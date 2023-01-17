Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Skepta Reflects On ‘Fuckin’ Hard’ Unreleased Frank Ocean Collab
Skepta and Frank Ocean‘s 2018 collaboration “Little Demon” was never properly released, which has led the British rapper to reminisce about what could have been. Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (January 18), Skepta reflected on the track and the bars he laid down. While he noted how “fuckin’ hard” they were, he also admitted he couldn’t remember all of them.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Last-Minute Treatment On 'Piece Of Shit' Ankle Ahead Of Harlem Shows
Drake has undergone “last-minute treatment” of his ankle in order to prepare for his upcoming shows at the Apollo Theater in Harlem. The update comes after Drizzy pushed back the date of the shows twice. While the 6 God was meant to take the iconic Apollo stage last November, he delayed the show following the death of TakeOff. He then delayed the shows again until this January 21 and 22 due to “production delays.”
HipHopDX.com
Ab-Soul Seeks Peaceful Escape In Stunning ‘It Be Like That’ Video
Ab-Soul has dropped a stunning new music video for “It Be Like That” which vividly captures his battle with depression and his desire for a peaceful escape. The music video directed by Soulo himself opens with a car coming to a park on a desert road before switching to a shot of SiR standing on the barren land. The video then bounces between scenes of Ab-Soul sitting next to the parked car and inside an empty room where he gets his rhymes off about coming to terms with the tough cards he been dealt in life.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Introduces OVO Sound's First Female Artist: 'Been Waiting For This Day'
Drake has introduced the first female artist signed to his OVO Sound label. Dutch/Caribbean singer Naomi Sharon released two new singles, “Another Life” and “Celestial,” on Friday (January 20), with Drizzy’s longtime collaborator Noah “40” Shebib contributing production to both songs. Following the...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Links With Jeezy, Big Sean & More In 'Rabbit Vision' Video
Freddie Gibbs has dropped the music video for “Rabbit Vision,” off his latest album $oul $old $eparately — check it out below. Directed by Gibbs, Harley Astoria and Ben “Lambo” Lambert, the video features grainy, VHS-style footage of the ESGN rapper’s musical journey over the years, from tearing down stages, recording in hotel rooms and enjoying the spoils of his success.
The actor who played Ashley Wilkes in "Gone With the Wind" was shot down by the Germans in World War II
Leslie Howard Steiner (1893 - 1943) was an English actor, director, and producer who is best known for his role as Ashley Wilkes in the classic 1939 movie, Gone With the Wind. As a young adult even before he got into the movies, Leslie became interested in the war effort. During World War I, he voluntarily enlisted as a private in the British Army.
Sensuality & Independence: An Interview with Karen Lamassonne
In an early watercolor series by Karen Lamassone—a Colombian American artist with a survey spanning five decades at the Swiss Institute in New York—an anonymous female figure is shown in closely cropped domestic interiors: standing nude at a bookshelf, sitting on a floor, stepping out of a tiled shower. In many of these works (all part of the series Baños, from 1978–81), a mirror becomes a secondary frame within the image, with its reflective surface appearing almost as a precursor to the iPhone screen. Whether their presence is visual, literal, or merely implied, screens and monitors are a recurring motif...
Professor Not Prepared for Contents of Lost 1942 Reel Hoped To Be WWII Film
"To be fair, I could be in the middle of one of the most significant historical moments and still be captivated by puppies," said one commenter on Twitter.
HipHopDX.com
MC Lyte Keeps Music Catalog As Divorce Settlement Honors Prenup
MC Lyte‘s divorce from John Wyche has officially been finalized, and the rapper will keep her music catalog thanks to a prenup. On Monday (January 16), The Blast got hold of the official divorce documents. Along with her catalog and “other creative property, including royalties in connection to her creative works,” Lyte will keep everything she went into the marriage with.
HipHopDX.com
Cardi B Explains Why She Didn't 'Entertain' Offset & Saweetie Cheating Rumors
Cardi B is never one to stay silent when it comes to speculation over her career and personal life, but she did hold her tongue when it came to rumors of Offset cheating on her with Saweetie. The Grammy-winner didn’t speak out when social media ran with the narrative that...
HipHopDX.com
Blueface Taunts Chrisean Rock With Baby Mother Jab During Twitter Rant
Blueface has taunted his girlfriend Chrisean Rock in a new Twitter rant that heard him refer to his baby mother as an ideal woman. On Tuesday (January 18), the “Thotiana” rapper hopped on Twitter to vent about Chrisean and their rocky relationship that has been in the public eye ever since they made things official in 2020.
Sports World Is Saddened By The Usain Bolt Update
The sporting world is feeling for former star sprinter Usain Bolt after he received some tough financial news. According to multiple reports, Bolt’s financial team noticed discrepancies in his account with Jamaican investment firm Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL). An account that held over ...
HipHopDX.com
Chrisean Rock Kicks In TV After Being Forcibly Removed From Blueface Interview
Chrisean Rock had to be escorted out of a podcasting studio after an outburst during an interview alongside boyfriend Blueface. In a clip shared to Instagram by No Jumper on Thursday (January 19), Rock can first be heard off camera, screaming at her partner to come to her. The camera then pans to the troubled reality star, who can be seen sitting on the ground.
HipHopDX.com
Mike Jones Called Out By 1017 Rapper BiC Fizzle For Not Clearing 'Still Tippin' Sample
Mike Jones has been called out by 1017 rapper BiC Fizzle after his request to sample the Houston veteran’s smash hit “Still Tippin'” was denied. According to an acquaintance of BiC Fizzle, who aired his frustrations alongside the 1017 signee in a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper’s camp asked Jones to clear a sample from his breakout single for Fizzle’s new song “44s” which he dropped last May. The Swisherhouse veteran allegedly refused to clear it, shelving “44s” for the foreseeable future.
HipHopDX.com
Vado Claims His Bars On 2018's ‘Da Hated’ Is Verse Of The Decade
Vado has made his claim for the verse of the decade after the lyrical display he showcased on 2018’s “Da Hated” featuring Dave East. With over four years passing since the track arrived and the calendar well into the 2020s, the Harlem spitter made the bold declaration in a recent Instagram comment regarding the greatness of “Da Hated.”
PT Barnum's Sideshow Performer Who Was Famously Known as the Living Torso
Born in 1871 with no arms and legs, Prince Randian was a Guyanese-born American performer who was known by many names like “The Snake Man,” “The Human Torso,” and “The Human Caterpillar.”
HipHopDX.com
Tyga Recalls ‘Conflict’ That Led To His Removal From Pop Smoke Song
Tyga and Pop Smoke created a handful of songs together before the latter’s passing, but there would have been one more if it weren’t for the reservations of another artist. In an interview for Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson released on January 12, Tyga opened up about working with...
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs & Ice-T React To 21 Savage's Potentially Incriminating Clubhouse Comments
21 Savage‘s potentially incriminating comments on Clubhouse have left some of his rap peers dumbfounded, among them Freddie Gibbs and Ice-T. The Atlanta rapper found himself in yet another argument on the social media platform earlier this week, this time with unnamed rivals from Chicago. During the heated conversation, 21 threatened one of them by warning: “You will die,” while also bragging about his crew being untouchable.
HipHopDX.com
Chuck D & KRS-One Respond To Bow Wow's 'Hip Hop Needs A Board' Comments
Chuck D and KRS-One have responded to Bow Wow’s comments about Hip Hop needing a “board,” extending an invite for him to join a discussion about the topic. Shad Moss sparked a debate among rap fans earlier this month when he fired off a tweet calling for Hip Hop to unionize in order to govern the culture and take care of its aging stars.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Recalls Trying To 'Protect' Max B & Stack Bundles: 'None Of [Them] Would Listen'
Jim Jones has opened up about his attempts to look out for Max B and Stack Bundles, but admits he couldn’t get them to leave the streets behind. Capo recently joined QueenzFlip and DJ G Money for an episode of FlipDaScript, where he reflected on the time he offered to buy Max B, Stack and Mel Matrix a house in New Jersey, but they didn’t want to leave their comfort zones.
Comments / 0