wpsdlocal6.com
Massac County scratching surface on potential on the court
PADUCAH, KY -- Over the last several years, no team in southern Illinois has been as consistent as the Massac County Patriots. In the last five years, the Patriots have won more than 90 games, conference championships, and their first region championship since 2009. However, this year they could top...
wpsdlocal6.com
1/18 Athletes of the Week
PADUCAH, KY -- Paducah Tilghman's Mian Shaw and Calloway County's Sayler Lowe were named this weeks Athletes of the Week. Shaw scored 17 points against Graves County and 19 points against Russellville this past week. Lowe scored 36 points and 18 rebounds in a win over Caldwell County.
wpsdlocal6.com
Murray State turning to leadership following loss to Belmont
PADUCAH, KY -- Following this Saturday's game against Indiana State, the Murray State Racers will have reached the halfway point in the Missouri Valley Conference schedule. Racers head coach Steve Prohm has said that at this point in the season, a team should be turning a corner in how they are performing on the court. Based off of their performance against Belmont on Tuesday night in am 80-65 loss, they have some work to do.
wpsdlocal6.com
Semitrailer crash blocking KY 121 in northern Graves County
GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A crashed semitrailer is blocking a section of Kentucky 121 in northern Graves County. The roadway is blocked between KY 440 and KY 1176. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says the semitrailer's cargo will have to be removed from the area before the vehicle can be recovered.
kbsi23.com
4 arrested after shooting, drug crimes in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Wednesday afternoon on various charges following the arrest of a fugitive. The investigation began after detectives received information that a fugitive from Bowling Green, Ky. was in Paducah. McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives received information that...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
yoursportsedge.com
Charleston, MO Too Much for Falcons in Superman Opener
The Fort Campbell boys’ basketball team received an inhospitable welcome to the Superman Classic at Metropolis, IL on Tuesday, falling 114-48 to Charleston, MO in the first of three games over the next four days for the Falcons. It was all Charleston from the opening whistle, with the Bluejays...
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County Schools superintendent announces retirement
PADUCAH — After 27 years in education, McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter has announced his retirement. That's according to The Paducah Sun, which ran the story on the front page Friday morning. Carter officially presented his notice of retirement during Thursday evening's school board meeting, the Sun...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 18, 2023
Ellis Ray Swain, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at Passion and Purpose Homecare in Almo, Kentucky. He was born Sept. 9, 1934, in Blytheville, Arkansas, to Edgar and Letha (Coalter) Swain. He retired from the United States Postal Service as the director of mail processing in...
westkentuckystar.com
Pilgrim's breaks ground on new hatchery in Mayfield
Pilgrim's broke ground on a new hatchery at their Mayfield facility on Wednesday. A hatchery at the site was destroyed by the December 2021 tornado. State Senator Richard Heath, Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, and Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan were among those on hand for the ceremony. Quarles took to social...
wpsdlocal6.com
Big second half leads Belmont to 80-65 win over Murray State
The Murray State Racers dropped an 80-65 loss Tuesday to the Belmont Bruins at the Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee. The Racers (10-9) fall to 5-4 in the Missouri Valley Conference and come home Saturday to host the Indiana State Sycamores at 5 p.m. on Faculty/Staff Appreciation and Athletics Academic Recognition Day at the CFSB Center.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School Board estimates $1.5 million in damage to schools
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — We've learned more Thursday night about the fallout from water damage to local schools from frozen pipes over winter break that forced students to miss additional days. In Marshall County, at least five schools were damaged by a weather system that brought below zero temperatures...
kbsi23.com
Benton, Ky. man arrested after police receive calls of suspicious person
BENTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A Benton, Ky. man faces a burglary charge after Benton police received phone calls of a suspicious male who was walking through yards. The police department received a couple of calls on Jan. 18 around 3:10 p.m. about a man walking through yards on E. 20th Street.
wpsdlocal6.com
Bubble chasing duo hope for forever home
UNION CITY, TN — On this Forever Home Friday, Local 6 is thrilled to report a success story for one of our previous pets — and we're hoping today's precious pups will see the same benefit. Rocky and Ella have been at the Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven...
wpsdlocal6.com
Seiber to fill Murray Independent School Board vacancy following Rogers' resignation
MURRAY, KY — The Murray Independent Board of Education announced Thursday they have chosen someone to fill the vacancy left by Gayle Rogers, who resigned from her position on Dec. 15. According to a release from the district, Adam Seiber will fill the role beginning on February 9. In...
KFVS12
School bus involved in crash at Massac Co. intersection; children uninjured
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One driver was injured after a crash involving a school bus. According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, the responded to the crash around 7:51 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18 at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road. They said the school...
westkentuckystar.com
One airlifted to Nashville hospital after Graves County rollover crash
A single-vehicle crash in Graves County Tuesday afternoon saw one person airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. Twenty-eight-year-old Casey Dunaway was traveling on KY 303 near Cuba when he collided with a deer and guardrail and his truck overturned in a creek. The accident left Dunaway with a serious injury to...
kbsi23.com
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
whvoradio.com
Trigg Officials Discover Coal Pits Under Vocational School
As work continues on the Trigg County Schools vocational renovation, district staff and contractors have been able to take a walk through time — reviewing old plans while implementing the new. A recent discovery, however, wasn’t on current schematics. During last Thursday’s Board of Education meeting, Sherman Carter...
