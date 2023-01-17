Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KVIA
RBD announces dates for Soy Rebelde Tour; first stop El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- RBD has announced dates for its Soy Rebelde Tour, with its first stop at the Sun Bowl in El Paso on August 25, 2023. The group's website indicates presales will start Jan. 24-26. Tickets for the public go on sale Jane. 27. RBD first appeared...
KVIA
County Attorney temporarily shuts down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After an inspection revealed a massage parlor was offering sexual services, El Paso's County Attorney has temporarily shut down Tokyo Massage in west El Paso. According to court documents, Tokyo Massage operated without a license, hired unlicensed therapists and failed to keep records on clients...
KVIA
Police Chief Greg Allen and the impact he had on the community
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chief Greg Allen joined the department in 1978 and rose through the ranks. Chief Allen has been El Paso’s police chief since March 2008. He grew up in El Paso and graduated from Bel Air High School and also graduated from UTEP. During Chief...
KVIA
City of El Paso ends years of litigation in fight to build downtown arena
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of El Paso has moved to end the legal fight to build a multipurpose center in the Duranguito area. On Thursday, it filed a motion before the Texas Supreme Court asking it to consider a pending case moot. “After the El Paso City...
KVIA
Local El Paso church continues to help migrants stay warm
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A local El Paso pastor continues to support the migrants that are still camped out in the streets of downtown El Paso. Pastor Timothy Perea with New Life Faith Center told ABC-7 they continue to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for the migrants camped out near Sacred Heart Church.
KVIA
San Elizario ISD to transition to a 4-day week in the upcoming school year
SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- San Elizario Independent School District will transition to a four-day work and school week in the 2023-2024 school year. On Wednesday, in a 4-1 vote, the SEISD Board of Trustees voted to approve the four-day week schedule. The district will be the first in the...
KVIA
Van comes to rest on top of two cars in east El Paso parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A van ended up on top of two parked cars Wednesday morning in east El Paso. There were no reported injuries. It happened between a Ross store and the Costco store in east El Paso on 6101 Gateway west. The report came in at 10:41...
KVIA
Suspect in connection to deadly confrontation with UNM student takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One of the men who was at a Nov. 19, 2022 confrontation between UNM student Brandon Travis and NMSU student-athlete Mike Peake has taken a plea deal, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and...
KVIA
The high number of traffic fatalities in El Paso to the start of the new year
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This past weekend El Paso had at least five people killed in separate traffic crashes on streets and highways. El Paso is a safe place to live but too many residents, visitors, and workers are injured or killed while driving or even just simply walking.
KVIA
Public safety concerns following multiple DPS pursuits in West El Paso
UPDATE - State troopers are now engaging in two to three pursuits involving migrants over the past month in the El Paso area, according to a spokesman from Texas DPS. ABC-7 spoke with former Border Patrol Chief Victor M. Manjarrez Jr. about how pedestrians can be safe if they happen to come across a pursuit.
KVIA
El Paso Veterans Affairs medical director speaks with ABC-7 about healthcare access following death of veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- One week after the death of a Veteran at the El Paso VA Medical Center, ABC-7 sat down with the VA Medical Director Froylan Garza. Witnesses tell ABC-7 the veteran had been seeking psychiatric care at the mental health clinic before he died. Froylan Garza...
