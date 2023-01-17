Read full article on original website
wvpublic.org
Governor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Delegates Pass Income Tax Reduction And A Policy Expert Talks Budget
On this episode of The Legislature Today, Gov. Jim Justice has tested positive for COVID-19. Appalachia Health News Reporter Emily Rice joins our host Bob Brunner to discuss what that means for the legislative session and the state. Also, in this show, the House of Delegates overwhelmingly passed its version...
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Jim Justice Tests Positive for COVID-19
Late Tueday afternoon, upon the sudden onset of symptoms, Gov. Jim Justice immediately sought a COVID-19 test, and it came back positive. The Governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home. He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician...
WTAP
West Virginia House of Delegates considers bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates is in the process of considering a landmark bill that would massively reorganize the West Virginia department of health and human services. House Bill 2006, and its related legislation in the senate, senate bill 126, would split DHHR into three...
West Virginia bill would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors
A bill that would ban physicians from providing gender-affirming surgery to minors is advancing in West Virginia. West Virginia lawmakers in the House Health and Human Resources Committee greenlit the legislation after little discussion Thursday, sending it to the House Judiciary Committee. The only lawmakers who spoke at length on the bill were two of […]
Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth
In today’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, bills to increase the number of teaching assistants and to expand Medicaid dental coverage also moved through the statehouse. Legislators move bill to limit health care for West Virginia’s trans youth appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WSAZ
Gov. Justice appoints new Commissioner of West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the appointment of William “Billy” K. Marshall III as the Commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation. The appointment is effective immediately. Marshall has had a career in public service, previously serving as Assistant Commissioner for...
West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent
Now that abortion is banned in the state, more than 1,000 people who would have sought the procedure are expected to carry to term. Over the past two years, lawmakers have restricted, not enhanced, access to child care and government assistance for families. West Virginia lawmakers rushed to ban abortion. Support for families hasn’t been as urgent appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
West Virginia Attorney General blasts Biden’s final ruling on ‘stabilizing braces’
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey blasted The Biden Administration’s release of a final rule governing “Stabilizing Braces.” The final rule said that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals use stabilizing braces to convert pistols into rifles with a barrel of less than 16 inches—commonly referred to as short-barreled rifles—they must comply with […]
woay.com
WV House passes bill to cut personal income tax by 50%
Charleston, WV(WOAY) – West Virginia’s Republican-controlled House has passed a proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50 percent. The legislation now heads to the state Senate. House lawmakers passed the bill overwhelmingly while rejecting a rival plan from Democrats that would have completely eliminated...
Health & Human Resources Senate Committee adopts motion to bring out-of-state physicians to WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Senate Health and Human Resources Committee of the West Virginia Legislature convened Tuesday afternoon regarding several proposed bills including one which would establish a tax credit to be made available for licensed physicians as incentive to relocate to West Virginia to practice. SB85, introduced...
Bill to reduce WV Personal Income Tax overwhelmingly passes through House, Gov. Justice urges Senate to follow suit
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia House of Delegates assembled Wednesday as part of the ongoing Legislative sessions to discuss several a number of bills not the least significant of which was House Bill 2526 pertaining to reduction of the personal income tax. HB 2526, introduced by Speaker...
WDTV
W.Va. state law prevents enforcement of ‘pistol brace ban’
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal agency is issuing a new regulation on certain adaptations to guns, but many law enforcement agencies say they aren’t going to follow the rule. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives recently signed a regulation limiting certain types of braces for pistols.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 307 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 26; State Deaths at 7,802
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Friday, Jan. 20) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 631,811 with an increase of 307 new cases since the last update. Friday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
WDTV
Proposed bill would allow concealed carry on some campuses
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 10 is known as the Campus Self-Defense Act. It was introduced by Upshur County delegate Carl Martin. The bill would allow only people who have a state concealed-carry license to bring their weapons on campus at public universities, like WVU and Marshall. Gordon Gee...
Gov. Justice confident in tax cut proposal
GHENT, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia taxpayers wait patiently to see what is on the way for their wallets. In the meantime, Governor Jim Justice continues his efforts to reduce the state’s income tax. Regardless of prior rejections, the Governor preached the need to give back to the people of the mountain state, especially after […]
Lawmaker proposes fiddle as West Virginia state instrument
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to see the fiddle named the official instrument of West Virginia. A resolution by Republican Del. Josh Holstein introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates on Wednesday states that the fiddle has “importance and significance” in “West Virginia’s history, traditions and culture.”
Marshall University, West Virginia University presidents against campus carry legislation
HUNTINGTON/MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) — The presidents of Marshall University and West Virginia University have released a joint letter stating they say they do not support Senate Bill 10, better known as the “Campus Self-Defense Act.” The West Virginia Legislature says the Campus Self-Defense Act will take away the authority of the Higher Education Policy Commission, […]
WSAZ
W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources. The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.
wvpublic.org
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WDTV
Legislature considers bringing back death penalty in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A bill that proposes bringing back the death penalty in West Virginia was introduced in the House of Delegates. HB 2555 would bring back capital punishment in some first-degree murder cases. According to the bill’s text, those certain cases would include if the victim was a...
