United States title match set for WWE Raw 30th anniversary

By Bryan Rose
 3 days ago

Austin Theory will face Bobby Lashley on next Monday's Raw.

Bobby Lashley will get a chance at Austin Theory next week on the 30th anniversary edition of Raw.

In the main event of Monday’s Raw, Bobby Lashley defeated Seth Rollins in a six-man elimination match to become the new number one contender for the United States title. The show closed with Theory, who had been at ringside, holding the United States title as Lashley stared him down.

MVP and Omos came to ringside towards the finish of the match. Theory struck Lashley with the United States title, causing Omos to attack Theory. Rollins laid out Omos with a stomp on the announce table and threw Theory over the barricade. He went back to the ring and laid out MVP but then walked into a spear by Lashley.

Last week, MVP had attempted to reconcile with Lashley, pointing out that Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin had recently reunited. Lashley thus far has not been receptive to a Hurt Business reunion.

Here is the updated lineup for Raw’s 30th anniversary:

WWE Raw is XXX, Monday, January 23 --

  • WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Raw Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
  • Steel cage match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley
  • Bloodline acknowledgement ceremony with Roman Reigns
  • WWE legends appearing: The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, Jerry Lawler, The Bella Twins, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Theodore Long, Ron Simmons

