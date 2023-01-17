ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WEAU-TV 13

Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19 in Wildcats program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin men’s basketball game against Northwestern will not be played Saturday due to COVID-19 issues in the Wildcats program. Wisconsin officials noted Thursday that the schools will collaborate with the Big Ten Conference on possibly rescheduling dates for the game, which was supposed to happen on Saturday in Evanston, Illinois.
