5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
4 Amazing Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
fox56news.com
It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy
Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
a-z-animals.com
9 Classic Trees Native to Kentucky
The forests of Kentucky are home to a diverse range of tree species, including hardwoods and pines. These forests provide many benefits to the state’s residents, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and wood products. Kentucky is home to a wide variety of hardwood trees, second only to...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just absurd': Fans call for legalized sports betting in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Attorney Wade Yeoman makes the short drive about once a week over the Ohio River from his Louisville office to Jeffersonville, Ind., where he grabs lunch or a coffee and uses his phone to place small bets on sports. He’s one of many Kentuckians traveling across...
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
wdrb.com
Dozens of families claim Louisville company didn't build pools after taking deposits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It all seemed simple enough to the Broadduses. Grandparents of three, a pool in their backyard just made sense. What they didn’t expect was the nightmare the next six months created. After putting down a deposit of $39,148.12 to cover half the cost, the...
These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
WLWT 5
Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra
The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives as well as a...
Wave 3
Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings
JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. ‘We fell to the floor’:...
wdrb.com
Kentucky's largest accounting, advisory firm relocating downtown Louisville office to PNC Tower
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's largest accounting and advisory firm plans to relocate its main Louisville office to the PNC Tower downtown. Currently located in the Meidinger Tower on South 4th Street, MCM CPAs and Advisors LLP will move into the PNC Tower on South 5th Street in May, according to a news release from the company.
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
FOCUS | Louisville library workers concerned about fights, guest behavior
"It's not just about the number, it's about the seriousness," the president of the library workers' union said. The images that come to mind for most people when you think "public library" are not scary. "I've never come across anybody that's unruly," Michelle Smith said, who visits the Shawnee branch...
spectrumnews1.com
The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is
Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
2 Kentucky liquor stores raided by Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Two Kentucky liquor stores were raided by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control on Tuesday.
Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted
This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Why is Kentucky Known as The Bluegrass State?
Bluegrass is a grass that is common throughout Kentucky. Unlike other grasses, it is not blue but instead a greenish-purple color. It is also hardy and resilient. The state's name comes from an Iroquois word meaning "meadowlands." Native Americans inhabited Kentucky for many centuries. In the early 1800s, European explorers began to arrive in more significant numbers.
wdrb.com
2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
