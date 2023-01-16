ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Oldest NFL players in 2023 playoffs: Where Tom Brady, Jason Peters, Robbie Gould rank among NFL veterans

By David Suggs
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes

No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman controversy, explained: Why Hall of Fame player won't coach Wildcats

Ed Reed will not follow in Deion Sanders' footsteps of becoming a high-profile coach at an HBCU. The Pro Football Hall of Fame safety tweeted Saturday that he would not be the head football coach at Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach, Fla. Bethune-Cookman announced Dec. 27 that it had agreed in principle for Reed to become the team's coach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Why Lil Jon is performing at halftime of Chiefs vs. Jaguars playoff game

When you think of Kansas City, do you think of Lil Jon?. You will on Saturday, as the Chiefs-Jaguars halftime show is going to feature the Atlanta-born rapper, producer, and hype man. The already extremely loud Arrowhead Stadium is going to have the party hitmaker performing at halftime. The Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Stefon Diggs yells at Josh Allen on sideline, reportedly leaves stadium minutes after Bills' loss to Bengals

An offseason of questions for the Bills has already started with some drama. The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia reported that Stefon Diggs "darted out of the locker room" with all of his belongings minutes after the end of the Bills' 27-10 divisional round loss to the Bengals on Sunday. Buscaglia noted that some of the Bills' coaches hadn't even made it down the tunnel when Diggs left.
CINCINNATI, OH
How many times have No. 1 seeds played in Super Bowl? Eagles, Chiefs look to add to NFL playoffs history

The Eagles and Chiefs both entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as mighty No. 1 seeds. After the top regular-season teams in the NFC and AFC opened with strong home divisional playoff victories on Saturday night to advance to the conference championship games, Philadelphia and Kansas City are one more win away from facing each other in Super Bowl 57.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brett Maher's struggle with yips continues as Cowboys kicker has PAT blocked vs. 49ers, forcing change

The Cowboys are evidently set for another nervous week at the kicker spot, as it doesn't look like Brett Maher's case of the yips has subsided. Maher missed his first kick of the Cowboys' divisional-round matchup with the 49ers. The kick was a 33-yard extra point that came at the end of a 14-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that gave Dallas a 6-3 lead midway through the second quarter.
DALLAS, TX
Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury doesn't hurt Chiefs' AFC championship, Super Bowl 57 chances

If the Chiefs don't win the AFC championship game over the Bills or Bengals, or they advance to and lose Super Bowl 57, it won't be because of Patrick Mahomes playing hurt. Mahomes had to leave in the first half of Kansas City's eventual 27-20 home AFC divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville with an ankle sprain. He was able to return and play the entire second half, leading Kansas City on the game-clinching touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO

