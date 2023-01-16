Oldest NFL players in 2023 playoffs: Where Tom Brady, Jason Peters, Robbie Gould rank among NFL veterans

No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO