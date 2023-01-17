ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

It's a race against time to save Kentucky's Choctaw Academy

Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County. It’s a race against time to save Kentucky’s Choctaw …. Dr. Chip Richardson is heading up efforts to save what's left of a native American boarding school in Scott County.
SCOTT COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
FRANKFORT, KY
a-z-animals.com

9 Classic Trees Native to Kentucky

The forests of Kentucky are home to a diverse range of tree species, including hardwoods and pines. These forests provide many benefits to the state’s residents, including clean air and water, wildlife habitat, and wood products. Kentucky is home to a wide variety of hardwood trees, second only to...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

These are the Top Ten Things You Absolutely Have to Do in Kentucky

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLWT 5

Yo-Yo Ma to play inside Mammoth Cave with Louisville Orchestra

The Louisville Orchestra is embarking on a big adventure. It was announced on Wednesday that the orchestra will be going on a "two-year musical journey across Kentucky," and that journey will include a once-in-a-lifetime performance. According to the orchestra, the journey will feature several Kentucky natives as well as a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Historic Louisville home offering $500 weddings

JCPS School Choice Plan to give district students options for first time in decades. When the 2023-2024 school year begins in August, thousands of Jefferson County Public Schools students will have a chance to choose which school they attend for the first time in decades. ‘We fell to the floor’:...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The start of 2023 has us wondering where winter is

Winter has been hibernating this January. Yes, it was bitterly cold in late December last year, but that didn't last long. The start of this year has felt like a 'blow torch' with many days in the 50s and 60s. You probably haven't needed to lug the heavy winter jacket...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted

This week — like last week and the week before that — some of the 2.394 renters in Louisville who have applied for emergency rental assistance will go to eviction court and get evicted after the city recently received $38 million of emergency rental assistance. More will be evicted without the opportunity to apply for […] The post Louisville sits on $38 million in rent assistance while residents are evicted appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LOUISVILLE, KY
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why is Kentucky Known as The Bluegrass State?

Bluegrass is a grass that is common throughout Kentucky. Unlike other grasses, it is not blue but instead a greenish-purple color. It is also hardy and resilient. The state's name comes from an Iroquois word meaning "meadowlands." Native Americans inhabited Kentucky for many centuries. In the early 1800s, European explorers began to arrive in more significant numbers.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

2 friends from Louisville claim $1 million Mega Millions winnings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man and woman from Louisville who had been friends since high school will share a $1 million prize from last week's Mega Millions drawing. The pair who wish to remain anonymous tell Kentucky Lottery officials that they were out one night and needed to stop for gas.
LOUISVILLE, KY
