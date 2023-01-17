ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane

Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia

By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'

Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
calfkicker.com

UFC referee Marc Goddard reacts to viral teacher vs. student conflict

Famous UFC referee Marc Goddard recently reacted to a viral video of a student who had a physical conflict with his teacher in front of classmates. Recently, a video surfaced on social media and went viral. It’s about a physical altercation between a teacher and a student at Maywood Academy High School. In the video, a teacher and one student can be seen having a heated argument in front of class.
bodyslam.net

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287

The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
worldboxingnews.net

Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly

Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
Cat Zingano Drops Lawsuit Against Actress Halle Berry

Cat Zingano has opted to drop a lawsuit filed against Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry after 17 months of litigation. ‘Alpha’ has faced the proverbial who’s who of women’s MMA superstars including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Amanda Nunes. Last year, Zingano was approached by Berry to play a role in the film Bruised which starred Berry as a single mom and down-on-her-luck professional fighter. The motion picture hit No. 1 on the popular streaming service Netflix.
Greg Hardy Slated For Bare Knuckle FC Debut In February

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is ready to make his BKFC debut in February. When the UFC signed former NFL star Greg Hardy back in 2019 it was a bit controversial. Hardy has a history of domestic violence and at the time had little MMA experience. After two appearances on the Dana White Contender Series, he was signed to a deal and made his debut. Fans either loved him or hated him, but quickly he proved that he was capable of having success in the cage although not for long. He lost his promotional debut and then won the first two both by KO.
