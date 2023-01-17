ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.

 3 days ago

A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

The discovery was made around 6 p.m. on the 8600 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum and the Darby Creek.

Chopper 6 was overhead as police and marine units were investigating.

It's still unclear how the person died.

Police have not released any further information including the identity of the victim.

Comments / 8

KARMA SUTRA
2d ago

🤔 hmmm ..two bodies were discovered in Delaware County by law enforcement agencies within the past 24 hours. I’m wondering if one of the women is the wife of the man recently arrested for misleading the police of his wife’s whereabouts?🤷🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ May the deceased victims rest in peace.

Brian Jarvis
2d ago

hopefully it's that guy that jumped from the commodore a couple weeks ago, if they haven't found him yet.

