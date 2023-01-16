ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens sign six players to reserve/future deals

By Steve Rudden
By Steve Rudden
 3 days ago
With the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round, their season came to an end. Another year with plenty of potential ended too soon, especially without their best player in quarterback Lamar Jackson.

With the season ending, the team’s offseason roster moves have already begun. The Ravens have signed six players to reserve/future deals in wide receiver Shemar Bridges, defensive back Bopete Keyes, outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon, defensive lineman Rayshad Nichols, guard John Simpson, and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Bridges was a star in training game and preseason before being cut due to an injury. He was signed back to the practice squad late in the season, but never made it to the active roster. Defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols played in Week 17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the absence of Calais Campbell. Nichols recorded four tackles on 15 snaps in that game.

Panthers' interview with Sean Payton tentatively rescheduled for Monday

According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Carolina Panthers have tentatively rescheduled their interview with head coaching candidate Sean Payton for Monday, Jan. 23. The meeting was to take place today in Manhattan, until owner David Tepper put his business on hold following the tragic passing of Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes on Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
