Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
South Dakota State hosts Denver after Mayo's 31-point performance
Denver Pioneers (12-9, 3-5 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (10-9, 5-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Zeke Mayo scored 31 points in South Dakota State's 84-61 win against the Omaha Mavericks. The Jackrabbits are 5-1 in home games. South Dakota State ranks...
Porterville Recorder
PHS able to overcome Monache in wrestling
The Porterville High boys wrestling team was able to overcome Monache in an entertaining match in front of a large, enthusiastic crowd on senior night for the Panthers on Wednesday at Sharman Gym. PHS ended up winning 37-29. The match began at 160 pounds with a key match right from...
Comments / 0