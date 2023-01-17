ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

WLWT 5

Busken Bakery selling Bengals-themed king cakes with 'Baby Joey'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Busken Bakery has been busy making Bengals-themed goodies ahead of the divisional round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. The bakery posted this week that they are selling king cakes that are decked out in orange and black. They're calling them "King of the Jungle Cakes."
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Two CMC museums among nominees for USA Today 10 Best honors; vote now through Feb. 13

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has been named among USA Today’s top museums in the country. CMC is named on two lists in USA Today’s 10 Best for the nation’s best museums: Best History Museum for the Cincinnati History Museum and Best Children’s Museum for its Children’s Museum. Each category includes 20 finalists from across the country, with the winner decided following a four-week online vote. Voting is open now and ends at 11:59 a.m. February 13.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Courtis Fuller on 'extended medical leave'

WLWT-TV weekend anchor missed Martin Luther King Jr. Day events for the first time in 30 years. WLWT-TV's Courtis Fuller, a surprise honoree at the 2015 King Legacy Award Breakfast for his commitment to local Martin Luther King Day events, could not attend Monday's festivities for health reasons. "I’m off...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

The Footlighters, Inc. to open third show of season beginning Feb. 9 at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre

The Footlighters, Inc. has announced the third show of its 2022-2023 season, the satirical comedy Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine by Lynn Nottage. Undine has it all—success, love, and a fabulous wardrobe. When her life begins to unravel in one hilarious reversal after another, she is forced to return to a life she had long left behind. In this satirical rags-to-riches-to-rags comedy, two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage asks Undine—and all of us— whether you can really ever go home again.
NEWPORT, KY
southarkansassun.com

Ohio To Receive $300 Monthly Payments For Two Years Through Lottery

Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will be randomly given to recipients through a lottery. Residents of Yellow Springs and Miami Township in Ohio will be receiving $300 monthly payments for two years. These payments will...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DAYTON, OH
WBKR

Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky

It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
