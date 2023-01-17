Film companies subject to $60 million jury award sue insurance company [The Santa Fe New Mexican]

Read full article on original website
New Mexico Court of Appeals gets new chief judge
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Court of Appeals, which is in charge of re-examining cases, has a new chief judge. Tuesday, Judge Jennifer L. Attrep was sworn in, and she announced the focus of the court moving forward. “My focus will be attaining sufficient resources and examining our court processes to reduce the time it […]
searchlightnm.org
NM Legislature introduces bill to block Holtec nuclear waste site
Efforts to limit the amount of nuclear waste in New Mexico took a major step forward Wednesday as lawmakers introduced a bill that would essentially ban the storage of high-level radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico. Senate Bill 53 and a companion bill in the house would...
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Former CEO of Texas beverage company sentenced to 10 years in prison for fraud
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The former CEO of a Texas beverage company was sentenced today to ten years in prison for his role in a high-yield investment scheme in which he and his co-conspirators fraudulently sold more than $12 million of stock in Dallas-based EarthWater Limited to elderly and other vulnerable victims. Four other individuals have also been sentenced to prison for their roles in the scheme.
searchlightnm.org
Who backed Solomon Pena’s campaign?
Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
Cryptocurrency fraud a 'call to action' for NH, commission says
Jan. 19—CONCORD — A massive fraud allegedly masterminded by cryptocurrency magnate. policymakers to update rules and laws covering the use of bitcoin and its alternatives, according to a new report. In a 67-page report released Thursday, a 12-member commission appointed by Gov. spelled out 12 specific steps that...
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiing In New Mexico: The Best Mountains and Dates for the Best Snow Experience
Best Skiing In New Mexico: The Best Mountains and Dates for the Best Snow Experience. Skiing in New Mexico is a must, as the mountains and snowfall provide prime skiing conditions. The state attracts thousands of visitors each year during ski season. It is impossible to make a wrong choice when looking for a ski resort in New Mexico as there are plenty of top-quality ski parks and resorts to choose from that cater to all skiing levels. Most of New Mexico’s resorts have top elevations above 12,000 feet, making New Mexico a buried treasure for skiers. New Mexico may not have the most ski resorts in the country, with only 8 major ski areas, but each area is extensive and unique. This article will break down 5 of the best ski resorts in New Mexico and discuss the best time to visit to maximize the fun you get out of your winter vacation!
At Roundhouse, advocates ask for voting rights for convicted felons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers gathered in Santa Fe for the start of the 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, a group of advocates asked for support in expanding New Mexico’s voting rights. In particular, with a news conference at the Roundhouse, they called for the restoration of felons’ voting rights. “Most people don’t realize the […]
newsfromthestates.com
Proposed legislation would dramatically alter New Mexico’s principal oil and gas law
Lawmakers are considering measures that would dramatically redirect the Oil and Gas Act to protect the environment and the public. (Photo by Jerry Redfern / Capital & Main) Three bills proposed for the New Mexico legislative session would shift the state’s focus on the oil and gas industry by emphasizing public safety and environmental protections, denying permits and increasing penalties for companies in violation of the law, and making it easier for citizen groups to sue scofflaw operators.
KRQE News 13
Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes plea deal
Man who led New Mexico police on 40-mile chase takes plea deal
MSNBC
Violent political rhetoric can turn into actions: NM secretary of state on recent plot
New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver discusses new details about a failed New Mexico GOP candidate arrested in a plot to shoot at Democrats' homes.Jan. 19, 2023.
KRQE News 13
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
Flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces now available
qhubonews.com
The School Superintendent has stated that the information presented in our report regarding expulsions in their district was not accurate – by Bryant Furlow, New Mexico In Depth
This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with New Mexico In Depth. Sign up for Dispatches to get stories like this one as soon as they are published. Are you part of the Gallup-McKinley County Schools community? We’d like to hear from you. Over...
utilitydive.com
New Mexico transmission authority backs 400-mile Invenergy project
A 400-mile transmission project backed by Invenergy now has the formal support of the New Mexico Renewable Energy Transmission Authority and a plan to launch operations by 2028. The New Mexico North Path line would support up to 4 GW of renewable energy produced in the northeastern portion of the...
Website removes New Mexico voter registration info
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexican’s voter registration information has been taken down from an online publication. Last year, the Voter Reference Foundation published the voter registration of New Mexicans and a federal judge allowed it temporarily. But the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has sided with the New Mexico Secretary of State’s office, which says […]
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
Race to zero: Can California’s power grid handle a 15-fold increase in electric cars?
Napa Valley Register (CA) As California rapidly boosts sales of electric cars and trucks over the next decade, the answer to a critical question remains uncertain: Will there be enough electricity to power them?. State officials claim that the 12.5 million electric vehicles expected on. California's. roads in 2035 will...
CommentaryHow California can start preparing for future floods
Monterey County Herald (CA) Californians have suddenly turned their attention from drought to flooding. The future likelihood of a series of huge atmospheric rivers in. , a so-called ARk storm scenario, seems to be a certainty. Atmospheric rivers channel moist tropical air towards the. West Coast. , where mountains condense...
A Louisiana employer's health perks helped their workers lose weight. Here’s how.
Times-Picayune, The (New Orleans, LA) At 330 pounds, had tried just about every diet by age 56. For a while, some of them worked. But always, the weight came back. He knew he needed to make a permanent change. He couldn't get down on the floor to play with his young granddaughter. He wanted to go to.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
