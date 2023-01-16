Read full article on original website
ASU Opens Regional Security Operations Center
Angelo State University hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony. announcing the opening of the state’s first Regional Security. Operations Center on the ASU campus today. State Officials, as well. as State Representative Drew Darby and ASU leadership attended. ASU has partnered with the Texas Department of Information. Resources to operate the...
City Council raised issues with Buffalo Soldier Memorial project update
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Parks and Recreation Director Carl White presented an update and clarification of the Buffalo Soldier Memorial project to the City Council on January 17, 2023, where a few issues were raised by the City Council. The Buffalo Soldiers Memorial broke ground in December 2022 in honor of the black soldiers who […]
City Council approves private funding for 2 Splash Pads
During the City Council meeting on January 17, 2023, the council discussed and approved private funding to move forward with two splash pad projects at city parks.
Two former Schleicher Co. ISD employees accused of having improper relations with student
a former teachers aide at the school. Schleicher County ISD shared that all investigations were turned over to the Schleicher County Sheriff's Office and declined any further statement.
LIVE! Daily | Cox Lane Causes Commotion at City Council Meeting!
Today on LIVE!, Anna and Orlando from Reyna's Tacos return to LIVE! and discuss the improvements and expansion of Reyna's Tacos!. Also, Cox Lane was the focus at the San Angelo City Council meeting today, a crash on North Bryant took out a sign, the best spot to fish in San Angelo for trout, and it's going to be super windy this week!
WATCH: Bentwood Searching for Info on Country Club Thieves
SAN ANGELO, TX – Bentwood Country Club is asking for the public's help identifying four teen suspects who broke into the club and stole a golf cart. In the video above you can see four young men walking around the club at around 11 p.m. on Sunday Jan. 15, 2023. At the start of the video you can see the group drive off in the cart.
Arrest for an Improper Educator/Student Relationship Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 14 individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including an Improper Relationship Between an Educator and a Student, Criminal Trespass and Possession of Marijuana. Ruben Tambunga, 69, was arrested by Tom...
'Secret' Fishing Hole in San Angelo State Park Stocked with Trout Wednesday
SAN ANGELO – Texas Parks & Wildlife crews from the Inland Fisheries has stocked trout in the San Angelo State Park's Javelina Draw again. According to San Angelo State Park social media, Javelina Draw at #SanAngeloStatePark has been stocked with another 300 trout Wednesday. Check in at the south...
One hospitalized after driver disregards red light
SAN ANGELO, Texas — One person has been hospitalized after a collision at the intersection of Howard and Freeland. According to officers on the scene, the collision between the white Chevy Silverado (eastbound on Freeland) and a White Dodge pickup (northbound on Howard) was caused by disregarding a red light. It is unknown at this […]
Crashes Keep Police and EMT’s Busy Friday
San Angelo Police traffic officers were kept busy today as they. responded to several vehicle accidents during the day. Two of those. crashes occurred during the noon time, one at Sherwood Way and. Oxford, when a driver was distracted and ran into the rear of the vehicle. ahead. One driver...
Tom Green Co. Sheriff's Office Warns of Jury Duty Phone Scam
SAN ANGELO, TX – Had a call claiming you missed jury duty? If so it's likely that it was scammer. The following is a message from the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. We have received recent reports of citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty and being threatened with fines and arrest. This is being completed by someone identifying themselves as a Tom Green County official and stating that a fine needs to be paid or they will be arrested. This is a scam and is not anything we would do. Thank you.
Sheriffs Issue a Scam Alert for County Residents
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of. citizens being contacted by phone about missing jury duty or. other felony warrants for arrest. The caller has frequently. identified himself as Lieutenant Smith. The caller has attempted. to solicit payment to satisfy the terms of the “warrant”. Sheriff...
Back-to-Back Crashes Take Out Signs on North Bryant Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, TX – A traffic signal and a one way sign were taken out in two crashes on N. Bryant Blvd. and 22nd St. Wednesday morning. According to witnesses on scene, on Jan. 18 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 22nd and N. Bryant for the report of two major crashes.
Tom Green County Sheriff's Office warning residents about scam call
TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam call that is reportedly circulating in the area. According to a press release, the sheriff's office has been getting reports of someone calling people and identifying himself as Lieutenant Smith, saying that they're missing jury duty or have felony warrants for arrest.
Winters police arrest Abilene man for Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping of child
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – On Sunday, January 16, 2023, Winters Police Department (WPD) took a report of an attempted Aggravated Kidnapping and Online Solicitation of a Minor. A 12-year-old minor “met” the suspect on social media, and they had been having frequent contact, on the social media account and text messages. The 12-year-old minor agreed […]
