WATCH: Tom Brady walks off the field for what may be the last time

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2022 season ended in disappointing fashion Monday night with a 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs.

In what could prove to be the final game of his legendary 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady completed 35 of a ridiculous 66 pass attempts for 351 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

This was the first loss of Brady’s career against the Cowboys, and secured the first losing season he’s ever had.

Here’s a look at the GOAT leaving the field Monday night for what could be the final time:

The Comeback

Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still backs starting quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Browns struggled to a 7-10 finish, good for last place in the AFC North, while Watson served a 12-game suspension for gross sexual misconduct to begin the season. Watson didn’t exactly light the world on fire upon his return to the field, Read more... The post Browns coach sends Deshaun Watson clear message about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH
New York Post

Tom Brady press conference has Josh Allen worried: ‘Too sentimental’

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is wary of Tom Brady’s latest press conference following Monday’s season-ending loss to the Cowboys in the wild-card round. The Buccaneers quarterback, 45, shared an emotional farewell to the media and thanked those for their support, which left Allen, 26, feeling puzzled over the future of Brady’s playing career. “When it happened last year and he retired, I told people ‘I’ll believe it when he’s not playing the first game,'” Allen said during an appearance Tuesday on the “Kyle Brandt’s Basement” podcast, referring to Brady’s first retirement last year. “But, the way that he talked in his press conference...
TAMPA, FL
2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
