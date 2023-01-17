Man arrested after allegedly attacking woman near Colorado Springs grocery store

Read full article on original website
KRDO
Colorado Springs man found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly killing wife and baby
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man has been found incompetent to stand trial for allegedly killing his wife and baby. After two mental evaluations, David Weingarten has been found incompetent to proceed. He will now be put into a program that will try and restore him to competency.
KRDO
Police arrest suspect in Colorado Springs shooting that left one man injured
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest's been made in a shooting investigation in Colorado Springs. On Jan. 13, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Gahart Dr. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot...
Carjacking suspect chased through woods, arrested
(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — A man who threatened people at a Wal-Mart in Fountain and carjacked someone has been arrested after officers chased him through a wooded area near Santa Fe Drive. Officers with the Fountain Police Department (FPD) originally responded to the Wal-Mart in the 6000 block of South Highway 85 on a report that […]
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
Lab analysis confirms suspect was responsible for 3 Colorado murders in 2018
Almost five years after a man suspected of killing three people was shot and killed by El Paso SWAT, laboratory testing confirmed he was the one and only suspect in the murders.
KKTV
Man and woman arrested in Colorado Springs days after a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were arrested following a chase involving the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The initial incident involving deputies occurred on Jan. 12 when two suspects fled from an area in Cimarron Hills in unincorporated El Paso County. The driver in the suspect vehicle reportedly drove into oncoming traffic before deputies called off the chase.
Person stabbed after argument, police investigating
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A person was stabbed after an argument over personal property, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). Police say on Monday, Jan. 16 around 7:20 p.m. officers were called to a business located at the 1500 block of North Hancock Avenue near North Union Boulevard and Palmer Park Boulevard, about a […]
KKTV
Several SWAT scenes tied to one operation in Colorado Springs and El Paso County Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office say there are multiple scenes in and around the city Thursday, all part of one operation. EDITOR’S NOTE: Initially, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office told 11 News the activity was part of an...
On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sparks were flying -- but in all the wrong ways. Colorado Springs Police believe a pair of criminals are behind a recent Comcast outage, that effected 20,000 locations. They sliced through the fiber optic lines that provide internet and phone service, just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 11. Video The post On the Lookout: internet, phone, snipped for thousands; pair flee deputies; burglar sours school spirit appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Hancock Plaza Shopping Center off South Academy Boulevard. When officers arrived, they discovered a "physical altercation" had taken place. That resulted in a woman reportedly getting cut across the face. The woman was taken to a The post Colorado Springs man arrested, accused of cutting woman’s face near King Soopers appeared first on KRDO.
Police arrest Safe Streets wanted felon & six others
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) arrested several wanted felons Saturday morning on Jan. 14, at a home following reports of suspicious activity. Shortly before 9:50 a.m., officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of Pine Street after receiving reports of heavy foot traffic in and out of the home […]
Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the last several months, 13 Investigates has been compiling documents that reveal a former deputy was actively bringing heroin and Percocet pills into the Pueblo County Jail and giving them to inmates. Inmates were testing positive for heroin in the days after this activity was uncovered. The documents, obtained The post Pueblo County deputy fired but avoided criminal charges for bringing illicit drugs into jail, giving to inmates appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
Man arrested for shooting near Airport and Murray
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for shooting another man and injuring him on Thursday, Jan. 12 near the intersection of Airport Road and South Murray Boulevard. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers originally responded to the 300 block of Gahart Drive, north of Airport Road, on a reported shooting. […]
KKTV
WATCH: Crews investigate cause of fire near Colorado Springs
I-70 was closed for about one day from the Denver area to the Kansas Border. An important message from CSP and NHTSA about puffy coats and car seats. WATCH: Non-profit talks ways to stay safe after Colorado decriminalizes psychedelic mushrooms.
KRDO
Colorado Springs Police: Suspects with multiple felony warrants arrested
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were arrested after a citizen reported them in connection to catalytic converter thefts. Monday, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service regarding the theft of catalytic converters around 11:50 a.m. The citizen told police the suspects were in a parked RV in the 1500 block of N. Walnut St.
CSPD: Person struck in the head with blunt object
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a person was attacked by an unknown suspect in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to CSPD, on Tuesday around 2 a.m. officers were called to the 2800 block of South Circle Drive near I-25, about an assault in progress. […]
KKTV
Routine warrant execution yields discovery of more than $50K in stolen equipment at Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers stumbled on tens of thousands in stolen items while executing a routine search warrant at a Colorado Springs home late Monday morning. Police had gone to the home in the 4100 block of Meadowland Boulevard hoping to locate identity theft and fraud suspect Adam...
Man found dead in Lone Tree home, shelter-in-place lifted
Police have issued a shelter-in-place for a Lone Tree neighborhood due to shots fired.
KRDO
Canon City police attempting to identify theft suspects from multiple crimes
CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying three theft suspects involved in three different crimes. According to the CCPD, the man seen above is a suspect in a reported theft of money from the Hampton Inn in Canon City on New Year's Eve.
