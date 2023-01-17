ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

RBD announces dates for Soy Rebelde Tour; first stop El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- RBD has announced dates for its Soy Rebelde Tour, with its first stop at the Sun Bowl in El Paso on August 25, 2023. The group's website indicates presales will start Jan. 24-26. Tickets for the public go on sale Jane. 27. RBD first appeared...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police Chief Greg Allen and the impact he had on the community

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Greg Allen joined the department in 1978 and rose through the ranks. Chief Allen has been El Paso’s police chief since March 2008. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Bel Air High School and also graduated from UTEP. During Chief...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso

UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy