ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers

$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason

The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
ORCHARD PARK, NY
The Spun

Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night

The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game

Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans

Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either.  While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Kicker Situation

Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers. While Cowboys head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

Bengals-Bills DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Leaving money on the table to draft an optimal squad

The Bengals and Bills will meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park this weekend for what should be an NFL Playoffs divisional-round slugfest. A lot of emotions surround this game — the last time they met, on Monday Night Football in Week 17 — safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest, and the game was postponed and ultimately cancelled. Now, Cincy — which technically finished with one fewer win despite leading that contest at the time it was called — must go into a difficult Buffalo setting to defend its AFC crown. This will be a difficult one to bet, but an easy one for which to assemble a DraftKings lineup. Today we will discuss the optimal DFS players to draft for this one, and why each one made the final cut.
CINCINNATI, OH
ng-sportingnews.com

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline

49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments

One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
ng-sportingnews.com

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy