Newport, KY

Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district

At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Two CMC museums among nominees for USA Today 10 Best honors; vote now through Feb. 13

Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has been named among USA Today’s top museums in the country. CMC is named on two lists in USA Today’s 10 Best for the nation’s best museums: Best History Museum for the Cincinnati History Museum and Best Children’s Museum for its Children’s Museum. Each category includes 20 finalists from across the country, with the winner decided following a four-week online vote. Voting is open now and ends at 11:59 a.m. February 13.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant

The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DAYTON, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore to chair board of OKI Regional Council of Governments

Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore will head the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors as its president to lead the transportation planning organization for 2023. “OKI is a national leader in providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to 21st Century mobility challenges,” Moore said. “Our region’s 200 communities deserve...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township

CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News...
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

CVG announces partnership with Sinkula to bring Wendy’s franchise to airport’s concourse B

This summer, travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have another quick-service food option at the food court in Concourse B. CVG announced this week a partnership with local family franchisee Sinkula to bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets and Frosty to travelers on the go.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

