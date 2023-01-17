Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.

A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. on the 8600 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum and the Darby Creek.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police and marine units were investigating.

It's still unclear how the person died.

Police have not released any further information including the identity of the victim.