ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Asian shares slip as China says economy slowed further

By ELAINE KURTENBACH
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C7E6V_0kH3AgJw00

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday after China reported its economy expanded at a 3% pace last year, less than half 2021′s rate.

Tokyo advanced while most other regional markets declined. Investors are watching to see if Japan’s central bank will alter its longstanding policy of keeping its key interest rate at minus 0.1% when it wraps up a policy meeting on Wednesday.

U.S. futures fell after markets on Wall Street were closed Monday for a holiday, while oil prices were mixed.

The Chinese economy is gradually reviving after antivirus controls and a real estate slump dragged on growth last year. Restrictions that kept millions of people at home have been lifted, but a surge in COVID-19 infections is keeping consumers cautious about travel, shopping and dining out. Data reported Tuesday showed growth of the world's second largest economy slid to 2.9% over a year earlier in December from the previous months 3.9%.

The government has begun to soften a crackdown on technology industries and to roll out more support for private businesses and the property sector, seeking to spur a recovery.

“The good news is that there are now signs of stabilization, as policy support doled out towards the end of 2022 is showing up in the relative resilience of infrastructure investment and credit growth," Louise Loo of Oxford Economics said in a research note.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was set to meet with her Chinese counterpart in Switzerland on Wednesday. Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plan to discuss economic developments between the U.S. and China at a time of persisting tensions over trade and technology.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 1% to 21,528.84 and the Shanghai Composite index edged 0.3% lower to 3,219.68. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5%, to 2,388.35. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gave up 0.2% to 7,376.70.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 1.2% to 26,137.15. Bangkok's benchmark was nearly unchanged.

On Monday, European markets gained after Germany reported inflation cooled in December. The DAX in Frankfurt gained 0.3% to 15,134.04 and the CAC 40 in Paris also added 0.3% to 7,043.31. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.2% higher to 7,860.07.

The year has begun with optimism that cooling inflation could lead the Federal Reserve to ease off soon on sharp interest rate hikes that slow the economy and risk causing a recession. They also hurt investment prices.

Slowing segments of the U.S. economy and still-high inflation are dragging on profits for companies, which are one of the main levers that set stock prices. Friday marked the first big day for companies in the the S&P 500 to show how they fared during the final three months of 2022, with a bevy of banks at the head of the line.

One big worry on Wall Street is that S&P 500 companies may report a drop in profits for the fourth quarter from a year earlier.

If the economy does fall into a recession, as many investors expect, sharper drops for profits may be set for 2023. That's why the forecasts for upcoming earnings that CEOs give this reporting season may be even more important than their latest results.

In other trading Tuesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 53 cents to $79.33 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $1.47 to $79.86 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the pricing standard for international trading, picked up 24 cents to $84.70 per barrel in London.

The dollar was trading at 128.70 Japanese yen, up from 128.53 yen. The euro rose to $1.0830 from $1.0822.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week

NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
KRMG

Inspections of Ukrainian grain ships halved since October

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain and other food exports have slowed to half their peak rate under a U.N.-brokered wartime agreement, creating backlogs in vessels meant to carry supplies to developing nations where people are going hungry, United Nations and Ukrainian officials say.
KRMG

Countdown in the offing for political fight over debt

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The countdown toward a possible U.S. government default is in the offing — with frictions between President Joe Biden and House Republicans raising alarms about whether the U.S. can sidestep a potential economic crisis. The Treasury Department projects that the federal government will...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Poll: Biden's approval on immigration drops to new low

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that President Biden's overall job-approval rating has held steady — or even improved slightly — in recent weeks. Yet the same survey also found that on one specific issue, Biden's numbers have never been worse. That issue is immigration. Just 31% of...
KRMG

December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slumped nearly 18% in 2022, the slowest year for the housing market in nearly a decade. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.
KRMG

2022 was slowest year for US home sales in nearly a decade

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — U.S. home sales tumbled to the slowest pace in nearly a decade as soaring mortgage rates and sky high prices in 2022 pushed homeownership out of reach for many Americans. The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing U.S. home sales totaled...
KRMG

Elon Musk takes witness stand to defend Tesla buyout tweets

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Elon Musk was summoned to court Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators....
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

World’s oldest known person, a French nun, dies at 118

PARIS — (AP) — A French nun who was believed to be the world’s oldest person but had been reportedly growing weary of the burdens of age has died a few weeks before her 119th birthday, her nursing home in southern France said Wednesday. Lucile Randon, known...
KRMG

New Zealand's Ardern to leave office, sets October election

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whose empathetic handling of the nation's worst mass-shooting and health-driven response to the coronavirus pandemic led her to become an international icon but who faced mounting criticism at home, said Thursday she was leaving office. Fighting...
KRMG

IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards

TOKYO — (AP) — The head of a U.N. nuclear agency task force assessing the safety of Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the wreaked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea said Friday that Japanese regulators have shown their commitment to comply with international safety standards.
KRMG

Thailand holds suspect in $100 million deli case

BANGKOK — (AP) — A suspect wanted in in connection with an alleged stock manipulation scheme that led a small New Jersey delicatessen to be listed as a public company worth $100 million has agreed to his voluntary extradition to the United States after being arrested last week on the resort island of Phuket, a Thai legal official said Friday.
PAULSBORO, NJ
KRMG

Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand's next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still garner an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in...
KRMG

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner...
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. Sunak, 42, has apologized for making an "error of judgment" while recording a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday.
KRMG

1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission has certified the design for what will be the United States' first small modular nuclear reactor. The rule that certifies the design was published Thursday in the Federal Register. It means that companies seeking to build and operate a nuclear power plant can pick the design for a 50-megawatt, advanced light-water small modular nuclear reactor by Oregon-based NuScale Power and apply to the NRC for a license.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
116K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy