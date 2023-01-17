ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive for COVID-19

Late Tueday afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician...
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent

Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNS

West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%

Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
WDTV

Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
Lootpress

Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
ARKANSAS STATE
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation

HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

