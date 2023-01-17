ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Officials should share city

By The Blade Editorial Board
State law prohibits municipalities from requiring city employees to live in the city. The General Assembly passed that law in 2006, and the Ohio Supreme Court upheld it as legal in 2009.

Since then, Toledo has been losing the battle over residency. A majority of Toledo police officers now make their homes outside the city.

So do some of the city’s top administrative staff. A report by Staff Writer Nancy Gagnet ( “Many of city’s top staff don’t live in Toledo,” Jan. 15 ) tells us that out of 19 of Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz’s key directors, nine live in the suburbs.

That includes all the top safety officials — interim police chief, fire chief, the safety director, and the parks and transportation directors.

The higher one rises in city ranks, it seems, the more one is likely to head to suburbia or rural environs. Just under half of patrol officers live in Toledo, but under a quarter of police command officers — sergeants, lieutenants, and captains — call Toledo home.

It’s one thing that rank and file employees live in the suburbs. It is desirable that someone tasked with management oversight of important city functions should be living with the outcomes and determinants of his or her responsibility. A director who retires in the evening to a quiet city suburb or rural village forgets about city traffic, city shopping centers, city road conditions, city schools, city crime.

It’s all just so much scenery on the drive to one’s office downtown.

We require the mayor and city council members to live in the city (don’t tell the General Assembly) because we believe that that shared experience invests them in a positive outcome for their district or the city. Our municipal directors should feel the same. Working for the city is not just a job. It’s a commitment to serving the citizens of the city. That should include sharing the experience.

The mayor could require it of his at-will hires. However, people should also have the right to live where they want to live minus a concrete reason, for example, the ability to respond quickly in an emergency. Toledo has a large variety of neighborhood styles — trendy downtown lofts, leafy suburbs with big newer homes, starter neighborhoods with fixer-uppers, garden apartments, historic urban enclaves, mansions, even agriculture. But then, so do the ’burbs.

Toledo should compete for residents, not force them to live in the city.

