Crescent City, FL

Daily News

City moves to fix River Center mold issues

Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
PALATKA, FL
Daily News

Hospice gift to help educate Haven employees

Seven Palatka health care employees hope to further their career after someone anonymously donated $100,000 to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. Sharon Jones, the center’s vice president for…
PALATKA, FL
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
PALM COAST, FL
Daily News

Column: Once-in-a-lifetime ring ceremony to celebrate Rams

Saturday night will be a night Billy Joel would approve of at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School. “These are the days we’ll remember, ‘cause they will not last forever. These are the days to hold…
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary road closure on NE Highway 314 due to heavy smoke

A portion of NE Highway 314 in Marion County is temporarily closed to all traffic due to heavy smoke in the area. The road closure is currently in effect on NE Highway 314, from NE 231st Avenue (Forest Road 11) to Highway 19 in Salt Springs, according to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring

DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
DELAND, FL
Daily News

Prep Wrestling: Back On Mats At Interlachen

INTERLACHEN – First-year Interlachen Junior-Senior wrestling coach Brett Richards knew his hands were full with defending District 4-1A champion Union County coming to town Thursday for a dual meet. …
INTERLACHEN, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA

Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Daily News

Police make arrest in May stabbing death

Law enforcement officers arrested a 20-year-old Palatka woman this week in the stabbing death of a Palatka man last spring. Tykidra Lanijah Leonard was booked into the Putnam County Jail on Sunday…
PALATKA, FL

