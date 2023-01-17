Read full article on original website
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
Welcome to the Clifton Gaslight DistrictLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Game Day Firecracker Meatballs 🏈Ridley's WreckageCincinnati, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This new shop mixes ice cream and alcohol: Welcome to Big Chill
Big Chill opened on New Year's Eve and is located across from Brink Brewing on Hamilton Avenue in College Hill.
New gourmet food market holds grand opening in downtown Cincinnati
The food market has four station that will rotate biweekly with more than 10 different dining concepts, to-go options and locally made products.
WLWT 5
Busken Bakery selling Bengals-themed king cakes with 'Baby Joey'
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Busken Bakery has been busy making Bengals-themed goodies ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The bakery posted this week that they are selling king cakes that are decked out in orange and black. They're calling them "King of the Jungle Cakes."
Fox 19
19 For a Cure: Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Department on West Side
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Good Samaritan Hospital has served the Cincinnati community for over 160 years and was the first to bring a full-service free-standing emergency department to West Side communities back in 2010. In this 19 For a Cure segment, we take a look inside the ER. See a spelling...
Ford's Garage brings burgers and vintage cars to NKY with new location
The 1920s service station-inspired restaurant is decked out in classic Ford memorabilia, including vintage car models.
WKRC
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
dayton.com
Sorg Opera House’s lineup includes country singer Lorrie Morgan, James Taylor tribute and more
Songstress Lorrie Morgan is set to perform at Sorg Opera House in February. The country star is one of several big names to play at Middletown’s historic venue.
Two CMC museums among nominees for USA Today 10 Best honors; vote now through Feb. 13
Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has been named among USA Today’s top museums in the country. CMC is named on two lists in USA Today’s 10 Best for the nation’s best museums: Best History Museum for the Cincinnati History Museum and Best Children’s Museum for its Children’s Museum. Each category includes 20 finalists from across the country, with the winner decided following a four-week online vote. Voting is open now and ends at 11:59 a.m. February 13.
wvxu.org
Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'
WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre
The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
southarkansassun.com
Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery
Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
linknky.com
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky
It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
Georgetown turns things around on Thomas More men in a big way in an NAIA Top-15 battle
The math doesn’t exactly work. Or at least it didn’t work for Thomas More. On Nov. 19, the NAIA’s then No. 2 TMU men’s basketball team clobbered a then-eighth-ranked Georgetown, 61-38, at Georgetown. On Thursday night at home at the Connor Convocation Center, a now 15th-ranked...
Civil Rights Icon Angela Davis to Virtually Join Cincinnati’s National Day of Racial Healing on Jan. 17
There's still time to register to see Angela Davis during Cincinnati's free National Day of Racial Healing event.
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in Ohio
A popular food chain recently opened another new location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 13, 2023, the popular bakery chain Crumbl Cookies opened its newest Ohio location in Huber Heights, according to an event post on the business's Facebook page.
