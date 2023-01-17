A 12-year-old Anahola boy was admitted in serious condition to Wilcox Medical Center after he was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday afternoon. According to a preliminary investigation, the boy was riding his bike along ‘Aliomanu Road when he was struck by a black Dodge SUV that was operated by a 35-year-old Anahola woman, shortly after 4:20 p.m. First responders with the Kaua‘i Fire Department and American Medical Response treated the 12-year-old on the scene, before admitting him to Wilcox Medical Center in serious condition.

ANAHOLA, HI ・ 4 DAYS AGO