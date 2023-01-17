ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

COVID cases rise in Kentucky

Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky

In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now

MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
‘Pandemic is over’: Kentucky lawmaker fed up with COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over. Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a […]
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort

The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
Tax season starts Monday in Kentucky: What you need to know

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new year means it is time to think about filing your taxes. There are significant tax changes in Kentucky for 2023. “This is the last year for the 5% tax rate for the individual fillers, the 2022, so in 2023 the tax rate goes down a half percent to 4.5%,” accountant Mark Holcomb said.
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility

State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
Why Does 40 Degrees in Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?

Stories about the unpredictability of Kentucky weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
