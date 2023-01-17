Read full article on original website
Double duty: Editor of the law review also serves as president of moot court program
Eight years of owning and operating a liquor store in downtown Detroit shaped the way Nancy Zieah sees the law. “I had to find a balance between a neighborhood at odds with itself and the multiple law enforcement divisions in the downtown area,” she says. “This gave me an opportunity to see how the same series of events can lead to a wide variety of conclusions.”
Coulter names Madiha Tariq deputy county executive to oversee health, housing, and criminal justice areas
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced Thursday that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
Passion for social justice fuels student's journey
TV shows such as “Flip-or-Flop” and “Million Dollar Listing” initially sparked DeLon Slaughter’s interest in real estate — leading to more than eight years of YouTube binging on real estate-related videos. “Videos ranging from ‘Life as a Realtor’ to ‘Different Careers in Real Estate’...
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Rebecca K. Wrock named a partner at Varnum
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor; Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; and William L. Thompson in the Birmingham and Detroit offices. Wrock is a member of Varnum’s Estate Planning...
Federal Bar to conduct 'New Lawyers Seminar'
The Federal Bar Association, Eastern District of Michigan Chapter, along with the U.S. District Court will present the 47th Annual New Lawyers Seminar on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Detroit Room at the Theodore Levin U.S. Courthouse, 231 West Lafayette in Detroit.
MI Connected Future listening tour comes to Pontiac
The Michigan High Speed Internet Office (MIHI) continued their MI Connected Future statewide listening tour Thursday, aimed at collecting input from Michigan residents on how best to prioritize an estimated $1.6 billion the state will receive to deliver affordable, equitable and reliable high-speed internet service throughout the state with a stop at Bowens Senior Center.
Only 5% of U.S. colleges earned this award. Eastern Michigan University is one of them
YPSILANTI, MI - Eastern Michigan University has received a rating for its sustainability efforts that less than 5% of all U.S. colleges receive. The bronze STARS rating was given to EMU by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education. STARS stands for Sustainability Tracking, Assessment & Rating System.
Duly Noted
Six Varnum attorneys have been elected to the partnership, including Regan A. Gibson, Timothy A. Gordon, Herman D. Hofman, and Robert M. Huff in Grand Rapids; William L. Thompson in Birmingham and Detroit; and Rebecca K. Wrock in Ann Arbor. Gibson is a litigation attorney, representing clients in a variety...
Prosecutor's office launches 'Knocking Violence Out of My School' video competition
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is dedicated to working diligently in doing the best job to prevent school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying in Macomb County schools. Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido has implemented a student competition called “Knocking Violence Out of My School” so students have a voice to talk peer to peer about how they feel about school threats, violence, weapons, and bullying.
Detroit may move up deadline for property tax relief program
The board responsible for hearing property tax appeals in the city of Detroit is asking city council to consider moving up the deadline to apply for a property tax relief program from December to October. The move would shorten the timeline to apply for the program in 2023. But Willie...
MAJ?Winter Meeting to feature four tracks
The Michigan Association for Justice will conduct its 2023 Winter Meeting on Friday, January 27, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Four Points by Sheraton in Novi, 27000 S. Karevich Dr. in Novi. There will be four tracks:. • MAJ’s Medical Malpractice Seminar (MAJ plaintiff members only) with...
17 file for 2 seats on Genesee County Board of Commissioners. Here’s who they are
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Seventeen candidates who have applied to fill two vacant seats on the county Board of Commissioners are expected to make their cases for the appointments at a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 18. County board members voted earlier this month to carry out the public interviews as...
Worker at prosecutor's office has 'calming spirit'
Peanut is pictured with members of the Child Protection Unit (standing, left to right): Lisa Lozen, Colleen Worden, Lesia Fedorak, Mark Laws, Elizabeth Arbus and Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Toia along with (kneeling) Elizabeth Rittinger, Molly Zappitell, Peanut and Karen Phillips. Photo courtesy of the prosecutor’s office.
Climate change is an opportunity for Michigan
On a visit to campus last Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris joined Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and Kyle Whyte, a professor at the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, to discuss climate change and the role young people can play in solving the climate crisis. Rather than...
State transportation chairman gets first dibs on surplus MDOT land parcel
Good morning, wow! Wednesday came fast! Here's a look at the news ... A state panel approved a $1.35 million sale of a parcel of surplus land to the chairman of State Transportation Commission, Todd Wyett. The land was acquired for construction of an interchange along I-96 and is a 7.4-acre parcel located southeast of the Latson Road interchange near Howell. ...
MDARD acting director tours Eastern Market highlighting 'Michigan Farm to Freezer' Month
MDARD Acting Director Kathy Angerer (second from left) touring. Photos courtesy of Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Wednesday, Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Acting Director Kathy Angerer toured the Eastern Market accelerator property, GROW Eastern Market wholesale shed, and the Michigan Farm to Freezer manufacturing facility in the Eastern Market district.
Birmingham schools probes racist text messages exchanged between students
Birmingham Public Schools officials and police are investigating "a racist text message exchange between students" at Groves High School. School officials said they became aware of the messages over the weekend in a letter sent to parents Sunday. "The text exchanges include derogatory and racial-based language toward the Black/African-American student...
Nursing home workers strike possible amid contract negotiations in Metro Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) – Union nursing home workers across Metro Detroit are demanding change after working without a contract.If action isn't taken soon, a strike is likely to happen in the future. Living wages, affordable healthcare & safe working conditions are just a few things nursing home workers have been asking the owners of their nursing homes for."We just want to be able to afford to live," said Cheryl Mitchell.Mitchell is a nursing assistant in Detroit. For two years, she's been without a contract."I don't feel valued, I don't feel appreciated. We just out there dangling," Mitchell stated.She's not alone. According...
