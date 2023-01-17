Read full article on original website
Related
Georgetown turns things around on Thomas More men in a big way in an NAIA Top-15 battle
The math doesn’t exactly work. Or at least it didn’t work for Thomas More. On Nov. 19, the NAIA’s then No. 2 TMU men’s basketball team clobbered a then-eighth-ranked Georgetown, 61-38, at Georgetown. On Thursday night at home at the Connor Convocation Center, a now 15th-ranked...
Prep Sports Notebook: Conner basketball players become first brother, sister to surpass 1,000 points
It’s not surprising that Conner basketball players Landen and Anna Hamilton became the first brother and sister in school history to surpass the 1,000-point mark because they’ve had parallel careers. Both of them started playing varsity basketball as eighth-graders and finished the last two seasons with double-figure scoring...
Just sayin’: Talking with the newest inductees into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.
Guest speaker Randy Marsh, Covington’s contribution to the world of Major League baseball umpiring, had just the right tone in his talk at Wednesday’s January induction for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame. “They brought me on to the Board (of the NKSHOF) and told me they...
Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Multiple Four-Star Talents, Including California Linebacker
The recruiting contact period re-opened this past Friday.
Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run
Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
CovCath, Highlands, Covington come together for a ‘TB Strong’ moment; Colonels victorious 71-51
That’s the first line of the Covington Catholic Fight Song that the Colonels, their fans, their rivals at Highlands and their hosts at Covington Holmes made come alive Tuesday night. A spirit that’s far more than upbeat lyrics — much more – when it becomes real life....
UC Wide Receiver Selected In Major Two-Round Mock Draft
The burner is already starting to rise in this draft cycle.
qcnews.com
Minor league baseball here to stay for Queen City, but could majors come knocking?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — We’re 72 days from opening day at Truist Field. That’s where the Charlotte Knights games have been since 2014, but if a Major League Baseball team comes to town, their future in the Queen City could change. It’s all about statistics...
beltmag.com
Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You
A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
WCPO
Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bengals fans heading to New York for this weekend's game can get a preview of a Buffalo delicacy that'll be coming to the Cincinnati area. Anchor Bar in Buffalo is packed every night with customers excited to see the home of the original Buffalo wings. According to the restaurant, Dominic Bellissimo asked his mother to prepare something for his friends to eat on a Friday night in 1964. His mom, Teresa, deep fried some wings and flavored them with a secret sauce. From that moment on, "Buffalo Wings" became a regular item on their menu.
linknky.com
Alan Keck stumps in Fort Thomas: ‘I probably own more guns than the rest of the field combined’
Gubernatorial Republican candidate Alan Keck held a town hall Tuesday night at Campbell County Library Fort Thomas branch to present his platform and answer questions from a room of about 25 people. Keck is running against Democrat incumbent Andy Beshear and a field of 11 other Republican candidates, including Attorney...
Northern Kentucky University board unanimously names V.P. Bonita Brown to be interim president
The Northern Kentucky University Board of Regents unanimously approved university official Bonita Brown Wednesday to be NKU’s interim president until its seventh president is selected. The board also unanimously set up a presidential search committee, appointing five regents to the panel that is to be chaired by Kara Williams....
WATCH: Fritz the hippo plays with his new ball
The ball seemed to be just as big as 425-pound Fritz, however, he had no problem pushing it around the enclosure!
Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
wdrb.com
'Spaceship' spotted on Kentucky hillside is a house used for out-of-this world parties
COVINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are stories and even videos of the unexplained darting through the night sky. "I know we're not alone," said Kim Chase. On a Kentucky hillside, there are undeniable sightings that have people talking like aliens. "Nano, nano," visitor, Angela Jackson said with a smile. A...
WLWT 5
Hour by hour: When the severe threat moves through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky
It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
Jeff Ruby restaurants, menu get 'Bengals Makeover'
Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Precinct and Carlo and Johnny, all part Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, will each have 3 foot tall lighted Bengals 'B' to show support for the hometown team.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
EdChoice KY to hold gathering at State Capitol to highlight National School Choice Week on January 24
Students, parents, educators, and school choice supporters from across Kentucky will come together for a press conference in Frankfort at the State Capitol to highlight the resilient desire for school choice in the Bluegrass State. The event will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 10-11 a.m.at the Back Steps...
