Norwalk, OH

13abc.com

Infrared drone used to track down distraught driver after crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 24-year-old North Olmsted man was tracked down after crashing his car by law enforcement using a drone with infrared capabilities Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Sandusky Post responded to a reported crash on state Route 2 near...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
cleveland19.com

Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire

VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
VERMILION, OH
huroninsider.com

Nursing home catches fire

WILLARD – Firefighters battled a fire at the Blossom Healthcare Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Willard Thursday evening. According to Willard Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded at 5:55 PM for a report of smoke in the building. Responding crews found the building to be on fire, and additional crews from nearby communities responded to the scene.
WILLARD, OH
cleveland19.com

Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 seriously injured in Erie County crash

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Norwalk man and woman were seriously injured in a one-car crash Monday afternoon in Groton Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol got the call for the crash that happened on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road around 1:45 P.M. According to OSHP,...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Tree falls on west Toledo home Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree fell on a family's west Toledo home Thursday night. There were no injuries. Only one person was home, on the top floor, when the tree fell. The entire tree, near the curb in the 2900 block of Northwood Avenue, was uprooted. The upper branches of the tree hit the front of the home.
TOLEDO, OH
Fox 19

Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain are investigating after two men were shot, including one fatally, at an apartment building on Tuesday. According to the Lorain Police Department, officers were called to the apartments located in the 1040 block of Tower Boulevard for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found two men in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
PARMA, OH
WTOL 11

Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
TOLEDO, OH

