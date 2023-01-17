The Bengals and Bills will meet at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park this weekend for what should be an NFL Playoffs divisional-round slugfest. A lot of emotions surround this game — the last time they met, on Monday Night Football in Week 17 — safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after suffering cardiac arrest, and the game was postponed and ultimately cancelled. Now, Cincy — which technically finished with one fewer win despite leading that contest at the time it was called — must go into a difficult Buffalo setting to defend its AFC crown. This will be a difficult one to bet, but an easy one for which to assemble a DraftKings lineup. Today we will discuss the optimal DFS players to draft for this one, and why each one made the final cut.

