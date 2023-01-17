Read full article on original website
All I-75 North lanes blocked beyond I-280 South due to crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 North beyond I-280 South are blocked Thursday evening due to a crash, according to OHGO. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries. This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the latest information online and on air.
13abc.com
Infrared drone used to track down distraught driver after crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 24-year-old North Olmsted man was tracked down after crashing his car by law enforcement using a drone with infrared capabilities Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Sandusky Post responded to a reported crash on state Route 2 near...
I-90W reopens after Thursday crash
I-90 Westbound is currently closed at West 140th Street due to a crash.
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
huroninsider.com
Nursing home catches fire
WILLARD – Firefighters battled a fire at the Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willard Thursday evening. According to Willard Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded at 5:55 PM for a report of smoke in the building. Responding crews found the building to be on fire, and additional crews from nearby communities responded to the scene.
Cause of Willard nursing home fire determined
The Willard Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed that lighting was the cause of a nursing home fire Thursday night.
cleveland19.com
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
cleveland19.com
2 seriously injured in Erie County crash
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norwalk man and woman were seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday afternoon in Groton Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call for the crash that happened on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road around 1:45 P.M. According to OSHP,...
13abc.com
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
Fox 19
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lorain
LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are investigating after two men were shot, including one fatally, at an apartment building on Tuesday. According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to the apartments located in the 1040 block of Tower Boulevard for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
US 20 clear after two vehicle crash in Sandusky County Tuesday
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — Update: Per the latest information from authorities, only two vehicles were involved in the crash, instead of the three originally reported. This story has been updated to reflect that. Additionally, traffic is no longer blocked. A portion of US 20 is closed in Sandusky County...
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
