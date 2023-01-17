Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big first half propels 'Dons past Wright State
DAYTON, Ohio (WFFT) – Quinton Morton-Robertson had a team-high 19 points and was one of five Mastodons in double-digits in an 88-80 victory over Wright State at the Nutter Center on Thursday (Jan. 19). The 'Dons scored 51 points in the first half, a season best for points in...
North Side's Oliva signs with Saint Francis
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- North Side senior baseball player Gabe Oliva signed with the University of Saint Francis to continue his baseball career on Thursday. Oliva says he's looking forward to playing at the next level while also remaining close to home. He says he plans to study to...
“It’s humbling:" Indiana Tech opens new indoor track named after head coach
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – It’s the start of a new era for Indiana Tech track and field. On Friday, the school broke the tape for its new indoor track facility on East Tillman Road. It’s named after the team’s head coach Doug Edgar. “It’s humbling,”...
Girls High School Basketball: Homestead downs Warsaw, Northrop falls to South Bend Washington
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - After a back-and-forth battle, the (4A) Homestead Spartans came out on top with a 62-54 victory over the (4A) Warsaw Tigers. Homestead's win snapped Warsaw's three-game win streak and gave the Spartans their 15th win (15-4) of the season. The Tigers drop to 15-5. After...
Boys High School Basketball: Late run lifts Leo past Snider
LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Leo boys basketball team rallied from a big second half deficit to take down Snider 45-38 on Wednesday night. The Lions went on a 16-0 run to finish the game to claim the victory. Nolan Hiteshew had a game-high 14 points and six rebounds to lead the Lions. Trey Hiteshew pitched in with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Jackson McGee added 12 points and eight rebounds.
No. 17 Stow upsets No. 2 St. Vincent-St. Mary: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A chaotic season of high school basketball continued Tuesday night with Stow-Munroe Falls’ upset of St. Vincent-St. Mary. The Bulldogs’ 61-58 win at home comes after a big weekend for the Fighting Irish, who moved up to the No. 2 spot in the cleveland.com boys basketball Top 25 after wins at Centerville and the Flyin’ to the Hoop showcase. Learn more about that game and what else happened Tuesday with this scoreboard and top performances:
High School Basketball: Homestead boys, Fairfield girls pick up big road wins
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The Homestead boys and Fairfield girls both picked up big road victories on Tuesday night. The Spartans, ranked 11th in Class 4A, topped Columbia City 65-56. Will Jamison had 26 points to lead the Spartans in the win, while Andrew Hedrick had 28 to lead all scorers for Columbia City.
Two of Ohio’s top prospects set to visit Michigan this month
The Michigan Insider has confirmed that Lakewood (OH.) St. Edwards 2024 offensive linemen Deontae and Devontae Armstrong will be attending the Wolverines’ Junior Day on January 28th. This will mark their first ever trip to Ann Arbor. The Wolverines offered the Armstrong brothers back in early November and they...
Over 70 businesses cook-up special menus or Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- If there was ever a time for mouths to water and stomachs to growl, it’s now. Savor Fort Wayne kicked off Wednesday. “It’s important just to get our name out there and get maybe some customers in here that wouldn’t usually think about us, have them try the food and just to get some new faces in here,” Michael Sennett with Shigs In Pit said.
Megabus expanding regional bus service to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A new bus service is coming to Fort Wayne to provide expanded travel options to cities around the Midwest. A partnership between Megabus and Miller Transportation will provide express city-to-city bus rides. Utilizing the Miller Bus Stop at the downtown Citilink Bus Station at 121...
Pedestrian injured in St. Joe Center Road crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne dispatch tells FOX 55 police are investigating a crash involving a car and a pedestrian in the Northeast area of the city. Authorities responded to the intersection of St. Joe Road and St. Joe Center Road just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch says the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four great restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman
It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton. Bluffton police still searching for missing Fort Wayne woman. It's been about two-and-a-half weeks since Celeste Cuthbert went missing in Bluffton.
Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission looks to build on 2022 success
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- “It was a good year for the city of Fort Wayne, and a lot of the new development occurred downtown," Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission member Steve Corona said. At a redevelopment meeting, commissioners recapped accomplishments from 2022. Some major ones were the completion of...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
FWPD asking for help finding man connected to Flagstar Bank robbery
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne police are asking for the public's help in finding a man connected to Thursday's robbery at Flagstar Bank. Police are looking for Charles Edward Jones, 55, in reference to the robbery that happened around 4:40 p.m. at the 111 East Wayne Street bank.
Identities of two who died in Sunday crash released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the names of two people who died in a car crash Sunday night. The crash happened on Arcola Road when two cars collided and caught fire. The two who died at the scene were identified as Laine C. Arvey,...
FWPD investigating shooting on the city's north side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - FWPD is investigating a shooting on the city's north side. Police responded to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass around 8:35 a.m. and found a woman and a young child dead. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Snowfall deficit forces plowing business to pick up slack elsewhere
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 3-year-old Maverick Aurich is itching to get to work on a snow plow like his dad... as soon as it actually starts snowing. Joseph Aurich owns J. A. Lawn Service in Fort Wayne and says this year, he’s done “a whole lotta nothing. We’ve been out twice at this point, just doing some salting, some clean-ups and just filling our work elsewhere.”
