Read full article on original website
Related
Daily News
City moves to fix River Center mold issues
Palatka officials approved a $57,000 cleaning contract in hopes of reopening an educational center that has been closed for more than a year because of health concerns. The St. Johns River Center,…
Daily News
Interlachen students named to Varsity Spirit Squad
There’s a first time for everything and for two Interlachen Junior-Senior High School cheerleaders it came last July after they attended Universal Cheerleaders Association Camp at the Renaissance…
Daily News
Hospice gift to help educate Haven employees
Seven Palatka health care employees hope to further their career after someone anonymously donated $100,000 to Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. Sharon Jones, the center’s vice president for…
Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigns
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Citing medical reasons, Port Orange City Council member Kat Atwood resigned from her post Tuesday, effective immediately. Atwood was elected to a four-year term in August. A temporary replacement will be appointed by the council until a special election for the seat can be held.
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
Daily News
Column: Once-in-a-lifetime ring ceremony to celebrate Rams
Saturday night will be a night Billy Joel would approve of at Interlachen Junior-Senior High School. “These are the days we’ll remember, ‘cause they will not last forever. These are the days to hold…
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
fox35orlando.com
Florida K-9 Jax gets final radio sign-off as he retires after 8 years of service
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has some big paws to fill. K-9 Jax received a touching sendoff into retirement this week after nearly eight years of service. Video posted by the sheriff's office showed the final radio sign-off for Jax, recounting his achievements during his successful...
ocala-news.com
Temporary road closure on NE Highway 314 due to heavy smoke
A portion of NE Highway 314 in Marion County is temporarily closed to all traffic due to heavy smoke in the area. The road closure is currently in effect on NE Highway 314, from NE 231st Avenue (Forest Road 11) to Highway 19 in Salt Springs, according to a social media post from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
wogx.com
Legacy Daytona to transform vacant Macy's at Volusia Mall into 'multifamily community'
Developers in Daytona Beach are planning a 350-unit apartment complex set to rise right near the Volusia Mall. The ten-acre Legacy Daytona will be a "multifamily community," they said.
leesburg-news.com
Parents called to pick up children after consuming THC gummies at Carver Middle School
Parents of several students were called to pick up their children after they consumed THC gummies at Carver Middle School in Leesburg. A 13-year-old student was detained by the school resource deputy on Friday after the student was found with THC gummies in his possession. An assistant principal had spoken...
Motorist Alert: Avoid section of County Road 220 if possible, county advises
The eastbound lane on County Road 220 (Doctors Inlet) over the Little Black Creek Bridge will be intermittently closed for repairs continuing the week of Jan. 16. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if they can, according to an update from Clay County Government.
mynews13.com
Officials: SunRail to begin DeLand expansion this spring
DELAND, Fla. — SunRail officials say they are planning the rail line's next phase of expansion later this year, which will connect the commuter train service to DeLand in Volusia County. A spokesperson with the Florida Department of Transportation said a prime contractor has been selected and construction on...
Daily News
Prep Wrestling: Back On Mats At Interlachen
INTERLACHEN – First-year Interlachen Junior-Senior wrestling coach Brett Richards knew his hands were full with defending District 4-1A champion Union County coming to town Thursday for a dual meet. …
ormondbeachobserver.com
Spruce Creek High School junior is Miss Daytona Beach Teen USA
Daytona Beach resident Lola Manley has been selected to represent Daytona Beach at the Miss Florida Teen USA competition in May. A junior at Spruce Creek High School, Manley was selected based on her academic standing, involvement in her community, passion for the pursuit of excellence and her interest in empowering other young women, according to a press release. She is a member of the SCHS Finance Academy and treasurer for her class. Recently, she was selected for an internship with Launch Credit Union.
travelawaits.com
A Rare Surprise Discovered At Florida’s Blue Spring State Park
Congrats are in order! Manatee fans are in love with the surprise new arrivals at Blue Spring State Park in Florida. Manatee twins are rare; they are born only 1.4 to 4 percent of the time in Florida. The last pair was seen in 2015. Manatees overwinter in Blue Spring...
Daily News
Police make arrest in May stabbing death
Law enforcement officers arrested a 20-year-old Palatka woman this week in the stabbing death of a Palatka man last spring. Tykidra Lanijah Leonard was booked into the Putnam County Jail on Sunday…
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Comments / 0