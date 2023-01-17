ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Dayton Mayor issues proclamation renaming city ‘Who Deyton’ through Bengal’s playoff run

Dayton Mayor Ben Baker has issued a proclamation renaming the City of Dayton as “Who Deyton, Kentucky” during the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 Super Bowl run. This is the second consecutive year that Mayor Baker has renamed the city Who Deyton during the NFL playoffs. Last year, the Bengals made it through the playoffs to the Super Bowl before bowing to the LA Rams, 23-20, in a hard-fought battle at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
DAYTON, OH
beltmag.com

Cincinnati Has a Bridge to Sell You

A massive new highway project in the Queen City could reclaim valuable downtown acres and right a decades-old racial injustice, but only if leaders act. During the three years I lived in Cincinnati, I spent the majority of my free time doing one of two things – shooting pool at Northside Tavern or sitting in traffic on either end of the Brent Spence Bridge.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Bengals fans get a taste of Anchor Bar, home of the original Buffalo wing, before it comes to Cincinnati

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bengals fans heading to New York for this weekend's game can get a preview of a Buffalo delicacy that'll be coming to the Cincinnati area. Anchor Bar in Buffalo is packed every night with customers excited to see the home of the original Buffalo wings. According to the restaurant, Dominic Bellissimo asked his mother to prepare something for his friends to eat on a Friday night in 1964. His mom, Teresa, deep fried some wings and flavored them with a secret sauce. From that moment on, "Buffalo Wings" became a regular item on their menu.
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles to host ‘Serving Up Solutions’ dinner to benefit KY’s hungry

Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles will host a Kentucky Hunger Initiative dinner in February to benefit food-insecure Kentuckians. “Throughout the years, our Serving Up Solutions benefit dinners have served to raise awareness about hunger and funds to combat food insecurity across our state,” Quarles said. “Even a state, such as Kentucky that has a large agricultural base, can find its citizens lacking in adequate food sources. As more demands are being placed on charitable feeding agencies, this event will help support these organizations that keep Kentuckians fed.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Hour by hour: When the severe threat moves through Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A cold front will rush in mid-afternoon and bring a line of storms. Click through the slides to see the hour-by-hour timeline. This line is expected between 3-6 p.m., when severe thunderstorms will be possible, capable of producing strong/damaging winds and hail. We also cannot rule out an isolated tornado threat. Wind gusts could be as high as 60-70+mph. The strongest storms still look most likely closer to I70, but areas of Butler, Warren, Clinton, Highland and Brown counties have been places under an Enhanced Risk of severe weather (level 3 out of 5).
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKR

Screen Legend, Oscar-Winner Robert DeNiro Is Filming in Kentucky

It will take everything in my power to not play hooky today, leave this building and drive like a maniac to northern Kentucky. But, alas, I won't. It's funny...without that title, you'd probably wonder why I was jonesing so badly to go to the Newport Aquarium or check the progress on the Brent Spence Bridge. But no, the icon in the headline is why the idea of ditching work is dancing in my head like the proverbial sugar plum.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for missing Evanston teenager

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking for help finding a missing teenager out of Evanston Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Joseph Williams, 14, was last seen on the 1700 block of Hewitt Avenue in Evanston on Jan. 15...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy