Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO