Fire Department alone contributed more than $12,000 of the $20,122 total donation, according to a release from the city of Pocatello. Every dollar donated goes to community members in need.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Local farm and ranch retailer expanding its footprint across the west with merger

IDAHO FALLS – A locally-based ranch and home store that’s been serving customers since 1959 is getting a lot bigger. As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Jason Miller, CAL Ranch’s vice president of marketing, tells EastIdahoNews.com the company has merged with Coastal Farm and Ranch, an outfitter for farm/ranch supplies in Washington and Oregon.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Aberdeen high school planning reunion for last state championship team, including return of NBA player

ABERDEEN — Steve Hayes is one of the best basketball products to ever come from the Gem State. The 7-footer spent five seasons in the NBA — including the 1985-86 season with the Utah Jazz — following four seasons at Idaho State University. Before he was a Bengal, Hayes led Aberdeen High School to its most recent 2A state title in 1973.
ABERDEEN, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man who lost leg in farming accident has endured multiple surgeries as fundraiser aims to help

NEWDALE — Friends, family and community members are raising money for a man who lost his leg after slipping and falling into a grain auger in Fremont County. Riley Davis, a 25-year-old Arizona native, was cleaning up around the grain bins at a silo on Friday when he “slipped on ice and fell into a large grain auger,” according to a GoFundMe fundraising account. “His left leg was amputated above the knee, and he is currently undergoing a series of operations.”
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Want to learn a new skill in 2023? Continuing education courses are available at ISU

IDAHO FALLS – The start of a new year is a great time to learn a new skill and Idaho State University’s Continuing Education program can help you. Many people may have seen the mailer that is sent around every fall and spring, and thrown it out. But it’s surprising how helpful it could be to those seeking additional educational opportunities and how easy it is to apply.
POCATELLO, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy