Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program

Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
Coulter names Madiha Tariq deputy county executive to oversee health, housing, and criminal justice areas

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Thursday that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
Passion for social justice fuels student's journey

TV shows such as “Flip-or-Flop” and “Million Dollar Listing” initially sparked DeLon Slaughter’s interest in real estate — leading to more than eight years of YouTube binging on real estate-related videos. “Videos ranging from ‘Life as a Realtor’ to ‘Different Careers in Real Estate’...
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum

Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'

The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac

The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
Duly Noted

Prosecutor's office launches 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working diligently in doing the best job to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
MAJ?Winter Meeting to feature four tracks

The Michigan Association for Justice will conduct its 2023 Winter Meeting on Friday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi, 27000 S. Karevich Dr. in Novi. There will be four tracks:. • MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar (MAJ plaintiff members only) with...
Worker at prosecutor's office has 'calming spirit'

Peanut is pictured with members of the Child Protection Unit (standing, left to right): Lisa Lozen, Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus and Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia along with (kneeling) Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut and Karen Phillips. Photo courtesy of the prosecutor’s office.
Michigan Daily

Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan

On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month

MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
Detroit News

Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students

Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
CBS Detroit

Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
