The only way Laurens Academy could have performed more impressively would have been to conquer the Holy Land on Tuesday night. Instead, the Crusaders merely clipped the Newberry Academy Eagles’ wings in back-to-back routs on their home court. The girls racked up a 46-15 triumph, and then the boys clobbered the Eagles, 42-24.

LAURENS, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO