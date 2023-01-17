Read full article on original website
A recent slap fight showed the ugly brutality of the sport, leaving one participant's face disfigured, and yet, somehow, he still won
Dana White's new combat sports venture, Power Slap, is in the news, yet a new video shows the inherent dangers in this activity.
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou reveals bold post-UFC plans after refusing Brock Lesnar-esque payday to fight Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou stuck to his guns. The world’s hardest puncher has officially been stripped of his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight crown and parted ways with the promotion after failing to reach an agreement on a new deal. The hope was to pair Ngannou with former Light Heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, for “Bones” divisional debut. That honor will instead go to Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 on March 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Stipe Miocic Explains That He Was Ready To Step In Against Jon Jones In March But The UFC Chose Gane
Stipe Miocic reacts to Jon Jones’ return and Francis Ngannou’s departure. For many years Stipe Miocic was standing alone at the top of the UFC heavyweight rankings. He became champion in 2016 and defended the belt three times. He won the belt again in 2019 and defended it once in that run. He is widely regarded as the best UFC heavyweight ever but has been out of competition since March 2021. There were some rumors that he would be returning in a championship bout against Jon Jones, but now the UFC is taking a different path.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya shows off contract for Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia
By Craig Daly: Oscar De La Hoya posted a photo of him and Ryan Garcia with the contract sent to him from Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ management for an April 15th mega-fight on Showtime PPV. De La Hoya made a big production about having the contract, but it’s...
Jon Jones happy for Daniel Cormier's success as commentator, has 'nothing but respect' for him
Jon Jones welcomes Daniel Cormier as a commentator for his next fight. After heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) returns from a three-year long layoff to face Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) for the vacant title in the UFC 285 headliner March 4.
sportszion.com
“The baddest man on the planet” Jake Paul reacts to UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou forfeiting his title
Jake Paul shared his thoughts regarding UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou’s release from the UFC. The problem child believes Ngannou is the one and only heavyweight champion in MMA. However, Dana White then explained the reasoning for the abrupt decision and why he turned down the USC boss’s biggest offer.
Francis Ngannou reacts to Dana White's comments on UFC exit: 'The only thing I'm scared of is to be trapped'
Free agent Francis Ngannou offered a response to UFC president Dana White’s recent press conference comments addressing his exit from the promotion. Ngannou, the now-former undiputed UFC heavyweight champion, could not come to an agreement with the promotion for a new contract, which resulted in his full release. The promotion announced the vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC 285 in March, where Jon Jones will take on former interim champ Ciryl Gane.
Leon Edwards admits he’s rooting for Jorge Masvidal to secure title shot: “He just keeps losing so it’s hard to make the fight make sense”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards is rooting for Jorge Masvidal’s success. ‘Gamebred’ has been out of action since his clash with Colby Covington last March at UFC 272. In that outing, Masvidal was dominated, losing by a lopsided unanimous decision. Weeks following the incident, he reportedly assaulted ‘Chaos’ in a Miami bar. He’s currently facing several charges in connection to the incident.
calfkicker.com
UFC referee Marc Goddard reacts to viral teacher vs. student conflict
Famous UFC referee Marc Goddard recently reacted to a viral video of a student who had a physical conflict with his teacher in front of classmates. Recently, a video surfaced on social media and went viral. It’s about a physical altercation between a teacher and a student at Maywood Academy High School. In the video, a teacher and one student can be seen having a heated argument in front of class.
bodyslam.net
Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Luana Pinheiro Official for UFC 287
The UFC’s first-quarter schedule continues to fill up as strawweights Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Luana Pinheiro are set to collide on April 8. The event on April 8 is expected to be UFC 287. The 37-year-old Waterson-Gomez has fallen on hard times of late, dropping four of her past five...
“If Rachel telling her truth on my show was going to cost me my job there, I would have taken that” - Matt Barnes confesses he risked his job at ESPN for Rachel Nichols
Matt Barnes recently revealed he risked it all for Rachel Nichols to speak her truth about her firing from ESPN
Diego Sanchez wants to see the Diaz Brothers fight in BKFC: “Real gangsters take the gloves off, homie”
Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez has welcomed the idea of Nate Diaz and Nick Diaz competing in bare-knuckle boxing. When you’re talking about enigmas in the realm of combat sports, Nate and Nick Diaz are two of the best. The brothers are eccentric, they’re popular, and they are gangsters at heart.
sportszion.com
‘I believe my path will cross’ Jon Jones claims potential fight with Francis Ngannou is still possible
Due to salary disparities, the UFC released heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou earlier this week, and as a free agent, this American fighter is exploring new possibilities, including boxing. The predator was supposed to face the undefeated former UFC champion, Jon Jones, at the main event of UFC 285 at the...
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
Francis Ngannou is excited to see Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane but adds “undisputed means nothing here”
Former UFC star Francis Ngannou has given his thoughts on the upcoming heavyweight title fight between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane. Last weekend, it was announced that Francis Ngannou had been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It came at the end of a long negotiating period, in which the two sides couldn’t come to terms.
worldboxingnews.net
Slimmer Adrien Broner nails ab-crippling workouts to lose belly
Adrien Broner is slowly getting into shape after dropping plenty of excess poundage on his way down to the welterweight limit. “The Problem” is not letting a late change in opponent stop him from embarking on some crippling abdominal exercises in training. Broner still has a bit of timber...
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou calls out Anthony Joshua for bout, despite having intentions to face Tyson Fury
In December 2022, Francis Ngannou’s contract with the UFC ran out, and the president of the organization announced that they were working on new deals, but earlier this week it was revealed that the Nevada native had been released by the biggest MMA promotion due to several disparities. After...
Cat Zingano Drops Lawsuit Against Actress Halle Berry
Cat Zingano has opted to drop a lawsuit filed against Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry after 17 months of litigation. ‘Alpha’ has faced the proverbial who’s who of women’s MMA superstars including Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Amanda Nunes. Last year, Zingano was approached by Berry to play a role in the film Bruised which starred Berry as a single mom and down-on-her-luck professional fighter. The motion picture hit No. 1 on the popular streaming service Netflix.
Greg Hardy Slated For Bare Knuckle FC Debut In February
Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is ready to make his BKFC debut in February. When the UFC signed former NFL star Greg Hardy back in 2019 it was a bit controversial. Hardy has a history of domestic violence and at the time had little MMA experience. After two appearances on the Dana White Contender Series, he was signed to a deal and made his debut. Fans either loved him or hated him, but quickly he proved that he was capable of having success in the cage although not for long. He lost his promotional debut and then won the first two both by KO.
