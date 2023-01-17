ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay's Russell Gage carted off field vs. Dallas

By ROB MAADDI
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VyB8m_0kH2dEq200

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated on the field, another sobering moment occurred in front of a prime-time audience on Monday night when Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage was taken off by stretcher late in the fourth quarter of a wild-card playoff game against Dallas.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Gage had movement in his fingers. He was taken to a hospital with a concussion and was being evaluated for a neck injury.

“Definitely hope he’s doing well. He was moving so that’s a good sign,” teammate Lavonte David said.

Gage was injured when he stumbled on a route, went to the ground, couldn’t make the catch and took a hard shot to the neck from Donovan Wilson. He appeared to try to get up but couldn’t and slammed his hand into the ground in frustration.

Players from both teams took a knee and prayed while medical personnel attended to Gage. Tom Brady, who threw the pass to Gage, stood near the medical staff before the game resumed.

On Jan. 2, Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle. Teammates were in tears while he was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cincinnati. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery and watched from home as the Bills beat the Dolphins in an AFC wild-card game.

The immediate uncertainty surrounding Gage's injury sparked an outpouring of support on social media.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, an ESPN analyst, posted on Twitter: “Prayers up for Russell Gage.”

___

Follow Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
WSOC Charlotte

Time has come for Tom Brady: No shame in QB riding off into the sunset after loss to Cowboys

The 2007 season, one that saw the New England Patriots rewrite the offensive record book and post the NFL's only 16-0 regular-season record, is remembered as one of Tom Brady's finest. The additions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker and Donte' Stallworth led to some "Madden"-worthy performances, particularly over the first 10 games, when the Patriots averaged 41.1 points per game (and allowed just 15.7).
WSOC Charlotte

Fantasy Football: Three bold predictions for 2023

We're barely into the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but I think I can speak for most of the fantasy football community when I say, it's never too early to look ahead to next season! Whether you're already looking to defend your title or seeking redemption for a rough finish, fantasy managers' rest is short-lived; there's never a perfect time to prepare — because it's ALWAYS the perfect time to prepare.
WSOC Charlotte

How Calvin Booth transitioned from NBA journeyman to Nuggets general manager

Among the six nights separating his first NBA Draft as general manager of the Denver Nuggets and the opening of free agency on June 30 of last year, Calvin Booth took Monte Morris to dinner. The 27-year-old point guard performed admirably as Denver’s floor general while starter Jamal Murray nursed a torn ACL for the 2021-22 season. Even with Murray set to return alongside two-time MVP center Nikola Jokic for this campaign, and despite mounting trade speculation about the man sitting across the table, Booth said he viewed Morris as a key piece of the Nuggets’ chase toward the Western Conference title.
DENVER, CO
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
126K+
Followers
147K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy