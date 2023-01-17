Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
This popular restaurant is giving away free food at its two locations in Tampa on ThursdayAsh JurbergTampa, FL
Pirates to invade Tampa Bay!Flour, Eggs and YeastTampa, FL
Related
Get Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Awesome House in Frisco, Texas
For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
atozsports.com
Cowboys veteran makes a ton of money during playoff win over Buccaneers
$100,000 in one night. That’s what Dallas Cowboys wide receiver T.Y. Hilton earned as he helped his team win a Wild Card playoff game. The veteran signed midseason with the team but agreed to an incentive-heavy deal with the potential to earn $700,000 throughout the playoffs. All he has to do is 1) play 30% of the offensive snaps or more and 2) for the Cowboys to win.
ng-sportingnews.com
Tom Brady, Lamar Jackson & more: Ranking 15 best QBs available via free agency, trade in 2023 NFL offseason
The veteran quarterback carousel was every active last year. The 2023 offseason could be just as busy for movement at the NFL's most important position. For the first time since 2020, the GOAT himself, Tom Brady, looks like he will change teams. He could be joined with some top-flight younger company, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson, unsigned so far by the Ravens.
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Has Message For Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills owners, was repping Damar Hamlin during her second-round win at the Australian Open. The world No. 3 was spotted with Hamlin's No. 3 on her shorts as she beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets. "I definitely wanted to do something," Pegula said ...
Patrick Mahomes teases new hairstyle for next season
When people think of Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, two things generally come to mind. The first, obviously, is his stellar play on the football field. The second, would be his hairstyle, the taper-faded curly mohawk.
Michael Irvin says 49ers 'have all the kryptonite' for Cowboys
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to explain why he thinks San Francisco will expose Dallas this weekend in the playoffs.
Cowboys Veteran Not Expected To Play Sunday Night
The Dallas Cowboys may go into San Francisco without a key offensive lineman. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, tackle Jason Peters won't practice Thursday and will likely miss Sunday's NFC Divisional Round game against the 49ers. The 40-year-old left Monday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a ...
gamblingnews.com
Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers Divisional Odds, Time, and Prediction
After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card game, the Dallas Cowboys now have a chance to do something they haven’t done since 1996 – advance to the NFC Championship game. Oddsmakers, however, don’t think such a scenario is certain to happen. The reason is that...
Cowboys Player Injured vs. Bucs Announces Status For 49ers Game
Dallas Cowboys veteran Jayron Kearse suffered a sprained MCL during the team's NFC Wild Card win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite this injury, Kearse will be taking the field for this weekend's Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers. "100%," he said when asked about the chances that ...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Super Bowl Plans
Tom Brady won't be playing in the Super Bowl this year and he won't be calling the game, either. While Brady has a massive announcing contract with Fox Sports, he will reportedly not be used in the broadcasting booth this February. "For those wondering about Tom Brady/Fox NFL: Multiple ...
Jerry Jones Uses 1 Word To Describe Kicker Situation
Heading into his team's biggest playoff game in nearly a decade, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is understandably nervous about things. Kicker Brett Maher certainly didn't help things with his four missed extra points in Monday's playoff win over the Buccaneers. While Cowboys head coach Mike ...
Sporting News
Is there a 'Thursday Night Football' game tonight? NFL schedule, TV channels for 2023 divisional playoffs
|Thursday night is here once again, and NFL fans everywhere are asking themselves one important question. Is there a "Thursday Night Football" game tonight?. As much as fans may complain about the lower quality of the NFL's Thursday night matchups, it still beats the alternative of having to wait until the weekend to catch games live.
ng-sportingnews.com
Bengals-Bills DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff Showdown tournaments — Leaving money on the table to draft an optimal squad
The Bengals and Bills will meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park this weekend for what should be an NFL Playoffs divisional-round slugfest. A lot of emotions surround this game — the last time they met, on Monday Night Football in Week 17 — safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest, and the game was postponed and ultimately cancelled. Now, Cincy — which technically finished with one fewer win despite leading that contest at the time it was called — must go into a difficult Buffalo setting to defend its AFC crown. This will be a difficult one to bet, but an easy one for which to assemble a DraftKings lineup. Today we will discuss the optimal DFS players to draft for this one, and why each one made the final cut.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is the Cowboys' kicker? Tristan Vizcaino signing adds new 'insurance' for Dallas after Brett Maher's missed PATs
The life of an NFL kicker can't be an easy one. Even at the best of times, you always know in the back of your mind you're just one bad day away from potentially losing your job. Brett Maher found that out the hard way this week. Just two days...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game
Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
ng-sportingnews.com
Behind the Counter: NFL Super Wild Card weekend betting results and action report, bettors pounce on Jaguars' in-game moneyline
49ers (-9) notch 11th consecutive win, covering with ease. In the first game of Super Wild Card weekend, the book saw two-way action with some bettors laying the points to back the red-hot 49ers (closed -9) while others faded the Brock Purdy hype and rode Seahawks moneyline (closed +335). Additionally, with rain in the forecast and the 49ers sporting the league's best defense, Saturday afternoon's matchup was one of only two games to see heavy action on the under 42 (opened 43).
ng-sportingnews.com
Peyton Manning and Tony Dungy dispel NFL's 'biggest myth' of halftime adjustments
One of the most common questions asked of NFL coaches before they head into the locker room for halftime is "what adjustments are you going to make." That is usually followed by a vague answer involving penalties, turnovers, or whatever issue ailed that coach's team in the first half. According...
Mike McCarthy Has Blunt Response To Cowboys' Playoff Schedule
The Dallas Cowboys opened their postseason with an emphatic victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night, building an 18-0 lead by halftime and cruising to a 31-14 win. But some around the NFL are doubting that the Cowboys will stand much of a chance when they face the San Francisco 49ers ...
ng-sportingnews.com
John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens
If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
Comments / 0