FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
"Detroit: The Comeback City - How the Motor City is Rising from the Ashes and Making a Comeback"Pen 2 PaperDetroit, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
legalnews.com
MAJ?Winter Meeting to feature four tracks
The Michigan Association for Justice will conduct its 2023 Winter Meeting on Friday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi, 27000 S. Karevich Dr. in Novi. There will be four tracks:. • MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar (MAJ plaintiff members only) with...
legalnews.com
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac
The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
legalnews.com
Straker Bar hosting Mix & Mingle January 25
The D. Augustus Straker Bar Association will host a “Mix & Mingle” event to kick off the new year on Wednesday, January 25, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Members and guests will gather to network and mingle at DUO Restaurant & Lounge located at 29555 Northwestern Hwy. in Southfield.
legalnews.com
Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program
Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
legalnews.com
Passion for social justice fuels student's journey
TV shows such as “Flip-or-Flop” and “Million Dollar Listing” initially sparked DeLon Slaughter’s interest in real estate — leading to more than eight years of YouTube binging on real estate-related videos. “Videos ranging from ‘Life as a Realtor’ to ‘Different Careers in Real Estate’...
legalnews.com
Second step: Detroit native pursues lifelong dream of attending law school
Detroit Mercy Law student Eden Shikwana is pictured outside the law school with his children, Sonny and Giselle. Eden Shikwana dreamed from an early age of a career in law—but Lady Justice proved to be a tad elusive until his mid 40s. After graduating from Lawrence Tech University in...
legalnews.com
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
legalnews.com
Get to Know Patrick J. Carmody
An alumnus of the Detroit College of Law, Patrick M. Carmody, Jr. practices probate law, estate planning, social security disability, and workers compensation law; his law office is in Saline. Did you always know you wanted to be an attorney?. I wanted to be an attorney ever since I saw...
legalnews.com
Former paralegal aims to keep career options open
Alicia Rodriguez found her interest in the legal field was sparked when she grew up watching the popular TV shows “Criminal Minds” and “Law and Order.”. But the 1L Detroit Mercy Law School student took a few twists and turns before heading to law school. She started...
legalnews.com
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
legalnews.com
MSU Law students plan event to help returning citizens erase criminal records
Organizers of the Expungement Fair include (l-r) Breia Lassiter, Audrea Dakho, Sam Weiser, and Alex Padla. Some 45 MSU Law students are volunteering at an event this weekend to help Lansing-area residents who have criminal histories wipe their records clean. The Expungement Fair is Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m....
legalnews.com
Prosecutor's office launches 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working diligently in doing the best job to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
legalnews.com
Museum seeks dismissal of lawsuit over van Gogh painting
DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit museum displaying a 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh as part of a showing of 80 of his works said it shouldn't be pulled into a dispute over ownership of the multimillion-dollar artwork. The Detroit Institute of Arts said federal law gives it immunity...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Attorney explores ‘Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration’. The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will be present a webinar on Tuesday, February 21, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. Arbitrator Jerome F. Rock will discuss “The Use of Narrative Statements in Arbitration.” Rock...
legalnews.com
Coulter names Madiha Tariq deputy county executive to oversee health, housing, and criminal justice areas
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Thursday that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
legalnews.com
Worker at prosecutor's office has 'calming spirit'
Peanut is pictured with members of the Child Protection Unit (standing, left to right): Lisa Lozen, Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus and Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia along with (kneeling) Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut and Karen Phillips. Photo courtesy of the prosecutor’s office.
