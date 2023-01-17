Read full article on original website
Moms For Liberty group forming in Boone County seeks to remove ‘inappropriate’ books
The appearance of two representatives from Moms For Liberty was lost among the many angry statements from parents of Conner High School students at last week’s Boone County Board of Education Meeting. The louder discussion concerned reinstatement of a student at Conner High School who had formerly threatened other...
Campbell County Board of Education approves salary increase for school district
At the Campbell County Board of Education meeting Tuesday, the board voted to invest approximately $2.2 million to $2.4 million in salary wages for the 2023-2024 school year. The effort began in October last year when the district budget committee worked on an analysis of salaries. The purpose of this committee was to consider all district needs, and competitive salaries within the region for all employees arose as the top priority, Campbell County Schools Superintendent Shelli Wilson said at the meeting.
Covington welcomes Johnathon Stribling, Tatum Abercrombie as new additions to police department
Covington Police Department’s newest recruits are a five-year veteran of the Louisville Metro Police Department and the daughter of an Army veteran who is completing her degree in Criminal Justice from Northern Kentucky University. Johnathon Stribling and Tatum Abercrombie were sworn in by Mayor Joe Meyer Tuesday morning and...
Kenton County Fiscal Court raised the payroll tax rate — and Kenton city mayors have questions
Kenton County Fiscal Court met last year on November 8 to pass the second reading of an ordinance raising the payroll tax rate from $.7097 to $.9097. They also passed a similar increase on net profit tax and increased the cap on the payroll tax to 50 percent of the Social Security Max.
COV commission hears reports on architectural firm for new City Hall; talks bike friendly city, more
Perhaps Andrew Wilhoite said it best. The city’s director of special projects and intergovernmental affairs introduced himself to the Covington Commission at their regular caucus meeting Tuesday night, and he did so by describing how City Hall has had a “migratory existence” over the past 50 years.
Local doctors among first in nation to participate in heart valve replacement trial
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Local doctors are among the first in the nation to participate in a new heart trial. It could potentially reduce the need for complicated procedures that high-risk patients might not survive. Cardiologists gave an update on a trial that looks at technology that helps those in need...
Lakota superintendent to step down from position after months of controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Matt Miller is stepping down as the superintendent of Lakota Local Schools, one of the largest school systems in Ohio, according to a statement to parents. Miller said his decision came after “much consideration.”. His formal resignation is expected to be made sometime Wednesday,...
Two CMC museums among nominees for USA Today 10 Best honors; vote now through Feb. 13
Cincinnati Museum Center (CMC) has been named among USA Today’s top museums in the country. CMC is named on two lists in USA Today’s 10 Best for the nation’s best museums: Best History Museum for the Cincinnati History Museum and Best Children’s Museum for its Children’s Museum. Each category includes 20 finalists from across the country, with the winner decided following a four-week online vote. Voting is open now and ends at 11:59 a.m. February 13.
People Working Cooperatively’s Ramp It Up program raises $93k for repairs to Tri-State veterans homes
As part of its Ramp It Up for Veterans campaign that raises money to provide critical repairs and accessibility modifications in the homes of local veterans, People Working Cooperatively (PWC) recently hosted its eighth annual Ramp It Up for Veterans telethon on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Nearly 30 veterans representing...
Point/Arc’s Apparel shop prints Thomas Burns t-shirts for fundraiser and tonight’s Cov-Cath game
The Point/Arc and its Apparel Shop is stepped up for a good cause to make the popular T-Shirts for the benefit for cancer-stricken student Thomas Burns that is part of the Covington Catholic-Highlands games tonight at 7:30 p.m. CovCath student Burns is suffering from a rare form of cancer, Ewing...
Kenton County Fiscal Court sets February 17 deadline for 2023 Pioneer Awards nominations
Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes four living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity. The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.
Parents express concerns as expelled student who made threats returns to Conner High School
The Boone County School Board heard from a room full of angry and frightened parents this week at its regular January meeting. The upset concerned the reinstitution of a student into Conner High School after he spent a year expelled from Conner Middle School for writing a virtual hit list, mostly of students, that he wanted to kill.
Northern Kentucky University’s CINSAM receives National Science Foundation scholarship grant
The Northern Kentucky University (CINSAM) received a grant from the National Science Foundation that will fund a scholarship for students from underrepresented groups and transfer students enrolled in the TRUE ACCCESS fellowship. The TRUE ACCCESS Fellowship program supports access and career development for transfer students and students from racial/ethnic backgrounds...
Cincinnati woman ordered to repay money taken from VA for 40+ years by impersonating mother
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay money illegally taken from the Veterans Administration for more than 40 years by impersonating her mother, who died. According to court documents, 76-year-old Irene Ferrin's mother was receiving widow's benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when she died in January 1973.
Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger
ERLANGER, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Mary Street and Dell Avenue in Erlanger. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore to chair board of OKI Regional Council of Governments
Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore will head the Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments (OKI) Board of Directors as its president to lead the transportation planning organization for 2023. “OKI is a national leader in providing cutting-edge transportation solutions to 21st Century mobility challenges,” Moore said. “Our region’s 200 communities deserve...
Crash delays traffic on west I-275 in Anderson Township
CINCINNATI — A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Anderson Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the left is blocked along westbound Interstate 275 at U.S. 52 due to a crash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoonheadlines from WLWT News...
CVG announces partnership with Sinkula to bring Wendy’s franchise to airport’s concourse B
This summer, travelers through the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) will have another quick-service food option at the food court in Concourse B. CVG announced this week a partnership with local family franchisee Sinkula to bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets and Frosty to travelers on the go.
