Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County. The discovery was made around 6 p.m. on the 8600 block of Lindbergh Boulevard, near the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum and the Darby Creek. Chopper 6 was overhead as police and marine units were investigating. SEE ALSO: Decomposing body found inside mattress in Delaware County It's still unclear how the person died. Police have not released any further information including the identity of the victim.
