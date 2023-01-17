PADUCAH, KY -- Following this Saturday's game against Indiana State, the Murray State Racers will have reached the halfway point in the Missouri Valley Conference schedule. Racers head coach Steve Prohm has said that at this point in the season, a team should be turning a corner in how they are performing on the court. Based off of their performance against Belmont on Tuesday night in am 80-65 loss, they have some work to do.

MURRAY, KY ・ 18 HOURS AGO