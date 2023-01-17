ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anahola, HI

Comments / 0

Related
kauainownews.com

12-year-old boy hit by car while riding his bike in serious condition

A 12-year-old Anahola boy was admitted in serious condition to Wilcox Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was riding his bike along ‘Aliomanu Road when he was struck by a black Dodge SUV that was operated by a 35-year-old Anahola woman, shortly after 4:20 p.m. First responders with the Kaua‘i Fire Department and American Medical Response treated the 12-year-old on the scene, before admitting him to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.
ANAHOLA, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii

Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy