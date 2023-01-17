Read full article on original website
KY records rise in COVID-19 cases, deaths over past week, decrease in hospitalizations, positivity rate
Kentucky saw an increase in new cases as well as deaths due to COVID-19 over the past seven days, while decreases were seen in hospitalizations and the positivity rate, according to the latest report released Tuesday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 7,559 new cases over the past...
harlanenterprise.net
One case of measles confirmed in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it has confirmed one case of measles in the state connected to the Ohio outbreak.
WLKY.com
Kentucky moving toward more holistic approach to substance abuse treatment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has developed a comprehensive strategy for combatting substance abuse treatment, and the $842 million in legal settlements with pharmaceutical companies and distributors could help fund key components. That's according to key figures who spoke to state lawmakers on Thursday in Frankfort. One lesson from the...
WBKO
High demand for diabetes drug helps treat other illnesses, leads to shortage
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The United States is experiencing a number of shortages in medical supplies and medicines. A drug used to treat diabetes is perhaps among the greatest shortage. According to Kentucky Health News, the number of people living with diabetes in Kentucky has increased by 28 percent since...
Kentucky opioid settlement money coming soon
While the amount may sound like a lot, experts traveling the Commonwealth, and getting a real sense of the state’s opioid epidemic, are saying it’s only a drop in the bucket in terms of responding to the crisis.
COVID numbers in state bounce up and down but nearly half of counties are at low level
There was a big improvement in the weekly COVID Community Levels map released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and issued by the Kentucky Department for Public Health Friday. The CDC breaks the state down by county based on whether they have a high, medium or low level...
hazard-herald.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Kentucky
In late December, a Thoroughbred who arrived at a training facility in Fayette County, Kentucky, from out of state started displaying clinical signs of strangles. The horse tested positive on January 4. Thirteen horses were exposed, but no additional positive cases were confirmed. The quarantine on the property has been released.
Murray Ledger & Times
Medical marijuana in Kentucky: What patients should now
MURRAY – Now that Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order allowing certain individuals to possess small amounts of medical marijuana without fear of criminal retribution is in effect, the onus of responsibility for ensuring the essence of the order is carried out falls in the hands of Kentucky’s law enforcement officers.
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
How Western Kentucky Families Can Get Help Paying Their Winter Utility Bills
Many families and individuals struggle to pay their bills, especially in the colder winter months. There is a program that will help pay those bills and here's how to sign up. AACS is a wonderful resource here in the Green River Area of Kentucky. They offer a variety of services to the community.
‘Pandemic is over’: Kentucky lawmaker fed up with COVID-19
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — As thousands of Americans continue to die from COVID-19 on a weekly basis, Kentucky Congressman Brett Guthrie says the pandemic is over. Rep. Guthrie recently introduced the “Pandemic is Over Act”, which has seen support from Indiana congressmen Larry Bucshon and Greg Pence. “The COVID-19 pandemic is over,” Guthrie says in a […]
Amye Bensenhaver: A money-grab that will harm disadvantaged patients; medical records are yours
Just another attempt by Kentucky lawmakers to take from the poor and give to the rich. . The pretext for this most recent money grab is the “huge burden on the health care system when it comes to medical records” and a promise to “lower overall health care costs.”
Health report: COVID cases rebound in latest report; flu declines but hits children worst; get vaccines
After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued earlier this week. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the past seven days in the...
fox56news.com
Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort
The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime. Increased patrols near St. Clair Mall in Frankfort. The patrols will take place on Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. to attempt to cut down on crime.
fox56news.com
Tax season starts Monday in Kentucky: What you need to know
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new year means it is time to think about filing your taxes. There are significant tax changes in Kentucky for 2023. “This is the last year for the 5% tax rate for the individual fillers, the 2022, so in 2023 the tax rate goes down a half percent to 4.5%,” accountant Mark Holcomb said.
WKRN
Deadly explosion at Kentucky facility
State rests its case against man charged for murdering …. State rests its case against man charged for murdering his parents. New US Attorney hoping to address rise in stolen guns. TN to consider cannabis bill. With Tennessee lawmakers set to discuss both medical and recreational marijuana in the coming...
Why Does 40 Degrees in Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?
Stories about the unpredictability of Kentucky weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
fox56news.com
Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Egg prices continue to rise across the county, with the average price for a dozen eggs now sitting at nearly five dollars. A nationwide outbreak of the bird flu is responsible for the hike, killing more than 57 million chickens. Not only are the prices going up at the grocery store, but it’s also having families say goodbye to the overpriced dozen and hello to a friendly flock.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
